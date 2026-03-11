We're already well into 2026, with some massive games having already released, but that's far from all we have to look forward to.

Ad

As we look to pad out our future backlogs (frontlogs?), the Future Games Show Spring Showcase, taking place this week, will certainly help.

As ever, the show is being hosted by a star-studded duo from the world of gaming, and we took the chance to speak to this year's masters of ceremonies Lae'zel and Clea actor Devora Wilde, and the upcoming star of LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, Shai Matheson.

"[It's] exciting! There are many exciting acts that have come before us," Devora said, on hosting the event. "But none as good as this one!"

Shai chimes in, "This double act here, we're gonna take it on the road as well.

"A lot of our friends have done it, and it looked really fun. And we get on, we've done a few things together before."

He then says, "and also, we're so in sync," pre-empting the duo trying and failing to do a bit, though they promise there will be a better bit in the actual show.

As Shai mentions, it's not the first time that this duo has worked together, having played Scar and Galbrena in Wuthering Waves, and Marty and Monica in seemingly their favourite series of all, Chicken Police – "I really encourage everyone that hasn't played Chicken Police to play it," Devora declared.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes. Accept and continue

As actors, presenting is not in their usual wheelhouse, but Devora and Shai are more than willing to rise to the challenge.

"I love presenting! I used to do a fair bit of presenting in-between acting jobs back in the day," Devora explained, "and I really like it, because I feel like it's a nice opportunity to let your personality shine through and just to have a bit of fun rather than playing a character."

She goes on to say that she would have loved to present a show that we eventually worked out was Popworld.

"It's really fun," Shai added. "It's sort of like a world where you can have an elevated level of cheese that is acceptable. It's kind of not real life, but it's not not real life, and it's a little bit like – because I love dad jokes – we have that elevated cheese factory that's acceptable and fun."

"And you can also be more excited about life," replied Devora. "I'm generally excited about life, and sometimes when you're playing a very serious role, you have to be serious.

"I don't like being serious. Sometimes I do, but most of the time I don't. I like the silliness."

And while silliness appears to be the name of the game when it comes to Devora and Shai on the Future Games Show, they made sure to sell the gaming side of things a bit too.

"If you like the future, and you like games, and you like shows, come now. Future Games Show – it's for you!" Devora exclaimed.

As someone who loves games and shows, but is not entirely sold on the future, Shai thankfully gave me the big pitch.

"There's about 40 games that are showing you exclusive trailers, world premieres, deep dives."

Devora follows up to make sure I know that "we're also maybe doing a very funny bit at the end, and it's going to be really funny. It's gonna make everyone laugh. It's gonna be really funny.

"We know, because we haven't done it yet," which is definitely, 100 per cent true and real.

We've got a good mixture of games to look forward to from big hitters to small indie developers, celebrating the people and teams that make gaming what it is.

But when can we watch such a glorious show? Thankfully, Shai is a man in the know.

"March 12, but here are the times. We've got 1pm PT, we've got 4pm ET, we've got 8pm GMT, and that's all the times."

"Bring your G and Ts," proclaimed Devora.

The Spring Showcase will be followed up with a live show from the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, all of which can be viewed on YouTube, Twitch, TikTok and more.

The Future Games Show kicks off at 8pm GMT on 12 March 2026.

For the full interview where Devora talks Expedition 33, Shai talks LEGO Batman and both of them show us their socks, head to the Radio Times Gaming YouTube channel.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.