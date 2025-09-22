Of course, you might want to start up Thanos F.C., and keep things perfectly balanced.

Fret not, for we’ve got some good options for every playstyle!

If you're after more EA FC 26 tips, then be sure to check out everything you need to know about the FC 26 Companion App, all the new FC 26 Icons and FC 26 player ratings.

Read on for the best formations and tactics to use in FC 26!

Best FC 26 formations and tactics codes

Below are what we reckon are the best FC 26 formations and tactics to use:

Clicking on each of those will take you to the formations and explain what they’re good for.

The 5-2-1-2 relies on a solid back five and counter-attacks down the wings. EA Sports

One of the best tactics in last year's game, the 5-2-1-2 is just as powerful in FC 26.

Giving you five at the back to defend with (and sometimes six, if you count your Holding CM), this tactic focuses on solid defensive play followed up with lightning-fast counters.

Your three CBs defend narrowly, giving your marauding full-backs more opportunity to dart down the wings, supporting your forwards with crosses from out wide or through balls down the middle.

A two-man strike partnership up top with a Shadow Striker CAM in behind them gives you plenty of attacking threat, with the trio making attacking runs and playing off each other to create clear-cut changes to score.

Tactical Preset: Custom

Custom Code: hs6DE6JnsjB

hs6DE6JnsjB Formation: 5-2-1-2

5-2-1-2 Build-up Style: Counter

Counter Defensive Approach: Balanced

Balanced Goalkeeper: Defending, Keeper

Defending, Keeper Left and Right Back: Attacking Wingback, Balanced

Attacking Wingback, Balanced Centre Backs: Defenders and Defend, Ball-Playing Defender and Defend

Defenders and Defend, Ball-Playing Defender and Defend Central Midfielder : Holding, Defend

Holding, Defend Central Midfielder: Playmaker, Attack

Playmaker, Attack Center Attacking Midfielder: Shadow Striker, Attack

Shadow Striker, Attack Striker: Poacher, Attack

Poacher, Attack Striker: Advanced Forward, Attack

4-1-2-1-2 Narrow

The 4-1-2-1-2 Narrow offers flexibility through both narrow and wide build-up play, depending on Player Roles. EA Sports

The key to the 4-1-2-1-2 Narrow formation is its flexibility. It offers great potential for build-up play, with your midfielders pinging passes up the field, but thanks to their Player Roles, you can have them play a bit wider if you prefer to stretch defences.

Again, just like the previous formation, it utilises two strikers up top, but this time with a Half-Winger in behind, adding a bit of width in the final third. Alternatively, you could change your CAM to a Shadow Striker if you feel like you need a bit more presence in the box.

Depending on how you want to play, you could swap any of the CMs for a Half Winger, inverting one or both of your full-backs to overload the centre of the pitch and catch your opponents out.

Tactical Preset: Custom

Custom Code: pwCtqtBxznF5

pwCtqtBxznF5 Formation: 4-1-2-1-2 Narrow

4-1-2-1-2 Narrow Build-up Style: Counter/Short Passing

Counter/Short Passing Defensive Approach: Balanced

Balanced Goalkeeper: Defending, Keeper

Defending, Keeper Left and Right Back: Fullback, Balanced

Fullback, Balanced Centre Backs: Defender and Defend

Defender and Defend Central Defensive Midfielder : Holding, Roaming

Holding, Roaming Central Midfielders: Box-to-box, Balanced

Box-to-box, Balanced Center Attacking Midfielder: Half Winger, Balanced

Half Winger, Balanced Striker: False 9, Build Up

False 9, Build Up Striker: Advanced Forward, Attack

The 4-2-1-3 transforms into a 3-3-3-1 in possession. EA Sports

This unique formation makes full use of Player Roles, defending as a 4-2-1-3, but transforming into a 3-3-3-1 with the ball. One midfielder drops back into defence, while your full-backs invert to fill the space.

Up top, your wingers act as Inside Forwards, offering space out wide while still being able to cut inside to shoot or provide crosses and through balls to your central striker, who will play as an Advanced Forward.

While you have to rely heavily on your front three and the CAM in behind on attack, the two lines of three behind them mean when you lose the ball, you can often steal it back immediately, or safely transition into a strong defensive wall should you fail to.

