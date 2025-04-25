So, if you want to get the most out of Gustave's Cruleram, we’ve got all the info on how to upgrade weapons on your expedition.

How to upgrade weapons in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 explained

To upgrade weapons in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, you need to speak with the Curator at your camp.

You’ll unlock the Curator a few hours into the main story while exploring the Flying Waters area – this is an unmissable story element, so don’t worry about not finding him!

Once you’ve met him, the Curator will come to your camp. Find him situated a short walk from your campfire, talk to him and select the 'Upgrade Weapons' option.

From this menu, you can scroll between your party members, view and upgrade their weapons.

Upgrading any weapon requires a special resource called a Chroma Catalyst.

Higher-level weapons will require a higher tier of Chroma Catalyst, and the more you upgrade a weapon, the more Chroma Catalysts each subsequent upgrade will require, all the way up to the maximum weapon level of 33.

There are four types of Chroma Catalyst, each of which allows you to upgrade your weapons to a certain level:

Chroma Catalyst – Can be used at Camp to upgrade weapons up to level 3

Can be used at Camp to upgrade weapons up to level 3 Polished Chroma Catalyst – Can be used at Camp to upgrade weapons to level 9

Can be used at Camp to upgrade weapons to level 9 Resplendent Chroma Catalyst – Can be used at Camp to upgrade weapons to level 19

Can be used at Camp to upgrade weapons to level 19 Grandiose Chroma Catalyst – Can be used at Camp to upgrade weapons to level 32

Can be used at Camp to upgrade weapons to level 32 Perfect Chroma Catalyst – Can be used at Camp to upgrade weapons to level 33

As your weapons reach higher levels, they'll also scale better with your attributes, so keep an eye out on which stats you want to upgrade alongside your weapons.

How to get Chroma Catalysts in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

There are three methods of finding Chroma Catalysts in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. These are:

Defeat enemies

Purchase from merchants

Find as ground loot

The easiest way to find them is by fighting enemies. Occasionally, you’ll receive them after winning a battle, and as you progress through the game, enemies will start dropping higher tiers of Chroma Catalysts.

Merchants will also sell you some Chroma Catalysts in exchange for Chroma. Like the previous option, as you progress through the game, you’ll be able to buy higher tiers of Chroma Catalyst.

Lastly, you can find them as loot on the ground. There are a finite number scattered throughout the world, and you’ll come across them semi-regularly to keep your stores topped up.

