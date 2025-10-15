If you’re a One Piece fan that plays Roblox, there’s a good chance you’re on the lookout for Fruit Battlegrounds codes.

Thankfully, they’re in plentiful supply, with regular options to earn yourself gems to keep spinning the wheel to start fighting.

Here you’ll find all the current Fruit Battlegrounds codes, as well as how to redeem them in-game.

How to redeem Fruit Battlegrounds codes

Open the game, and navigate to the ‘Spin Fruit’ option in the main menu. In the next ‘room’, select ‘Spin’.

You should see a code entry box in the bottom left of the screen, letting you enter the codes and then click redeem. Doing so will net you the corresponding rewards for use in the game.

Full list of working Fruit Battlegrounds codes

Here are the current Fruit Battlegrounds codes, but be mindful of the exclamation marks in some of these when entering them.

AYY1M30! : 600 Gems

: 600 Gems WOW1MIL20! : 600 Gems

: 600 Gems MILLITEN! : 500 Gems

: 500 Gems THANKSFORDAMILLY : 2,000 Gems and a title

: 2,000 Gems and a title OMGBIGMILLI!!! : 6,000 Gems

: 6,000 Gems CLOSERR990K! : 500 Gems

: 500 Gems REBOOTPART2 : 300 Gems

: 300 Gems CRASHL4NDING! : 500 Gems

: 500 Gems THEMARINEHERO : 500 Gems

: 500 Gems UPDATE21!: 500 Gems

And that's your lot! We'll be sure to update this page if the list changes.

