FC 26 best formations and tactics
New year, new me-ta.
If you can believe it, it’s been a whole year since the last footie instalment, but we’ve got all the best EA FC 26 formations and tactics to use so you don’t start the new game with shaky feet.
Some of these formations will see you playing much deeper, punishing any mistake made by the other team, others will have you sitting back protecting your own goals – ideal if you’re ahead on aggregate.
Of course, you might want to start up Thanos F.C., and keep things perfectly balanced.
Fret not, for we’ve got some good options for every playstyle!
Read on for the best formations and tactics to use in FC 26!
Best FC 26 formations and tactics codes
Below are what we reckon are the best FC 26 formations and tactics to use:
- 5-2-1-2 — code: hs6DE6JnsjB
- 4-1-2-1-2 Narrow — code: pwCtqtBxznF5
- 4-2-1-3 — code: BZdBinRRLHdR
- 3-4-2-1 — code: f46F?txvpfzc
- 4-2-3-1 Wide — code: 8ZUmCsUEGA4e
Clicking on each of those will take you to the formations and explain what they’re good for.
5-2-1-2
One of the best tactics in last year's game, the 5-2-1-2 is just as powerful in FC 26.
Giving you five at the back to defend with (and sometimes six, if you count your Holding CM), this tactic focuses on solid defensive play followed up with lightning-fast counters.
Your three CBs defend narrowly, giving your marauding full-backs more opportunity to dart down the wings, supporting your forwards with crosses from out wide or through balls down the middle.
A two-man strike partnership up top with a Shadow Striker CAM in behind them gives you plenty of attacking threat, with the trio making attacking runs and playing off each other to create clear-cut changes to score.
- Tactical Preset: Custom
- Code: hs6DE6JnsjB
- Formation: 5-2-1-2
- Build-up Style: Counter
- Defensive Approach: Balanced
- Goalkeeper: Defending, Keeper
- Left and Right Back: Attacking Wingback, Balanced
- Centre Backs: Defenders and Defend, Ball-Playing Defender and Defend
- Central Midfielder: Holding, Defend
- Central Midfielder: Playmaker, Attack
- Center Attacking Midfielder: Shadow Striker, Attack
- Striker: Poacher, Attack
- Striker: Advanced Forward, Attack
4-1-2-1-2 Narrow
The key to the 4-1-2-1-2 Narrow formation is its flexibility. It offers great potential for build-up play, with your midfielders pinging passes up the field, but thanks to their Player Roles, you can have them play a bit wider if you prefer to stretch defences.
Again, just like the previous formation, it utilises two strikers up top, but this time with a Half-Winger in behind, adding a bit of width in the final third. Alternatively, you could change your CAM to a Shadow Striker if you feel like you need a bit more presence in the box.
Depending on how you want to play, you could swap any of the CMs for a Half Winger, inverting one or both of your full-backs to overload the centre of the pitch and catch your opponents out.
- Tactical Preset: Custom
- Code: pwCtqtBxznF5
- Formation: 4-1-2-1-2 Narrow
- Build-up Style: Counter/Short Passing
- Defensive Approach: Balanced
- Goalkeeper: Defending, Keeper
- Left and Right Back: Fullback, Balanced
- Centre Backs: Defender and Defend
- Central Defensive Midfielder: Holding, Roaming
- Central Midfielders: Box-to-box, Balanced
- Center Attacking Midfielder: Half Winger, Balanced
- Striker: False 9, Build Up
- Striker: Advanced Forward, Attack
4-2-1-3
This unique formation makes full use of Player Roles, defending as a 4-2-1-3, but transforming into a 3-3-3-1 with the ball. One midfielder drops back into defence, while your full-backs invert to fill the space.
Up top, your wingers act as Inside Forwards, offering space out wide while still being able to cut inside to shoot or provide crosses and through balls to your central striker, who will play as an Advanced Forward.
