Having some cheap players with a high rating is also a godsend for finishing off some of those pesky SBCs once in a while.

So, whether you're looking to strengthen your team or are after some fodder, these are the cheapest high-rated players in FC 26 Ultimate Team for every rating between 84 and 88.

FC 26 cheap high-rated players in Ultimate Team

Prices can always fluctuate throughout the year, so be sure to check out the 'Average Transfer Market Price' for each player for the most up to date price, or you could just have a look on FutBin.

Anyway, without further ado, here are the cheapest 84-88-rated players in this year's Ultimate Team:

Cheapest 84-rated players in FC 26

Emily Fox – 1.1k Coins

1.1k Coins Giada Greggi – 1.2k Coins

1.2k Coins Alex Greenwood – 1.2k Coins

1.2k Coins Hannah Hampton – 1.2k Coins

1.2k Coins Sjoeke Nüsken – 1.2k Coins

1.2k Coins Ellie Carpenter – 1.2k Coins

1.2k Coins Sergej Milinković-Savić – 1.2k Coins

1.2k Coins Rúben Neves – 1.2k Coins

1.2k Coins Alejandro Baena – 1.2k Coins

1.2k Coins Cata Coll – 1.2k Coins

1.2k Coins Merle Frohms – 1.2k Coins

1.2k Coins Exequiel Palacios – 1.2k Coins

1.2k Coins Willi Orban – 1.2k Coins

1.2k Coins Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir – 1.2k Coins

1.2k Coins Janina Minge – 1.2k Coins

Cheapest 85-rated players in FC 26

Manuela Giugliano – 2.4k Coins

2.4k Coins Caroline Weir – 2.5k Coins

2.5k Coins Patrik Schick – 2.5k Coins

2.5k Coins Cristiana Girelli – 2.6k Coins

2.6k Coins Yui Hasegawa – 2.6k Coins

2.6k Coins Caitlin Foord – 2.7k Coins

2.7k Coins Kim Little – 2.7k Coins

2.7k Coins Naomi Girma – 2.7k Coins

2.7k Coins Keira Walsh – 2.7k Coins

2.7k Coins Chiamaka Nnadozie – 2.7k Coins

2.7k Coins Alexandra Popp – 2.7k Coins

2.7k Coins Svenja Huth – 2.7k Coins

2.7k Coins Marta Vieira da Silva – 2.7k Coins

2.7k Coins Wendie Renard – 2.7k Coins

2.7k Coins Fabián Ruiz Peña – 2.7k Coins

Cheapest 86-rated players in FC 26

Ona Batlle Pascual – 4.3k Coins

4.3k Coins Ann-Katrin Berger – 4.4k Coins

4.4k Coins Klara Bühl – 4.4k Coins

4.4k Coins Lea Schüller – 4.4k Coins

4.4k Coins Pernille Harder – 4.5k Coins

4.5k Coins Bruno Guimarães – 5k Coins

5k Coins Rúben Dias – 5.1k Coins

5.1k Coins Hakan Çalhanoğlu – 5.4k Coins

5.4k Coins Temwa Chawinga – 5.4k Coins

5.4k Coins Michael Olise – 5.6k Coins

5.6k Coins Claudia Pina Medina – 6k Coins

6k Coins Gregor Kobel – 6.4k

6.4k Trent Alexander-Arnold – 7.8k Coins

7.8k Coins Marc-André ter Stegen – 10.5k Coins

Cheapest 87-rated players in FC 26

Ada Hegerberg – 6.3k Coins

6.3k Coins Leah Williamson – 6.4k Coins

6.4k Coins Lucy Bronze – 6.5k Coins

6.5k Coins Millie Bright – 6.5k Coins

6.5k Coins Beth Mead – 6.6k Coins

6.6k Coins Sam Kerr – 6.7k Coins

6.7k Coins Lindsey Heaps – 6.8k Coins

6.8k Coins Rose Lavelle – 6.9k Coins

6.9k Coins Serhou Guirassy – 6.9k Coins

6.9k Coins Jonathan Tah – 7k Coins

7k Coins Chloe Kelly – 9.4k Coins

9.4k Coins Kevin De Bruyne – 9.4k Coins

9.4k Coins Katie McCabe – 10.25k Coins

10.25k Coins Yann Sommer – 10.75k Coins

10.75k Coins Alexis Mac Allister – 12.25k Coins

Cheapest 88-rated players in FC 26

Christiane Endler – 8.7k Coins

8.7k Coins Irene Paredes Hernández – 8.8k Coins

8.8k Coins Marie Katoto – 9k Coins

9k Coins Robert Lewandowski – 9.7k Coins

9.7k Coins Gabriel dos S Magalhães – 9.8k Coins

9.8k Coins Jan Oblak – 13k Coins

13k Coins Ewa Pajor – 15.5k Coins

15.5k Coins Guro Reiten – 16k Coins

16k Coins Bukayo Saka – 21.5k Coins

21.5k Coins Lautaro Martínez – 22k Coins

22k Coins Débora C de Oliveira – 34.75k Coins

