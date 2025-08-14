So, if you're curious who all the new FC 26 Icons are, read on for the full list including position and overall rating.

FC 26 new Icons confirmed: All 15 new Icon cards revealed

FC 26 Debut Icons. EA Sports

As confirmed by EA Sports, here is the full list of Debut Icons for FC 26:

Zlatan Ibrahimović (ST) – 92 OVR

Andrés Iniesta (CM) – 92 OVR

Alex Morgan (ST) – 91 OVR

Oliver Kahn (GK) – 91 OVR

Toni Kroos (CM) – 90 OVR

Caroline Seger (CM) – 90 OVR

Francesco Totti (ST) – 89 OVR

Marcelo (LB) – 89 OVR

Giorgio Chiellini (CB) – 89 OVR

Steffi Jones (CB) – 89 OVR

Cha Bum-Kun (ST) – 88 OVR

Sissi (CAM) – 88 OVR

Seven out of these 12 Icons have retired recently, with modern legends like Iniesta and Zlatan joining this illustrious group.

These Icons will be available to use in FC 26 Ultimate Team for anyone lucky enough to get their hands on one via packs, or every now and then via completing Objectives or SBCs.

Furthermore, five of these Icons will be available in Clubs with their own distinct Archetypes:

Zlatan Ibrahimović (Target)

Alex Morgan (Finisher)

Toni Kroos (Maestro)

Oliver Kahn (Shot Stopper)

Andrés Iniesta (Creator)

Players who pre-order the FC 26 Ultimate Edition will also receive one of these Debut Icon cards in Ultimate Team, which will be upgraded to a Champion version in November.

These Champion Icons will commemorate a particular moment in the player's career during which they earned a particular major piece of silverware.

