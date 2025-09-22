FC 26 cheap 84, 85, 86, 87 and 88-rated players in Ultimate Team
Strengthen your team with these players.
When it comes to Ultimate Team, the best way to build a solid squad is by making the most of the cheap, high-rated players in FC 26.
Unless you're opening a ton of packs or just getting plain lucky, it can seem like an impossible task to keep your squad at the same level as other players.
Having some cheap players with a high rating is also a godsend for finishing off some of those pesky SBCs once in a while.
So, whether you're looking to strengthen your team or are after some fodder, these are the cheapest high-rated players in FC 26 Ultimate Team for every rating between 84 and 88.
FC 26 cheap high-rated players in Ultimate Team
Prices can always fluctuate throughout the year, so be sure to check out the 'Average Transfer Market Price' for each player for the most up to date price, or you could just have a look on FutBin.
Anyway, without further ado, here are the cheapest 84-88-rated players in this year's Ultimate Team:
Cheapest 84-rated players in FC 26
- Emily Fox – 1.1k Coins
- Giada Greggi – 1.2k Coins
- Alex Greenwood – 1.2k Coins
- Hannah Hampton – 1.2k Coins
- Sjoeke Nüsken – 1.2k Coins
- Ellie Carpenter – 1.2k Coins
- Sergej Milinković-Savić – 1.2k Coins
- Rúben Neves – 1.2k Coins
- Alejandro Baena – 1.2k Coins
- Cata Coll – 1.2k Coins
- Merle Frohms – 1.2k Coins
- Exequiel Palacios – 1.2k Coins
- Willi Orban – 1.2k Coins
- Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir – 1.2k Coins
- Janina Minge – 1.2k Coins
Cheapest 85-rated players in FC 26
- Manuela Giugliano – 2.4k Coins
- Caroline Weir – 2.5k Coins
- Patrik Schick – 2.5k Coins
- Cristiana Girelli – 2.6k Coins
- Yui Hasegawa – 2.6k Coins
- Caitlin Foord – 2.7k Coins
- Kim Little – 2.7k Coins
- Naomi Girma – 2.7k Coins
- Keira Walsh – 2.7k Coins
- Chiamaka Nnadozie – 2.7k Coins
- Alexandra Popp – 2.7k Coins
- Svenja Huth – 2.7k Coins
- Marta Vieira da Silva – 2.7k Coins
- Wendie Renard – 2.7k Coins
- Fabián Ruiz Peña – 2.7k Coins
Cheapest 86-rated players in FC 26
- Ona Batlle Pascual – 4.3k Coins
- Ann-Katrin Berger – 4.4k Coins
- Klara Bühl – 4.4k Coins
- Lea Schüller – 4.4k Coins
- Pernille Harder – 4.5k Coins
- Bruno Guimarães – 5k Coins
- Rúben Dias – 5.1k Coins
- Hakan Çalhanoğlu – 5.4k Coins
- Temwa Chawinga – 5.4k Coins
- Michael Olise – 5.6k Coins
- Claudia Pina Medina – 6k Coins
- Gregor Kobel – 6.4k
- Trent Alexander-Arnold – 7.8k Coins
- Marc-André ter Stegen – 10.5k Coins
Cheapest 87-rated players in FC 26
- Ada Hegerberg – 6.3k Coins
- Leah Williamson – 6.4k Coins
- Lucy Bronze – 6.5k Coins
- Millie Bright – 6.5k Coins
- Beth Mead – 6.6k Coins
- Sam Kerr – 6.7k Coins
- Lindsey Heaps – 6.8k Coins
- Rose Lavelle – 6.9k Coins
- Serhou Guirassy – 6.9k Coins
- Jonathan Tah – 7k Coins
- Chloe Kelly – 9.4k Coins
- Kevin De Bruyne – 9.4k Coins
- Katie McCabe – 10.25k Coins
- Yann Sommer – 10.75k Coins
- Alexis Mac Allister – 12.25k Coins
Cheapest 88-rated players in FC 26
- Christiane Endler – 8.7k Coins
- Irene Paredes Hernández – 8.8k Coins
- Marie Katoto – 9k Coins
- Robert Lewandowski – 9.7k Coins
- Gabriel dos S Magalhães – 9.8k Coins
- Jan Oblak – 13k Coins
- Ewa Pajor – 15.5k Coins
- Guro Reiten – 16k Coins
- Bukayo Saka – 21.5k Coins
- Lautaro Martínez – 22k Coins
- Débora C de Oliveira – 34.75k Coins
