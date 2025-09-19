So, what are the rewards this year? What's the FUT Champs start time? How does it all work? Read on for everything you need to know.

When does FUT Champs start and end in FC 26?

FUT Champs runs every week from 8am on Thursday until 8am on Tuesday. This marks a shift from the format used in FC 25.

The one exception is the first event of the year, which begins on Friday 3rd October, meaning you have a week to qualify (or two, if you buy the Ultimate Edition).

There is no time restraint, so even if the current Weekend League is still ongoing, you can still start earning points towards qualifying to next week's event. Speaking of which…

How to qualify for FC 26 FUT Champs

To qualify for FUT Champs, you need first need to fulfil two criteria.

The first of these is to reach at least Division 6 in the Rivals game mode – simple enough, right?

The second requirement is to earn 1,000 Champions Qualification Points. These are earned by playing matches in Rivals, with wins rewarding you with more points.

That means, assuming you've started off in a lower rank, you should be pretty close to 1,000 by the time you hit Division 6 anyway.

Once both criteria are fulfilled, you can spend your 1,000 points to qualify for that weekend's FUT Champs event.

In FC 25, there was also a Play-Off phase, requiring you to win three out of five games to make it to the FUT Champs Finals, but this has now been removed in favour of the old system of straight qualification.

While this will be good news for some, as it means there are far fewer games to slog your way through each week, if does mean we won't be getting any of those handy Play-Off rewards this year, either.

FC 26 FUT Champs Finals ranks and rewards

Elite I is the highest rank in FUT Champs in FC 26. EA Sports

Make it through the Play-Offs, and you'll get to take part in the Champions Finals.

Here, you have 15 games to play, and your final rewards are based on the total number of wins you get – one win equals one point – with Rank I requiring you to win all 15 games.

Here is a full list of all the Ranks, their points requirements and their respective rewards:

Elite I: 15 points x1 84+ 10x Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) x1 83+ 10x Rare Gold Players Pack x1 84+ 10x Rare Gold Players Pack x1 88+ 3x Rare Gold Players Pack x1 83+ 3x TOTW Player Pack x2 Cornerstones Guarantee Pack (Untradeable) 85,000 Coins

15 points Elite II: 14 points x1 84+ 10x Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) x1 83+ 10x Rare Gold Players Pack x1 84+ 6x Rare Gold Players Pack x1 86+ 3x Rare Gold Players Pack x1 83+ 3x TOTW Player Pack x1 Cornerstones Guarantee Pack (Untradeable) 65,000 Coins

14 points Elite III: 13 points x1 83+ 10x Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) x1 82+ 10x Rare Gold Players Pack x1 84+ 6x Rare Gold Players Pack x1 86+ 3x Rare Gold Players Pack x2 81+ TOTW Player Pack x1 Cornerstones Guarantee Pack (Untradeable) 50,000 Coins

13 points Elite IV: 12 points x1 83+ 10x Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) x1 82+ 10x Rare Gold Players Pack x1 86+ 3x Rare Gold Players Pack x2 81+ TOTW Player Pack x1 Cornerstones Guarantee Pack (Untradeable) 40,000 Coins

12 points Elite V: 11 points x1 83+ 10x Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) x1 82+ 10x Rare Gold Players Pack x1 85+ 3x Rare Gold Players Pack x2 81+ TOTW Player Pack x1 Max 87 Cornerstones Guarantee Pack (Untradeable) 30,000 Coins

11 points Champion I: 10 points x1 83+ 10x Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) x1 85+ 3x Rare Gold Players Pack x2 81+ TOTW Player Pack x1 Max 87 Cornerstones Guarantee Pack (Untradeable) 25,000 Coins

10 points Champion II: 9 points x1 83+ 10x Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) x1 85+ 2x Rare Gold Players Pack x1 81+ TOTW Player Pack x1 Max 87 Cornerstones Guarantee Pack (Untradeable) 20,000 Coins

9 points Champion III: 8 points x1 82+ 10x Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) x1 83+ Rare Gold Players Pack x1 85+ 2x Rare Gold Players Pack x1 81+ TOTW Player Pack 16,000 Coins

8 points Champion IV: 7 points x1 82+ Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) x1 84+ 3x Rare Gold Players Pack x1 81+ TOTW Player Pack 13,000 Coins

7 points Champion V: 6 points x1 80+ 10x Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) x1 84+ 3x Rare Gold Players Pack x1 81+ TOTW Player Pack 11,000 Coins

6 points Contender I: 5 points x1 80+ 10x Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) x1 84+ 2x Rare Gold Players Pack x1 81+ TOTW Player Pack 9,000 Coins

5 points Contender II: 4 points x1 77+ 10x Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) x1 84+ 2x Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) x1 81+ TOTW Player Pack 7,000 Coins

4 points Contender III: 3 points x1 76+ 10x Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) x1 84+ 2x Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 5,500 Coins

3 points Contender IV: 2 points x1 75+ 10x Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) x1 83+ 2x Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 4,000 Coins

2 points Contender V: 1 point x1 75+ 5x Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) x1 83+ Rare Gold Player Pack (Untradeable) 2,000 Coins

1 point

