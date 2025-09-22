Below, we’ve covered the best defenders for the men’s and women’s games in FC 26. Is your favourite blocker near the top? Let's find out.

Best defenders in FC 26 (Men)

At 91-rated, you can't beat Van Dijk in FC 26. EA

Looking for a ball-playing CB or a brick wall? You’ll find them in this list, along with flying full-backs capable of overlapping with the game’s best wingers.

Despite Liverpool's Van Dijk being the top-rated defender and the best male CB in FC 26, it’s PSG that has three players in the top 10.

Virgil van Dijk | 90 | CB | Liverpool

| 90 | CB | Liverpool Achraf Hakimi | 89 | RB | PSG

| 89 | RB | PSG Gabriel | 88 | CB | Arsenal

| 88 | CB | Arsenal Alessandro Bastoni | 87 | CB | Lombardia FC (Inter Milan)

| 87 | CB | Lombardia FC (Inter Milan) Marquinhos | 87 | CB | PSG

| 87 | CB | PSG William Saliba | 87 | CB | Arsenal

| 87 | CB | Arsenal Jonathan Tah | 87 | CB | Bayern Munich

| 87 | CB | Bayern Munich Jules Kounde | 87 | RB | FC Barcelona

| 87 | RB | FC Barcelona Trent Alexander-Arnold | 86 | RB | Real Madrid

| 86 | RB | Real Madrid Nuno Mendes | 86 | LB | PSG

Best defenders in FC 26 (Women)

Looking for an 89-rated CB? Look no further! EA

Barcelona’s CB pairing of Mapi Leon and Irene Paredes sits atop the women’s defence rankings (and joint top in terms of the best female CB rankings). Barca's RB, Batlle, isn’t far behind, either.

Chelsea has three players of their own in the top 10, too.

Mapi Leon | 89 | CB | FC Barcelona

| 89 | CB | FC Barcelona Irene Paredes | 89 | CB | FC Barcelona

| 89 | CB | FC Barcelona Leah Williamson | 87 | CB | Arsenal

| 87 | CB | Arsenal Millie Bright | 87 | CB | Chelsea

| 87 | CB | Chelsea Lucy Bronze | 87 | RB | Chelsea

| 87 | RB | Chelsea Katie McCabe | 87 | LB | Arsenal

| 87 | LB | Arsenal Ona Batlle | 86 | RB | FC Barcelona

| 86 | RB | FC Barcelona Selma Bacha | 85 | LB | OL Lyonnes

| 85 | LB | OL Lyonnes Naomi Girma | 85 | CB | Chelsea

| 85 | CB | Chelsea Wendie Renard | 85 | CB | OL Lyonnes

