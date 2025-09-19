FC 26 wingers: Best RW, LW, RM and LM in Career Mode and Ultimate Team
You don't want to just wing it with your wingers.
If you’re looking to improve your standing in Career Mode or make your way up through Ultimate Team Division Rivals, you’ll want to clue yourself up on the best FC 26 wingers.
Wingers form an essential part of your squad, ensuring that both sides of the pitch are covered to deliver as much pain into the opposition’s defence as possible.
A brilliant cross to one of your midfielders or strikers could prove the difference between relegation and promotion, so you definitely want to have some good players on the pitch.
As such, we’ll be going over the full rankings of the best wingers in FC 26, including right-wing, left-wing, right-midfield and left-midfield and have ranked them in order of their overall rating (OVR).
Best RW in FC 26
The best right-winger in FC 26 is Caroline Graham Hansen of Barcelona.
The Norwegian footballer netted Barcelona FC eleven goals and ten assists last season, with the team raising the coveted trophy.
- Caroline Graham Hansen | 90 | RW, RM | FC Barcelona
- Bukayo Saka | 88 | RW, RM | Arsenal
- Kadidiatou Diani | 88 | RW, RM, ST | OL Lyonnes
- Lionel Messi | 86 | RW, ST, CAM, RM | Inter Miami
- Désiré Doué | 85 | RW, LW, CM, RM | Paris Saint-Germain
- Rodrygo | 85 | RW, ST, RM | Real Madrid
- Bryan Mbeumo | 85 | RW, RM, ST | Manchester United
- Phil Foden | 85 | RW, CM, LW, RM | Manchester City
- Christian Pulisic | 84 | RW, RM, CAM | Milano FC (AC Milan)
- Athenea | 83 | RW, RM, LM | Real Madrid
Best LW in FC 26
The best left-winger in FC 26 is Vini Jr of Real Madrid. Though Real Madrid didn’t take the top spot in La Liga last year, Vini Jr. scored eleven goals and made ten assists, making him an extremely valuable player to have on the pitch.
- Vinícius José de Oliveira Júnior (Vini Jr.) | 89 | LW, ST, LM | Real Madrid
- Lauren Hemp | 87 | LW, LM | Manchester City
- Kvicha Kvaratskhelia | 87 | LW, RW, LM | Paris Saint-Germain
- Temwa Chawinga | 86 | LW, LM, RM | Kansas City Current
- Claudia Pina | 86 | LW, ST, LM | FC Barcelona
- Tabitha Chawinga | 85 | LW, ST, LM | OL Lyonnes
- Linda Caicedo | 85 | LW, LM, CAM | Real Madrid
- Heung-min Son | 85 | LW, ST, LM | LA FC
- Salma Paralluelo | 84 | LW, ST, RW, LM | FC Barcelona
- Bradley Barcola | 84 | LW, RW, LM | Paris Saint-Germain
Best RM in FC 26
The best right-midfielder in FC 26 is Mohamed Salah of Liverpool. This is hardly a surprise, as with 29 goals and 18 assists, he helped propel Liverpool to the top of the Premier League last season.
- Mohamed Salah | 91 | RM, RW | Liverpool
- Lamine Yamal Nasraoui Ebana | 89 | RM, RW | FC Barcelona
- Chloe Kelly | 87 | RM, RW | Arsenal
- Beth Mead | 87 | RM, RW | Arsenal
- Michael Olise | 86 | RM, RW | Bayern Munich
- Trinity Rodman | 85 | RM, ST, RW | Washington Spirit
- Lauren James | 85 | RM, ST, RW | Chelsea
- Delphine Cascarino | 85 | RM, RW | San Diego Wave FC
- Moussa Diaby | 84 | RM, RW | Al-Ittihad
- Riyad Mahrez | 84 | RM, RW | Al-Ahli
Best LM in FC 26
The best left-midfielder in FC 26 is Raphinha of Barcelona. With eighteen goals and nine assists, Raphinha was a massive boon to Barcelona FC last season in La Liga, and would serve you well in your own Ultimate Team.
- Raphael Dias Belloli (Raphinha) | 89 | LM, LW | FC Barcelona
- Guro Reiten | 88 | LM, LW, CAM | Chelsea
- Mallory Swanson | 87 | LM, ST, LW | Chicago Stars FC
- Nico Williams | 86 | LM, RM, LW | Athletic Club de Bilbao
- Klara Bühl | 86 | LM, LW | Bayern Munich
- Sandy Baltimore | 85 | LM, LB, LW | Chelsea
- Luis Díaz | 85 | LM, LW, ST | Liverpool
- Caitlin Foord | 85 | LM, LW | Arsenal
- Álex Baena | 84 | LM, ST, LW | Atlético de Madrid
- Cody Gakpo | 84 | LM, LW | Liverpool