Tactical Preset: Custom

Custom Code: BZdBinRRLHdR

BZdBinRRLHdR Formation: 4-2-1-3

4-2-1-3 Build-up Style: Counter

Counter Defensive Approach: Balanced

Balanced Goalkeeper: Defending, Keeper

Defending, Keeper Right back: Falseback, Balanced

Falseback, Balanced Left back: Falseback, Balanced

Falseback, Balanced Defensive midfielder : Holding, Defend

: Holding, Defend Defensive midfielder: Centre Half, Defend

Centre Half, Defend Central Attacking Midfield: Playmaker, Balanced

Playmaker, Balanced Right Winger: Inside Forward, Balanced

Inside Forward, Balanced Left Winger: Inside Forward, Balanced

Inside Forward, Balanced Striker: Advanced Forward, Attack

The 3-4-2-1 offers some of the best counter-attacking potential of the bunch. EA Sports

The key to the 3-4-2-1 is defending from the front. A four-man midfield offers plenty of attacking support, and helps keep you safe centrally, but does leave your flanks somewhat exposed, so you want to force the ball into the centre of the park when you're on the back foot.

Up front, a Deep-Lying Playmaker and Box-to-Box CM offer some attacking threat from deep, while a more advanced Playmaker CAM is there to provide through balls to a Shadow Striker CAM and a Poacher ST who will hang around the box looking for a tap-in.

Because of the defensive shortcomings of this formation, you want pacy CBs who can quickly track back, as well as midfielders with great passing to ping through balls quickly up the pitch for your attacking trio to get in behind on the counter.

Tactical Preset: Custom

Custom Code: f46F?txvpfzc

f46F?txvpfzc Formation: 3-4-2-1

3-4-2-1 Build-up Style: Counter

Counter Defensive Approach: Deep

Deep Goalkeeper: Defend

Defend Defenders: Defender, Defend

Defender, Defend Defenders: Stopper, Balanced

Stopper, Balanced Right Midfielder/ Left Midfielder: Wide midfielders, defend

Wide midfielders, defend Central Midfielders: Box-to-box, Balanced / Deep Lying Playmaker, Defend

Box-to-box, Balanced / Deep Lying Playmaker, Defend Center Attacking Midfielder: Shadow Striker, Attack

Shadow Striker, Attack Center Attacking Midfielder: Playmaker, Balanced

Playmaker, Balanced Striker: Poacher, Attack

4-2-3-1 Wide

The 4-2-3-1 offers the most balance between attacking threat and defensive stability. EA Sports

You can't go wrong with a classic. The 4-2-3-1 Wide is the most balanced formation here, offering as much defensive stability as it does attacking threat.

Your back four hang back with two Holding CDMs in front, making your team both hard to break down and protected from counter-attacks.

A Playmaker CAM combines with two Inside Forwards at RM and LM, who will make progressive runs both down the wing and cutting inside, dragging defenders out of position for your Advanced Forward ST to exploit the space and score some goals.

Tactical Preset: Custom

Custom Code: 8ZUmCsUEGA4e

8ZUmCsUEGA4e Formation: 4-2-3-1

4-2-3-1 Build-up Style: Short Passing

Short Passing Defensive Approach: High

High Goalkeeper: Defending, Keeper

Defending, Keeper Left back: Fullback, Balanced

Fullback, Balanced Right back: Falseback, Defend

Falseback, Defend Centre Backs: Defender, Defend

Defender, Defend Central Defensive Midfielder : Holding, Defending

Holding, Defending Central Defensive Midfielder : Holding, Defending

Holding, Defending Center Attacking Midfielder: Playmaker, Balanced

Playmaker, Balanced Right Midfielder / Left Midfielder: Inside Forward, Balanced

Inside Forward, Balanced Striker: Advanced Forward, Attack

Best manager tactics in FC 26 Ultimate Team

If you hold a particular manager in reverence, you can literally take a page out of their book by using the exact formations and tactics they use:

If you lose a match, you’ll know exactly who to blame! We wouldn’t go invoicing Pep Guardiola for a broken controller though…

Here are some of the best manager tactics you can currently use in the game:

Mikel Arteta

Hansi Flick

Xabi Alonso

Unai Emery

Antonio Conte

Ruben Amorim

Arne Slot

How to enter tactic codes in FC 26

It’s not inherently obvious how to import codes in FC 26, so we’ve got how to do just that listed below!

Go to your squad in Ultimate Team

Push the left stick in to bring up the Squad Actions

Now head to Team Management

Scroll over to the Use Code screen

Press X/A to import code and then you're good to go

