With huge artists like Bad Bunny, Tame Impala, Glass Animals and more gracing the game, this year's soundtrack is looking like a hit.

So, for the full list of songs and artists in the FC 26 soundtrack, read on!

FC 26 soundtrack: Full list of songs and artists

Here is the full tracklist for the FC 26 soundtrack:

49th & Main – Come Home

Alex Spencer – Wake Me Up

ALEXSUCKS – Worm in the Sun

Ark Woods – Pluto

Bad Bunny – NUEVAYoL

Bakar – Lonyo!

Balu Brigade – Backseat

Bon Iver – Everything Is Peaceful

Boy Amor – Surfin'

Bungalow Collect, Nono Black – Breathe

Campbell, Vibe Chemistry – I'm a Roller (La-Di-Da-Di)

Cass The Ghost – FIFA

Cautious Clay – Fade Blue (11 PM)

Che Lingo, Davishmar – 2 PENNIES

Chloe Slater – Sucker

Circa Waves – Cherry Bomb

Collect 200 – Collect 200

DAMEDAME – PROMISE

DayGlow – Self-Esteem

Djo – Back On You

Eric Brown, Eiren – Hurt So Good

Foster the People – See You In The Afterlife

Franz Ferdinand – Night Or Day

Glass Animals – Vampire Bat

Good Neighbours – Ripple

hard life – y3llow bike

Harvey Causon – Flehmen Response

Harvey Jay Dodgson – Love Hurts

Hot Sauce – So, Romance is Dead?

Hyphen – This Might Be It

INOHA – Chance 2 Dance

Jam Merchants – NINE TO FIVE

JAWNY – Control

JENNIE, Childish Gambino, Kali Uchis – Damn Right

Johann Zeijil – Footsteps

Joy Crookes, Vince Staples – Pass The Salt

Jungle – Keep Me Satisfied

KAWALA – Make A Difference

Kevin Abstract, Dominic Fike – Geezer

Loons – So Long

Loyle Carner – about time

Maeve – (We're Not) Together!!!!

Malackey Henderson – Pain Relief

Mamalarky – Hex Key

McKinley Dixon – Magic, Alive!

Mike Sabath – DO YOU MIND

Mild Minds – LAST CHANCE

Milky Chance – Passion

mustbejohn – Last Dances

My Morning Jacket – Squid Ink

MYLS COHL, alexcharles.wav – Can We Talk About It

NEIKED, Portugal The Man – Glide

Obongjayar – Gasoline

Parcels – Yougotmefeeling

PARTYOF2, Jadagrace, SWIM – all 4 the best

Patrik Antonsen – Where I Belong

Playlunch – Keith

AB – Spend A Night

Rich Brian – Oh Well

Rizzle Kicks, Rachel Chinouriri – Follow Excitement!

Robert Grace, Matt McGhee – NEW BOO

Royel Otis – moody

Saint Motel – Everyone's A Guru Now

Sam Fender – Rein Me In

She's in Parties – Cherish

Si!ke – Moon ami

Skinner – New Wave Vaudeville

SOFT – front seat honey

sombr – 12 To 12

SPARKLING, Digitalism – Keep Running

Sunrise Academy – Skeletons

Supersonic Boy, Fairly Boy – Satellite

swim school – Alone With You

Tame Impala – End of Summer

Teddy Swim, BigXThaPlug – All Gas No Brakes

Ten Hands High – Duty Free

The Black Keys – A Little Too High

The Entitled Sons – Pretty Please

The Glitch Mob – Wild Inside

The Kooks – Never Know

The Publics – Grow Old

Thomas Dey – she got a thing about her

ThxSoMch – Unhinged

Triangle Rain Club – Close the Door

Twenty One Pilots – The Contract

Tyler, The Creator – Ring Ring Ring

IC – Diamonds

Wings of Desire – A Few More Years

Young Franco, EARTHGANG, Jafunk – Lose Control

