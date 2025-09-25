How to do a low driven shot in FC 26 explained
Strike true.
EA Sports FC 26 is available now, and as with last year, the low driven shot is particularly good at finding the back of the net.
There are plenty of ways to score goals in the game, of course, but there’s some satisfaction in knowing that ‘low drivens’ – as the community calls them – require a little bit of a learning curve to truly master.
Here’s how you can pull them off. But, be warned, EA is already posting about changing the meta on these iconic strikes!
How to score low driven shots in FC 26
The first thing to consider is where you’re trying to score from. While the Power Shot can be used just about anywhere, the low driven shot remains best when you’re in the box, and can be almost unstoppable within the six-yard box.
If you’re in the perfect position, you’ll want to do the following:
- Power up a shot with the relevant button (B on Xbox, Circle on PS5)
- Immediately after the shot is powered up, press the button again
Expect to spend some time practicing, and also bear in mind that EA has already patched the shot type before launch. It could change further in the coming days.
As you can see in the graphics on this X post, the new version of low drivens may be a little bit less reliable than the old faithful.
There are some tradeoffs for low-driven shots. They don’t tend to have the power of, well, the Power Shot, but they do catch goalkeepers off guard and often slide into the bottom corner.
The better the player performing the shot is, particularly if they have the Low Driven Shot PlayStyle, also plays a huge part. Expect much higher success rates if they do.
Read more on FC 26:
- FC 26 player ratings confirmed: Top-rated players
- FC 26 wonderkids: Best young players
- FC 26 fastest players
- FC 26 soundtrack
- How to do Siu celebration in FC 26
- How to do the Cole Palmer celebration in FC 26
- FC 26 FUT Champs rewards
- FC 26 wingers: Best RW, LW, RM and LM
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.