Of course, women's football has been in the game for a few years now, so you'll need to know the best female strikers as well if you really want to build the best squad possible in your game mode of choice. Alessia Russo leads the charge, and is joined by some formidable players too.

Below, we’ve got the top 10 strikers in the game for both men and women's teams, including their overall rating and current club.

Looking for more of the game’s best players? Check out the best FC 26 wingers to terrorise defences with.

Best strikers in FC 26 - Men

How about that pace stat? EA

If you're looking for more firepower in a men's league, these elite male strikers will bolster any front line:

Kylian Mbappe | 91 | Real Madrid

| 91 | Real Madrid Ousmane Dembele | 90 | PSG

| 90 | PSG Erling Haaland | 90 | Manchester City

| 90 | Manchester City Harry Kane | 89 | Bayern Munich

| 89 | Bayern Munich Robert Lewandowski | 88 | FC Barcelona

| 88 | FC Barcelona Lautaro Martinez | 88 | Lombardia FC (Inter Milan)

| 88 | Lombardia FC (Inter Milan) Alexander Isak | 88 | Liverpool

| 88 | Liverpool Serhou Guirassy | 87 | Borussia Dortmund

| 87 | Borussia Dortmund Julian Alvarez | 87 | Atletico Madrid

| 87 | Atletico Madrid Viktor Gyokeres | 87 | Arsenal

Best strikers in FC 26 - Women

Four-star skill moves? Yes please.

If you're playing your Career Mode save in a women's league right now, the following female strikers are the best of the best:

Alessia Russo | 89 | Arsenal

| 89 | Arsenal Khadija Shaw | 89 | Manchester City

| 89 | Manchester City Marie Katoto | 89 | OL Lyonnes

| 89 | OL Lyonnes Sophia Wilson | 88 | Portland Thorns

| 88 | Portland Thorns Ewa Pajor | 88 | FC Barcelona

| 88 | FC Barcelona Ada Hegerberg | 87 | OL Lyonnes

| 87 | OL Lyonnes Sam Kerr | 87 | Chelsea

| 87 | Chelsea Lea Schuller | 86 | Bayern Munich

| 86 | Bayern Munich Melchie Dumornay | 86 | OL Lyonnes

| 86 | OL Lyonnes Clara Mateo | 85 | Paris FC

Of course, none of these will come particularly cheap, so prepare to get your chequebook out!

Read more on FC 26:

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.