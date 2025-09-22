With that in mind, we’ve rounded up some of the best players you can sign for very little, including a separate list of players you can snap up for nothing.

Even big names like Memphis Depay can be found among the free agents! Let's get started.

Best bargains in FC 26 Career Mode

Tempting? EA

If you’re in need of a versatile player, Jorthy Mokio is our biggest recommendation. He’s got plenty of potential in defence, but we reckon he might end up being the next big thing in central midfield.

Jorthy Mokio: Age 17 | Ajax | CDM, CM, LB, CB | 70 OVR | 89 POT | Value: £3.4m

Marc Guiu is worth a punt from Chelsea, too, but he’s currently on loan at Sunderland, so you’ll have to wait a while before you can bring him in.

Marc Guiu: Age 20 | Chelsea | ST | 71 OVR | 84 POT | Value: £4m

Nelson Weiper is another young striker you can bag fairly cheaply from FSV Mainz, and he’s got a fairly high ceiling.

Nelson Weiper: Age 20 | 1. FSV Mainz 05 | ST, CAM, CM | 70 OVR | 84 POT | Value: £3.5m

When it comes to wide men, Liverpool’s new young hero, Rio Ngumoha, is worth a look. He’s rated at 68 at the start of the game, but can reach as high as 88, making him a great early signing and one that’ll recoup his modest fee with ease.

Rio Ngumoha: Age 16 | Liverpool | LM, LW | 68 OVR | 88 POT | Value: £2.9m

Here are a few extra recommendations for scouting early on:

Christos Mouzakitis : Age 18 | Olympiakos | CM, CAM | 71 OVR | 86 POT | Value: £3.9m

: Age 18 | Olympiakos | CM, CAM | 71 OVR | 86 POT | Value: £3.9m Konstantinos Karetsas : Age 17 | Genk | CAM, RW, CM | 70 OVR | 86 POT | Value: £1.4m

: Age 17 | Genk | CAM, RW, CM | 70 OVR | 86 POT | Value: £1.4m Elias Baum : Age 19 | Eintracht Frankfurt | RB, RM | 72 OVR | 84 POT | Value: £4.8m

: Age 19 | Eintracht Frankfurt | RB, RM | 72 OVR | 84 POT | Value: £4.8m Yarek : Age 20 | PSV | CB, LB | 73 OVR | 85 POT | Value: £6m

: Age 20 | PSV | CB, LB | 73 OVR | 85 POT | Value: £6m Robin Risser : Age 20 | RC Lens | GK | 72 OVR | 82 POT | Value: £4m

: Age 20 | RC Lens | GK | 72 OVR | 82 POT | Value: £4m Lucca Brughmans: Age 17 | Genk | GK | 59 OVR | 82 POT | Value: £140k

Best free agents in FC 26 Career Mode

Worth signing? EA

There are some fantastic players currently unattached in EA FC 26, and there’s a good chance that if you don’t sign them up, a rival will.

We’re talking tricky wingers like Hakim Ziyech, versatile forwards like Memphis Depay, and experienced CB Romain Saiss (who, in real life, has moved to the Qatar Stars League already).

Memphis Depay | 81 | ST

| 81 | ST Romain Saiss | 79 | CB

| 79 | CB Luis Malagon | 79 | GK

| 79 | GK Hakim Ziyech | 78 | RM

| 78 | RM Alexis Vega | 78 | LW

| 78 | LW Akram Afif | 78 | LM

| 78 | LM Krzysztof Piatek | 78 | ST

| 78 | ST Roberto Alvarado | 78 | RM

| 78 | RM Guilherme | 77 | CDM

| 77 | CDM Alejano Zendejas | 76 | RM

Don’t forget to check the free agency market regularly. Doing so will ensure you won’t miss out on a bargain.

Read more on FC 26:

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.