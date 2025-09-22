Here’s the full list of Squad Battles rewards and how to redeem them.

All EA FC 26 Squad Battles rewards

While its a little less competitive, Squad Battles still has some great rewards, particularly if you can put in the time to play all 18 weekly matches (16 AI squads, plus a Featured Squad and the Team of the Week).

Here are the rewards you’ll get at each level. Note, the points required can change each week, so be sure to check them in the Competitions menu of the companion app or the in-game menu.

Bronze 3 - 1x Premium Gold Loan Player

- 1x Premium Gold Loan Player Bronze 2 - 1x 75-85 Rare Gold Player and 1x 75+ Rare Gold Player

- 1x 75-85 Rare Gold Player and 1x 75+ Rare Gold Player Bronze 1 - 3x 75-85 Rare Gold Players and 3x 75+ Rare Gold Players

- 3x 75-85 Rare Gold Players and 3x 75+ Rare Gold Players Silver 3 - 1x Consumable Pack, 5x 75+ Rare Gold Players, 3x 75-85 Rare Gold Players

- 1x Consumable Pack, 5x 75+ Rare Gold Players, 3x 75-85 Rare Gold Players Silver 2 - 4x 75-85 Rare Gold Players, 3x Consumable Packs, 16x 75-85 Rare Gold Players

- 4x 75-85 Rare Gold Players, 3x Consumable Packs, 16x 75-85 Rare Gold Players Silver 1 - 3x Consumable Packs, 9x 75+ Rare Gold Players, 4x 75-85 Rare Gold Players

- 3x Consumable Packs, 9x 75+ Rare Gold Players, 4x 75-85 Rare Gold Players Gold 3 - 6x 75+ Rare Gold Players, 1x Rare Consumable Pack, 3x 82+ Rare Gold Players, 4,000 Coins

- 6x 75+ Rare Gold Players, 1x Rare Consumable Pack, 3x 82+ Rare Gold Players, 4,000 Coins Gold 2 - 5,500 Coins, 9x 75+ Rare Gold Players, 1x Rare Consumable Pack, 1x 84+ Rare Gold Player, 1x 82+ Rare Gold Player

- 5,500 Coins, 9x 75+ Rare Gold Players, 1x Rare Consumable Pack, 1x 84+ Rare Gold Player, 1x 82+ Rare Gold Player Gold 1 - 12x 75+ Rare Gold Players, 1x Rare Consumable Pack, 1x 84+ Rare Gold Player, 1x 83+ Rare Gold Player, 6,500 Coins

- 12x 75+ Rare Gold Players, 1x Rare Consumable Pack, 1x 84+ Rare Gold Player, 1x 83+ Rare Gold Player, 6,500 Coins Elite 3 - 12x 75+ Rare Gold Players, 1x Rare Consumable Pack, 12x 84 + Rare Gold Players, 8,000 Coins, 1x 83+ Rare Gold Player

- 12x 75+ Rare Gold Players, 1x Rare Consumable Pack, 12x 84 + Rare Gold Players, 8,000 Coins, 1x 83+ Rare Gold Player Elite 2 - 2x Rare Consumable Packs, 12x 75+ Rare Gold Players, 3x 84+ Rare Gold Players, 10,000 Coins

- 2x Rare Consumable Packs, 12x 75+ Rare Gold Players, 3x 84+ Rare Gold Players, 10,000 Coins Elite 1 - 15x 75+ Rare Gold Players, 12,000 Coins, 4x 84+ Rare Gold Players, 2x Rare Consumable Packs

- 15x 75+ Rare Gold Players, 12,000 Coins, 4x 84+ Rare Gold Players, 2x Rare Consumable Packs Rank 1 - 200 - 1x 85+ Rare Gold Player, 2x Rare Consumable Packs, 15x 75+ Rare Gold Players, 3x 84+ Rare Gold Players, 15,000 Coins

Note, these rewards aren’t cumulative. If you get Elite 1 rewards, you won’t get Elite 2 rewards and everything else that came before.

When can I claim my Squad Battles Rewards?

Squad Battles rewards go live at 8 AM GMT, 9 AM CET, 12 AM PT or 3 AM ET on Sundays. Consider it a nice way to start the day with your coffee and a bunch of packs.

You can redeem the rewards in-game, but you’ll also find them available when launching the EA FC Companion App after that time has passed.

