So, how do you perform the Cole Palmer celebration in FC 26? Here's what you need to know.

How to do the Cole Palmer celebration in FC 26

Performing Cole Palmer's celebration as the man himself is simple – score a goal, and then press X on PlayStation or A on Xbox to do your signature celebration.

If you've scored with one of the many players in FC 26 that are not Cole Palmer, then things become a bit more complicated.

To perform Cole Palmer's celebration in FC 26, input the following:

PlayStation – Press L2 and rotate the RS clockwise

Press L2 and rotate the RS clockwise Xbox – Press LT and rotate the RS clockwise

Press LT and rotate the RS clockwise Nintendo Switch – Press zR and rotate the RS clockwise

That's not all though, as you can only perform the Cole Palmer celebration with a player who has less than 75 Agility.

If you try performing the celebration with anyone with 75 Agility or higher, you will instead perform Sam Kerr's backflip celebration.

This is quite annoying, as 75 Agility is something that is very prevalent among attacking players, especially among higher-rated players, meaning more often than not, your scorer will likely be unable to perform this celebration.

'Cold Palmer' celebration explained

Interestingly, although it has now become his signature celebration, credit for coming up with it is due to Aston Villa star and fellow Manchester City academy graduate Morgan Rogers.

Rogers first performed the celebration in December 2023 after scoring the winner in an EFL Championship match for Middlesbrough against West Bromwich Albion.

Palmer is later reported as having said: "My boy Morgz did one for Middlesbrough, so I told him I'd do it too if I scored."

One week after Rogers first performed it, Palmer performed the celebration after a goal for Chelsea against Luton Town, the 'Cold Palmer' moniker was born, and it's been his celebration ever since.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.