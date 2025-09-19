A brilliant cross to one of your midfielders or strikers could prove the difference between relegation and promotion, so you definitely want to have some good players on the pitch.

As such, we’ll be going over the full rankings of the best wingers in FC 26, including right-wing, left-wing, right-midfield and left-midfield and have ranked them in order of their overall rating (OVR).

You’ll want more than just wingers, though. Be sure to check out the best players in FC 26, how to get the most out of players by using the best FC 26 formations and tactics and how to unlock a spring chickens performance with the most promising FC 26 wonderkids.

Best RW in FC 26

Caroline Graham-Hansen is the best RW in FC 26. EA Sports

The best right-winger in FC 26 is Caroline Graham Hansen of Barcelona.

The Norwegian footballer netted Barcelona FC eleven goals and ten assists last season, with the team raising the coveted trophy.

Caroline Graham Hansen | 90 | RW, RM | FC Barcelona Bukayo Saka | 88 | RW, RM | Arsenal Kadidiatou Diani | 88 | RW, RM, ST | OL Lyonnes Lionel Messi | 86 | RW, ST, CAM, RM | Inter Miami Désiré Doué | 85 | RW, LW, CM, RM | Paris Saint-Germain Rodrygo | 85 | RW, ST, RM | Real Madrid Bryan Mbeumo | 85 | RW, RM, ST | Manchester United Phil Foden | 85 | RW, CM, LW, RM | Manchester City Christian Pulisic | 84 | RW, RM, CAM | Milano FC (AC Milan) Athenea | 83 | RW, RM, LM | Real Madrid

Best LW in FC 26

Vini Jr. is the best LW in FC 26. EA Sports

The best left-winger in FC 26 is Vini Jr of Real Madrid. Though Real Madrid didn’t take the top spot in La Liga last year, Vini Jr. scored eleven goals and made ten assists, making him an extremely valuable player to have on the pitch.

Vinícius José de Oliveira Júnior (Vini Jr.) | 89 | LW, ST, LM | Real Madrid Lauren Hemp | 87 | LW, LM | Manchester City Kvicha Kvaratskhelia | 87 | LW, RW, LM | Paris Saint-Germain Temwa Chawinga | 86 | LW, LM, RM | Kansas City Current Claudia Pina | 86 | LW, ST, LM | FC Barcelona Tabitha Chawinga | 85 | LW, ST, LM | OL Lyonnes Linda Caicedo | 85 | LW, LM, CAM | Real Madrid Heung-min Son | 85 | LW, ST, LM | LA FC Salma Paralluelo | 84 | LW, ST, RW, LM | FC Barcelona Bradley Barcola | 84 | LW, RW, LM | Paris Saint-Germain

Best RM in FC 26

Mo Salah is the best RM in FC 26. EA Sports

The best right-midfielder in FC 26 is Mohamed Salah of Liverpool. This is hardly a surprise, as with 29 goals and 18 assists, he helped propel Liverpool to the top of the Premier League last season.

Mohamed Salah | 91 | RM, RW | Liverpool Lamine Yamal Nasraoui Ebana | 89 | RM, RW | FC Barcelona Chloe Kelly | 87 | RM, RW | Arsenal Beth Mead | 87 | RM, RW | Arsenal Michael Olise | 86 | RM, RW | Bayern Munich Trinity Rodman | 85 | RM, ST, RW | Washington Spirit Lauren James | 85 | RM, ST, RW | Chelsea Delphine Cascarino | 85 | RM, RW | San Diego Wave FC Moussa Diaby | 84 | RM, RW | Al-Ittihad Riyad Mahrez | 84 | RM, RW | Al-Ahli

Best LM in FC 26

Raphinha is the best LM in FC 26. EA Sports

The best left-midfielder in FC 26 is Raphinha of Barcelona. With eighteen goals and nine assists, Raphinha was a massive boon to Barcelona FC last season in La Liga, and would serve you well in your own Ultimate Team.

Raphael Dias Belloli (Raphinha) | 89 | LM, LW | FC Barcelona Guro Reiten | 88 | LM, LW, CAM | Chelsea Mallory Swanson | 87 | LM, ST, LW | Chicago Stars FC Nico Williams | 86 | LM, RM, LW | Athletic Club de Bilbao Klara Bühl | 86 | LM, LW | Bayern Munich Sandy Baltimore | 85 | LM, LB, LW | Chelsea Luis Díaz | 85 | LM, LW, ST | Liverpool Caitlin Foord | 85 | LM, LW | Arsenal Álex Baena | 84 | LM, ST, LW | Atlético de Madrid Cody Gakpo | 84 | LM, LW | Liverpool