While you have to rely heavily on your front three and the CAM in behind on attack, the two lines of three behind them mean when you lose the ball, you can often steal it back immediately, or safely transition into a strong defensive wall should you fail to.
- Tactical Preset: Custom
- Code: BZdBinRRLHdR
- Formation: 4-2-1-3
- Build-up Style: Counter
- Defensive Approach: Balanced
- Goalkeeper: Defending, Keeper
- Right back: Falseback, Balanced
- Left back: Falseback, Balanced
- Defensive midfielder: Holding, Defend
- Defensive midfielder: Centre Half, Defend
- Central Attacking Midfield: Playmaker, Balanced
- Right Winger: Inside Forward, Balanced
- Left Winger: Inside Forward, Balanced
- Striker: Advanced Forward, Attack
3-4-2-1
The key to the 3-4-2-1 is defending from the front. A four-man midfield offers plenty of attacking support, and helps keep you safe centrally, but does leave your flanks somewhat exposed, so you want to force the ball into the centre of the park when you're on the back foot.
Up front, a Deep-Lying Playmaker and Box-to-Box CM offer some attacking threat from deep, while a more advanced Playmaker CAM is there to provide through balls to a Shadow Striker CAM and a Poacher ST who will hang around the box looking for a tap-in.
Because of the defensive shortcomings of this formation, you want pacy CBs who can quickly track back, as well as midfielders with great passing to ping through balls quickly up the pitch for your attacking trio to get in behind on the counter.
- Tactical Preset: Custom
- Code: f46F?txvpfzc
- Formation: 3-4-2-1
- Build-up Style: Counter
- Defensive Approach: Deep
- Goalkeeper: Defend
- Defenders: Defender, Defend
- Defenders: Stopper, Balanced
- Right Midfielder/ Left Midfielder: Wide midfielders, defend
- Central Midfielders: Box-to-box, Balanced / Deep Lying Playmaker, Defend
- Center Attacking Midfielder: Shadow Striker, Attack
- Center Attacking Midfielder: Playmaker, Balanced
- Striker: Poacher, Attack
4-2-3-1 Wide
You can't go wrong with a classic. The 4-2-3-1 Wide is the most balanced formation here, offering as much defensive stability as it does attacking threat.
Your back four hang back with two Holding CDMs in front, making your team both hard to break down and protected from counter-attacks.
A Playmaker CAM combines with two Inside Forwards at RM and LM, who will make progressive runs both down the wing and cutting inside, dragging defenders out of position for your Advanced Forward ST to exploit the space and score some goals.
- Tactical Preset: Custom
- Code: 8ZUmCsUEGA4e
- Formation: 4-2-3-1
- Build-up Style: Short Passing
- Defensive Approach: High
- Goalkeeper: Defending, Keeper
- Left back: Fullback, Balanced
- Right back: Falseback, Defend
- Centre Backs: Defender, Defend
- Central Defensive Midfielder: Holding, Defending
- Central Defensive Midfielder: Holding, Defending
- Center Attacking Midfielder: Playmaker, Balanced
- Right Midfielder / Left Midfielder: Inside Forward, Balanced
- Striker: Advanced Forward, Attack
Best manager tactics in FC 26 Ultimate Team
If you hold a particular manager in reverence, you can literally take a page out of their book by using the exact formations and tactics they use:
If you lose a match, you’ll know exactly who to blame! We wouldn’t go invoicing Pep Guardiola for a broken controller though…
Here are some of the best manager tactics you can currently use in the game:
- Mikel Arteta
- Hansi Flick
- Xabi Alonso
- Unai Emery
- Antonio Conte
- Ruben Amorim
- Arne Slot
How to enter tactic codes in FC 26
It’s not inherently obvious how to import codes in FC 26, so we’ve got how to do just that listed below!
- Go to your squad in Ultimate Team
- Push the left stick in to bring up the Squad Actions
- Now head to Team Management
- Scroll over to the Use Code screen
- Press X/A to import code and then you're good to go
