Here’s how you can pull them off. But, be warned, EA is already posting about changing the meta on these iconic strikes!

How to score low driven shots in FC 26

The first thing to consider is where you’re trying to score from. While the Power Shot can be used just about anywhere, the low driven shot remains best when you’re in the box, and can be almost unstoppable within the six-yard box.

If you’re in the perfect position, you’ll want to do the following:

Power up a shot with the relevant button (B on Xbox, Circle on PS5)

Immediately after the shot is powered up, press the button again

Expect to spend some time practicing, and also bear in mind that EA has already patched the shot type before launch. It could change further in the coming days.

As you can see in the graphics on this X post, the new version of low drivens may be a little bit less reliable than the old faithful.

There are some tradeoffs for low-driven shots. They don’t tend to have the power of, well, the Power Shot, but they do catch goalkeepers off guard and often slide into the bottom corner.

The better the player performing the shot is, particularly if they have the Low Driven Shot PlayStyle, also plays a huge part. Expect much higher success rates if they do.

