FC 26 defenders: Best CB, RB and LB in Career Mode
From centre-backs to full-backs, these are FC 26’s best defenders.
EA Sports FC 26’s best defenders aren’t all created equal, with solid centre halves rubbing shoulders with lightning-fast left backs and rampaging right-backs.
Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk tops the charts for CBs, and PSG’s Achraf Hakimi leads the right-backs. For left-backs, Arsenal’s Kate McCabe ranks top, but what about the rest?
Below, we’ve covered the best defenders for the men’s and women’s games in FC 26. Is your favourite blocker near the top? Let's find out.
Best defenders in FC 26 (Men)
Looking for a ball-playing CB or a brick wall? You’ll find them in this list, along with flying full-backs capable of overlapping with the game’s best wingers.
Despite Liverpool's Van Dijk being the top-rated defender and the best male CB in FC 26, it’s PSG that has three players in the top 10.
- Virgil van Dijk | 90 | CB | Liverpool
- Achraf Hakimi | 89 | RB | PSG
- Gabriel | 88 | CB | Arsenal
- Alessandro Bastoni | 87 | CB | Lombardia FC (Inter Milan)
- Marquinhos | 87 | CB | PSG
- William Saliba | 87 | CB | Arsenal
- Jonathan Tah | 87 | CB | Bayern Munich
- Jules Kounde | 87 | RB | FC Barcelona
- Trent Alexander-Arnold | 86 | RB | Real Madrid
- Nuno Mendes | 86 | LB | PSG
Best defenders in FC 26 (Women)
Barcelona’s CB pairing of Mapi Leon and Irene Paredes sits atop the women’s defence rankings (and joint top in terms of the best female CB rankings). Barca's RB, Batlle, isn’t far behind, either.
Chelsea has three players of their own in the top 10, too.
- Mapi Leon | 89 | CB | FC Barcelona
- Irene Paredes | 89 | CB | FC Barcelona
- Leah Williamson | 87 | CB | Arsenal
- Millie Bright | 87 | CB | Chelsea
- Lucy Bronze | 87 | RB | Chelsea
- Katie McCabe | 87 | LB | Arsenal
- Ona Batlle | 86 | RB | FC Barcelona
- Selma Bacha | 85 | LB | OL Lyonnes
- Naomi Girma | 85 | CB | Chelsea
- Wendie Renard | 85 | CB | OL Lyonnes
