Phillips revealed the news while speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com about the new season of her show Miss Scarlet, which is set to air on U&alibi from Wednesday 5 March at 9pm.

When asked whether she's in the Peaky Blinders movie, Phillips responded: "I'm not. There were discussions and then it didn't pan out."

Kate Phillips as Linda Shelby in Peaky Blinders. BBC

She continued: "It was such an amazing show to be part of and Steven Knight still continues to have ideas for the life and the future of Peaky Blinders, and that's always lovely to kind of engage with his hopes and dreams for the show.

"But the life of an actor is, you’re sort of always at the behest of other people's visions, and sometimes it's very much a wait and see kind of game.

"But I'm excited to see the film. I have read it, but I'm excited to see how it turns out on the big screen, I'm sure it will be amazing."

Phillips's character Linda was the wife of Paul Anderson's Arthur, who tried to kill him and left him in season 5, following his violent and erratic behaviour.

She was last seen attending Tommy's farewell dinner at the end of season 6, at which point Tommy told her to look after Arthur when he was gone.

While Phillips won't be back, the cast members who are set to return include Cillian Murphy, Stephen Graham, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee and Ian Peck.

They will be joined by newcomers including Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan and Tim Roth.

Miss Scarlet season 5 will air on U&Alibi from Wednesday 5th March at 9pm. The Peaky Blinders movie will stream on Netflix – sign up from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

