So, when will the Web App and Companion App for FC 26 release? Scroll on down for everything you need to know.

When will the FC 26 Web App release?

The FC 26 Web App releases on 17th September 2025.

This marks only a couple of days before the game officially releases into early access for anyone who bought the Ultimate Edition.

That means if you're one of those, you can get a nice head start on planning your FUT team before the game actually launches!

It should be noted that there are a couple of criteria that you'll need to fulfil in order to use the Web App on release.

Firstly, you'll need to have an active club already. This means you'll have played FC 25 (or a previous FC or FIFA title) and have a club already attached to your account in Ultimate Team.

Secondly, your account must also be in good standing – no bans.

When will the FC 26 Companion App release?

In conjunction with what we've said above, the FC 26 Companion App will release one day after the Web App, on 18th September 2025.

Like the FC 25 iteration, the FC 26 Companion App will be available on iOS via the App Store and on Android via the Google Play Store.

Again, like in previous years, the Companion App releases one day after the Web App and gives players the chance to get a head start on squad planning for the new release.

