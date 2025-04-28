As the good Samaritans that Gustave and the gang are, you can step in to help find the Demineur’s mine, but where is it?

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Demineur quest – Where to find a mine

This quest starts upon chatting to a docile Demineur in Flying Waters. You can either fight it, earning 3x Colour of Lumina and a Chroma Catalyst, or you can help it out for a better reward.

The Demineur needs its mine back, so you’ll need to find the Intact Mine quest item that’s in the area nearby.

Walk east from where the Demineur is located until you reach a cliff next to a series of rock columns.

Jump across these columns to reach another cliff on the other side. If you fall, there are some handholds to the west that you can use to climb back up.

Once you reach the opposite cliff, turn south and you’ll notice an item glowing purple in the distance.

Jump to the rock ahead and to your right, walk along it and then jump to the nearby ledge. Next, jump onto the rocks to your left and make your way to the item. Pick it up to receive the Intact Mine.

If you're struggling to find your way, this short video from YouTuber GosuNoob will give you a visual guide:

With your Intact Mine in hand, head back to the Demineur, hand it over and the Demineur’s demeanour will change (get it?).

As a reward, you’ll receive the Level 3 Deminerim weapon for Lune, a weapon that improves her Lightning damage and scales with her Agility and Luck attributes.

You’ll also still have the option to attack the Demineur and get those Colour of Lumina and Chroma Catalyst in case you feel like being particularly mean to this poor Demineur.

