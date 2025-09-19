So, how do you do the Siu celebration in FC 26? Read on for everything you need to know.

How to do Ronaldo's Siu celebration in FC 26

Doing the Siu celebration when you score with Cristiano Ronaldo himself is pretty simple. Like any other signature celebrations, all you need to do is press X on PlayStation or A on Xbox.

When you score with anyone else, it becomes about one per cent trickier, as you're now required to push two buttons (shocking, we know).

To perform Ronaldo's Siu celebration, all you need to do is press the following buttons:

PS5 – Hold R1 and press Circle

Hold R1 and press Circle Xbox – Hold RB and press B

Hold RB and press B Nintendo Switch – Hold R and press A

Pressing any of the above button combinations will promptly make your scorer wheel away, jump and spin in the air before landing and screaming "Siu!" at the top of their lungs – vintage Ronaldo.

Ronaldo's Siu celebration explained

Ronaldo first performed the Siu in 2013 in a pre-season game between Real Madrid and Chelsea.

Since then, he's continued to use it, breaking it out after almost every goal he scores (of which there have been quite a lot).

It's even made its way into popular culture as a whole, with other sports stars like Novak Djokovic breaking them out.

As for what it means, "siu" is simply Portuguese for "yes," which if anything makes the celebration much less interesting once you're aware of this.

