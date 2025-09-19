You will get even more out of Division Rival Rewards by signing up the top-rated FC 26 players, using the best FC 26 formations and tactics and uncovering the most promising FC 26 wonderkids.

But without further ado, let’s see what’s new and what’s returning with FC 26 Division Rivals rewards.

How Division Rivals works in FC 26 Ultimate Team

Divisions Rivals in FC 26 works a bit differently compared to FC 25, namely, by being less grindy and not as punishing. This is down to the new Bounties system, which can net you Rivals Points, Champions Qualifications Points, Coins, Packs, Season XP and even Stage Skips, and Duels, which allow you to net points even if you lose.

Bounties are similar to daily quests in Fortnite, in that they are small challenges that will net you rewards that are typically larger than the sum of their parts.

On the official Ultimate Team Deep Dive page, EA gives the following as examples of the kind of Bounties we can expect:

Score the first goal

Score the last goal

Win by two or more

Keep a clean sheet

Duels are special Bounties that can only be achieved by one player, such as scoring the first or last goal. Even if you lose the match, if there was an active Bounty on scoring the last goal, you would still receive rewards, making for a much less grindy experience.

With more rewards and Stage Skips, you’re likely to progress far quicker than you did in FC 25, and have more fun while you’re at it.

FC 26 Division Rivals Ultimate Team rewards

Ultimate Team Rewards in FC 26 Divisions Rivals come from the usual weekly Rival Awards on Thursdays, like in FC 25, as well as the Bounty and Duel rewards.

Here are the full rewards for each Tier in FC 26 Division Rivals:

Elite Division

Weekly Reward x1 1 of 3 82+ Rare Gold Players Pick (Untradeable) x2 1 of 3 84+ Rare Gold Players Pick (Untradeable) x1 81+ TOTW Player Pack (Untradeable) x1 75+ 10x Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) x1 Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable) 11,000 Coins

Reward Upgrade x2 1 of 3 83+ Rare Gold Players Pick x2 1 of 3 85+ Rare Gold Players Pick x1 81+ TOTW Player Pack (Untradeable) x1 75+ 10x Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) x1 Mega Pack 25,000 Coins



Division 1

Weekly Reward x2 1 of 3 84+ Rare Gold Players Pick (Untradeable) x1 TOTW Player Pack (Untradeable) x1 75+ 10x Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) x1 Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable) 9,000 Coins

Reward Upgrade x1 1 of 3 83+ Rare Gold Players Pick x1 1 of 3 84+ Rare Gold Players Pick (Untradeable) x1 81+ TOTW Player Pack (Untradeable) x1 75+ 10x Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) x1 Mega Pack 20,000 Coins



Division 2

Weekly Reward x3 1 of 3 83+ Rare Gold Players Pick (Untradeable) x1 75+ 10x Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) x1 Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable) 7,000 Coins

Reward Upgrade x1 1 of 3 81+ Rare Gold Players Pick x2 1 of 3 84+ Rare Gold Players Pick (Untradeable) x1 75+ 10x Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) x1 Mega Pack x1 81+ TOTW Player Pack (Untradeable) 15,000 Coins



Division 3

Weekly Reward x2 1 of 3 83+ Rare Gold Players Pick (Untradeable) x1 75+ 10x Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) x1 Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable) 5,500 Coins

Reward Upgrade x1 1 of 3 81+ Rare Gold Players Pick x2 1 of 3 83+ Rare Gold Players Pick (Untradeable) x1 Mega Pack x1 TOTW Player Pack (Untradeable) x1 75+ 10x Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 10,500 Coins



Division 4

Weekly Reward x2 1 of 3 82+ Rare Gold Players Pick (Untradeable) x1 75+ 10x Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) x1 Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable) 4,500 Coins

Reward Upgrade x1 1 of 3 81+ Rare Gold Players Pick x2 1 of 3 83+ Rare Gold Players Pick (Untradeable) x1 83+ Rare Gold Player Pack (Untradeable) x1 75+ 10x Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) x1 Mega Pack (Untradeable) 9,000 Coins



Division 5

Weekly Reward x2 1 of 3 80+ Rare Gold Players Pick (Untradeable) x1 75+ 10x Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) x1 Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable) 4,000 Coins

Reward Upgrade x1 1 of 3 80+ Rare Gold Players Pick x2 1 of 3 83+ Rare Gold Players Pick (Untradeable) x1 75+ 10x Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) x1 Mega Pack (Untradeable) 8,000



Division 6

Weekly Reward x2 1 of 3 80+ Rare Gold Players Pick (Untradeable) x1 75+ 10x Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) x1 5x Common Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 3,500 Coins

Reward Upgrade x1 1 of 3 80+ Rare Gold Players Pick x2 1 of 3 82+ Rare Gold Players Pick (Untradeable) x1 75+ 10x Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) x1 Mega Pack (Untradeable) 7,000 Coins



Division 7

Weekly Reward x2 1 of 2 78+ Rare Gold Players Pick (Untradeable) x1 75+ 7x Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) x1 5x Common Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 3,000 Coins

Reward Upgrade x1 1 of 3 80+ Rare Gold Players Pick x2 1 of 3 82+ Rare Gold Players Pick (Untradeable) x1 75+ 10x Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) x1 Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable) 5,500 Coins



Division 8

Weekly Reward x2 1 of 2 75+ Rare Gold Players Pick (Untradeable) x1 75+ 7x Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 2,000 Coins

Reward Upgrade x2 1 of 3 80+ Rare Gold Players Pick (Untradeable) x1 75+ 10x Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) x1 Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable) 4,500 Coins



Division 9

Weekly Reward x1 x3 Common Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) x1 75+ 7x Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 1,500 Coins

Reward Upgrade x1 1 of 2 75+ Rare Gold Players Pick (Untradeable) x1 75+ 10x Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) x1 Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable) 3,000 Coins



Division 10

Weekly Rewards x1 86+ Rare Gold Player Pack (Untradeable)

Reward Upgrade x1 75+ 10x Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 2,000 Coins



Bounty rewards can be:

Rivals Points

Champions Qualifications Points

Coins

Packs

Season XP

Stage Skips

What day are Division Rivals rewards released?

Division Rivals rewards are released every Thursday at 8AM BST.

This is much the same as it was in FC 25 and FC 24 before it. Fortunately, with the new Bounty system, you won’t have to wait another seven days if you’re none too happy about the rewards you receive.

Can you be relegated in Division Rivals?

Yes, you can be relegated in FC 26 Division Rivals.

New to FC 26 are Limited Checkpoints, which are breakable checkpoints that will track how many losses you’ve had and will enable relegation if you lose too many matches.

Once you pass the threshold, you will drop a stage. This is intended to make sure you don’t get stuck in matchmaking purgatory, facing off against opponents who perhaps haven’t broken as many controllers in their time…

