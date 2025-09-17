And as for those all-time greats who are hanging up their boots, you can check out the new FC 26 Icons.

The FC 26 Web and Companion apps are a great way to keep track of all these sorts of stats, too, so be sure to check that out to clue yourself up for the game’s launch.

And if you’re curious what songs you’ll be scoring goals to, or can’t remember one that’s become an earworm, the FC 26 soundtrack has got you covered.

But, you’re here for the fastest players in FC 26, and below are the top ten for each position!

Who is the fastest player in FC 26?

The fastest player in FC 26 is Kylian Mbappé. Mbappé still holds this title from FC 24 and FC 25. With a pace state of 97, there are few who can keep up with him. But we’ve got the top ten fastest players in FC 26 ranked by Pace to see who else might stand a chance:

Kylian Mbappé (97) | ST

(97) | ST Karim Adeyemi (96) | LM

(96) | LM Gabriel Silva (96) | LW

(96) | LW Sirlord Conteh (95) ST

(95) ST Vinicius Jr (95) | LW

(95) | LW Moussa Diaby (95) | RM

(95) | RM Loïs Openda (95) | ST

(95) | ST Nuno Mendes (95) | LB

(95) | LB Jean-Mattéo Bahoya (94) | LM

(94) | LM Tabitha Chawinga (94) | LW

Fastest strikers in FC 26

The fastest striker in FC 26 is Kylian Mbappé. If you want a lightning-fast player at the other end of the pitch, Mbappé is just the man. But there are other players hot on his heels! Check out the top ten fastest strikers in FC 26 below:

Kylian Mbappé (97) | ST

(97) | ST Sirlord Conteh (95) ST

(95) ST Loïs Openda (95) | ST

(95) | ST Oliver Burke (93) | ST

(93) | ST Melchie Dumornay (93) | ST

(93) | ST Ricky-Jade Jones (93) | ST

(93) | ST Zine (93) | ST

(93) | ST Barbra Banda (92) | ST

(92) | ST Sheraldo Becker (92) | ST

(92) | ST Joel Grodowski (92) | ST

(92) | ST

The fastest winger in FC 26 is Karim Adeyemi. A fast winger is essential for your team, and whilst Adeyemi can run at the quickest clip, he plays on the left, meaning you’ve got three other vacant positions.

Below are the top 10 fastest wingers in FC 26 (LW, RW, LM, RM):

Karim Adeyemi (96) | LM

(96) | LM Gabriel Silva (96) | LW

(96) | LW Vinicius Jr (95) | LW

(95) | LW Moussa Diaby (95) | RM

(95) | RM Jean-Mattéo Bahoya (94) | LM

(94) | LM Tabitha Chawinga (94) | LW

(94) | LW Daniel James (94) | RM

(94) | RM Rosemonde Kouassi (94) | LM

(94) | LM Yankuba Minteh (94) | RM

(94) | RM Ernest Poku (94) | RM

Fastest midfielders in FC 26

The fastest midfielder in FC 26 is Ismaïla Sarr. The Senegalese Crystal Palace centre attacking midfielder has clinched the top spot from Rafa, who held it in FC 25.

The top ten fastest midfielders in FC 26 (CM, CDM, CAM) are as follows:

Ismaïla Sarr (91) | CAM

(91) | CAM César Falletti (90) | CAM

(90) | CAM Marcelino Moreno (90) | CAM

(90) | CAM Rafa (89) | CAM

(89) | CAM Grace Geyoro (89) | CM

(89) | CM Sakina Karchaoui (89) | CM

(89) | CM Malcolm (89) | CAM

(89) | CAM Mattéo Tramoni (89) | CAM

(89) | CAM Matías Zaracho (89) | CM

(89) | CM Yunus Musah (88) | CM

Fastest full-backs in FC 26

The fastest full-back in FC 26 is Nuno Mendes. The Portuguese left-back has seen a huge increase in his Pace stat from FC 25, jumping from 89 to 95, making Mendes one of the fastest players in the game. But who else could you have to help move your team forward up the pitch?

The top ten fastest full-backs in FC 26 (LB, RB) are:

Nuno Mendes (95) | LB

(95) | LB Alphonso Davies (94) | LB

(94) | LB Jeremie Frimpong (94) | RB

(94) | RB Milan van Ewijk (94) | RB

(94) | RB Muteb Al Harbi (93) LB

(93) LB Alex Bangyra (93) | LB

(93) | LB Bright-Osayl-Samuel (93) | RB

(93) | RB Tayo Adaramola (92) | LB

(92) | LB Luis Advíncula (92) | RB

(92) | RB Cohen Bramall (92) | LB

Fastest centre-backs in FC 26

The fastest full-back in FC 26 is Moïse Bombito. The Canadian centre-back for OGC Nice has had two points added to his pace rating, with last year's fastest centre-back, Jeremiah St Juste, dropping one.

The top ten fastest centre-backs in FC 26 are:

Moïse Bombito (93) | CB

(93) | CB Jeremiah St Juste (92) | CB

(92) | CB Tristan Blackman (90) | CB

(90) | CB Andriano Lebib (90) | CB

(90) | CB Yohan Roche (90) | CB

(90) | CB Micky van de Ven (90) | CB

(90) | CB Maxence Lacroix (88) | CB

(88) | CB Ibañez (87) | CB

(87) | CB Takumi Ominami (87) | CB

(87) | CB Nnamdi Collins (86) | CB

