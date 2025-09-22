FC 26 strikers: Best ST in Career Mode (Men's and Women's)
These strikers will bag you plenty of goals this season.
EA Sports FC 26 is available now in early access, but we already had a good idea which of the world’s strikers would be banging in the goals in this year’s game.
The top-rated ST in the game is, perhaps to little surprise, Kylian Mbappé, but he’s followed swiftly by Champions League winning PSG striker Ousmane Dembélé and Manchester City talisman Erling Haaland.
Of course, women's football has been in the game for a few years now, so you'll need to know the best female strikers as well if you really want to build the best squad possible in your game mode of choice. Alessia Russo leads the charge, and is joined by some formidable players too.
Below, we’ve got the top 10 strikers in the game for both men and women's teams, including their overall rating and current club.
Looking for more of the game’s best players? Check out the best FC 26 wingers to terrorise defences with.
Best strikers in FC 26 - Men
If you're looking for more firepower in a men's league, these elite male strikers will bolster any front line:
- Kylian Mbappe | 91 | Real Madrid
- Ousmane Dembele | 90 | PSG
- Erling Haaland | 90 | Manchester City
- Harry Kane | 89 | Bayern Munich
- Robert Lewandowski | 88 | FC Barcelona
- Lautaro Martinez | 88 | Lombardia FC (Inter Milan)
- Alexander Isak | 88 | Liverpool
- Serhou Guirassy | 87 | Borussia Dortmund
- Julian Alvarez | 87 | Atletico Madrid
- Viktor Gyokeres | 87 | Arsenal
Best strikers in FC 26 - Women
If you're playing your Career Mode save in a women's league right now, the following female strikers are the best of the best:
- Alessia Russo | 89 | Arsenal
- Khadija Shaw | 89 | Manchester City
- Marie Katoto | 89 | OL Lyonnes
- Sophia Wilson | 88 | Portland Thorns
- Ewa Pajor | 88 | FC Barcelona
- Ada Hegerberg | 87 | OL Lyonnes
- Sam Kerr | 87 | Chelsea
- Lea Schuller | 86 | Bayern Munich
- Melchie Dumornay | 86 | OL Lyonnes
- Clara Mateo | 85 | Paris FC
Of course, none of these will come particularly cheap, so prepare to get your chequebook out!
