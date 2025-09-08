FC 26 soundtrack: Full list of songs and artists
Another year of hits.
Always a fixture of each new release, the full FC 26 soundtrack has finally been announced.
Bringing together dozens of artists from various genres and countries across the globe, the FC soundtrack has become almost a genre in its own right.
With huge artists like Bad Bunny, Tame Impala, Glass Animals and more gracing the game, this year's soundtrack is looking like a hit.
So, for the full list of songs and artists in the FC 26 soundtrack, read on!
Here is the full tracklist for the FC 26 soundtrack:
- 49th & Main – Come Home
- Alex Spencer – Wake Me Up
- ALEXSUCKS – Worm in the Sun
- Ark Woods – Pluto
- Bad Bunny – NUEVAYoL
- Bakar – Lonyo!
- Balu Brigade – Backseat
- Bon Iver – Everything Is Peaceful
- Boy Amor – Surfin'
- Bungalow Collect, Nono Black – Breathe
- Campbell, Vibe Chemistry – I'm a Roller (La-Di-Da-Di)
- Cass The Ghost – FIFA
- Cautious Clay – Fade Blue (11 PM)
- Che Lingo, Davishmar – 2 PENNIES
- Chloe Slater – Sucker
- Circa Waves – Cherry Bomb
- Collect 200 – Collect 200
- DAMEDAME – PROMISE
- DayGlow – Self-Esteem
- Djo – Back On You
- Eric Brown, Eiren – Hurt So Good
- Foster the People – See You In The Afterlife
- Franz Ferdinand – Night Or Day
- Glass Animals – Vampire Bat
- Good Neighbours – Ripple
- hard life – y3llow bike
- Harvey Causon – Flehmen Response
- Harvey Jay Dodgson – Love Hurts
- Hot Sauce – So, Romance is Dead?
- Hyphen – This Might Be It
- INOHA – Chance 2 Dance
- Jam Merchants – NINE TO FIVE
- JAWNY – Control
- JENNIE, Childish Gambino, Kali Uchis – Damn Right
- Johann Zeijil – Footsteps
- Joy Crookes, Vince Staples – Pass The Salt
- Jungle – Keep Me Satisfied
- KAWALA – Make A Difference
- Kevin Abstract, Dominic Fike – Geezer
- Loons – So Long
- Loyle Carner – about time
- Maeve – (We're Not) Together!!!!
- Malackey Henderson – Pain Relief
- Mamalarky – Hex Key
- McKinley Dixon – Magic, Alive!
- Mike Sabath – DO YOU MIND
- Mild Minds – LAST CHANCE
- Milky Chance – Passion
- mustbejohn – Last Dances
- My Morning Jacket – Squid Ink
- MYLS COHL, alexcharles.wav – Can We Talk About It
- NEIKED, Portugal The Man – Glide
- Obongjayar – Gasoline
- Parcels – Yougotmefeeling
- PARTYOF2, Jadagrace, SWIM – all 4 the best
- Patrik Antonsen – Where I Belong
- Playlunch – Keith
- AB – Spend A Night
- Rich Brian – Oh Well
- Rizzle Kicks, Rachel Chinouriri – Follow Excitement!
- Robert Grace, Matt McGhee – NEW BOO
- Royel Otis – moody
- Saint Motel – Everyone's A Guru Now
- Sam Fender – Rein Me In
- She's in Parties – Cherish
- Si!ke – Moon ami
- Skinner – New Wave Vaudeville
- SOFT – front seat honey
- sombr – 12 To 12
- SPARKLING, Digitalism – Keep Running
- Sunrise Academy – Skeletons
- Supersonic Boy, Fairly Boy – Satellite
- swim school – Alone With You
- Tame Impala – End of Summer
- Teddy Swim, BigXThaPlug – All Gas No Brakes
- Ten Hands High – Duty Free
- The Black Keys – A Little Too High
- The Entitled Sons – Pretty Please
- The Glitch Mob – Wild Inside
- The Kooks – Never Know
- The Publics – Grow Old
- Thomas Dey – she got a thing about her
- ThxSoMch – Unhinged
- Triangle Rain Club – Close the Door
- Twenty One Pilots – The Contract
- Tyler, The Creator – Ring Ring Ring
- IC – Diamonds
- Wings of Desire – A Few More Years
- Young Franco, EARTHGANG, Jafunk – Lose Control
