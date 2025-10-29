FM may be a spreadsheet simulator to many, but you can make all the transfers you want, and if you don't have the right FM26 tactics, you are going nowhere.

Ad

With a whole new tactical system allowing for both in and out of possession roles, you might be struggling to get to grips with how it all works now.

So, if you're just looking for a bit of help, we've got three great plug and play tactics for you to use, or to tweak to your liking, to help you start racking up those wins.

To make things easier, you can click on any of the following to go straight to the tactic you want:

FM26 tactics: 4-2-3-1 Gegenpress

4-2-3-1 Gegenpress. Sports Interactive

The classic tactic that has worked in FM for many years, the 4-2-3-1 gegenpress is just as powerful in FM26 as it always has been.

A solid back four, helped out by two defensive midfielders, are the backbone of your team, giving your front four the opportunity to press aggressively, winning the ball back and keeping your opponents on the back foot.

If you find yourself conceding a lot of balls in behind, it may be worth dropping your Defensive Line down to Standard.

Team Shape

GK: Goalkeeper / Sweeper Keeper

LB: Wing-Back / Pressing Full-Back

CB: Ball-Playing Centre-Back / Centre-Back

CB: Ball-Playing Centre-Back / Centre-Back

RB: Wing-Back / Pressing Full-Back

DM: Defensive Midfielder / Defensive Midfielder

DM: Defensive Midfielder / Defensive Midfielder

LW: Inside Forward or Winger / Wide Midfielder

RW: Inside Forward or Winger / Wide Midfielder

AM: Attacking Midfielder / Attacking Midfielder

ST: Channel Forward or Centre Forward / Centre Forward

Team Instructions

In Possession

Overview Passing Directness: Standard Tempo: Much Higher Attacking Width: Narrower Attacking Transition: Counter-Attack Creative Freedom: Balanced Time Wasting: Less Often Play for Set Pieces: Keep Ball in Play

Final Third Dribbling: Balanced Patience: Standard Shots from Distance: Balanced Crossing Style: Balanced

Progression Supporting Runs: Balanced Dribbling: Balanced Progress Through: Balanced Pass Reception: Balanced

Buildup Build-Up Strategy: Play Through Press Goal Kicks: Mixed GK Distribution (Speed): Balanced GK Distribution: Centre-Backs



Out of Possession

Overview Line of Engagement: High Press Defensive Line: Higher Defensive Line Behaviour: Step Up More Trigger Press: Much More Often Defensive Transition: Counter-Press Tackling: Standard

High Press Pressing Trap: Balanced Short Goalkeeper Distribution: Yes

Mid Block Pressing Trap: Balanced

Low Block Cross Engagement: Balanced



FM26 tactics: 5-2-1-2 Wing Play

5-2-1-2 Wing Play. Sports Interactive

Don't let the five at the back fool you. This tactic is incredibly attacking, and will score you goals, though unless you have a solid keeper and centre-backs, you may find yourself conceding plenty, too.

We're running a High Press, but you can lower that down to a Mid Block if you find yourself conceding too many balls over the top.

Style: Wing Play

Mentality: Positive or Attacking

Team Shape

GK: Ball-Playing Goalkeeper / Sweeper Keeper

CB: Wide Centre-Back / Stopping Wide Centre-Back

CB: Ball-Playing Centre-Back / Centre-Back or Covering Centre-Back

CB: Ball-Playing Centre-Back / Wide Centre-Back

LWB: Wing-Back / Wing-Back

RWB: Attacking Wing-Back / Pressing Wing-Back

CM: Central Midfielder / Wide Defensive Midfielder (in DM role)

CM: Attacking Playmaker / Defensive Midfielder (in DM role)

AM: Free Role / Attacking Midfielder

ST: Channel Forward or Deep-Lying Forward / Central Outlet Centre Forward

ST: Poacher / Splitting Outlet Centre Forward

Team Instructions

In Possession

Overview Passing Directness: Shorter Tempo: Higher Attacking Width: Narrower Attacking Transition: Counter-Attack Creative Freedom: More Expressive Time Wasting: Less Often Play for Set Pieces: Play For Set Pieces

Final Third Dribbling: Balanced Patience: Work Ball Into Box Shots from Distance: Balanced Crossing Style: Low Crosses

Progression Supporting Runs: Both Flanks Dribbling: Balanced Progress Through: Balanced Pass Reception: Pass Into Space

Buildup Build-Up Strategy: Play Through Press Goal Kicks: Short GK Distribution (Speed): Distribute Quickly GK Distribution: Centre-Backs



Out of Possession

Overview Line of Engagement: High Press or Mid Block Defensive Live: Standard Defensive Line Behaviour: Balanced Trigger Press: Much More Often Defensive Transition: Counter-Press Tackling: Get Stuck In

High Press Pressing Trap: Balanced Short Goalkeeper Distribution: Yes

Mid Block Pressing Trap: Balanced

Low Block Cross Engagement: Balanced



FM26 tactics: Standard 4-4-2

Standard 4-4-2. Sports Interactive

If you're playing a lower-league save and perhaps don't have players with the quality to pull off one of the two tactics above, then this 4-4-2 is the one for you.

With a solid back four, supported by two DMs sitting just in front of them, it makes use of two wingers on the flanks to counter-attack quickly, getting the ball up to your strikers.

If you have one, feel free to stick a Target Man up top to have a focal point for your attack, setting up your second striker or finishing chances for themselves.

Style: Fluid Counter-Attack

Mentality: Cautious or Balanced

Team Shape

GK: Ball-Play Goalkeeper or Goalkeeper / Goalkeeper

LB: Wing-Back / Full-Back

CB: Centre-Back or Ball-Playing Centre-Back / Centre-Back

CB: Centre-Back or Ball-Playing Centre-Back / Centre-Back

RB: Wing-Back / Full-Back

DM: Deep-Lying Playmaker / Screening Defensive Midfielder

DM: Defensive Midfielder / Defensive Midfielder

LM: Winger or Inverted Winger / Wide Midfielder

RM: Winger or Inverted Winger / Wide Midfielder

ST: Channel Forward or Centre Forward or Target Man / Central Outlet Centre Forward or Centre Forward

ST: Channel Forward or Centre Forward or Target Man / Central Outlet Centre Forward or Centre Forward

Team Instructions

In Possession

Overview Passing Directness: Shorter Tempo: Higher Attacking Width: Standard Attacking Transition: Counter-Attack Creative Freedom: Balanced Time Wasting: Less Often Play for Set Pieces: Play For Set Pieces

Final Third Dribbling: Encourage Patience: Standard Shots from Distance: Balanced Crossing Style: Balanced

Progression Supporting Runs: Balanced Dribbling: Encourage Progress Through: Balanced Pass Reception: Pass Into Space

Buildup Build-Up Strategy: Balanced Goal Kicks: Mixed GK Distribution (Speed): Distribute Quickly GK Distribution: Balanced



Out of Possession

Overview Line of Engagement: High Press Defensive Line: Standard Defensive Line Behaviour: Step Up More Trigger Press: More Often Defensive Transition: Counter-Press Tackling: Get Stuck In

High Press Pressing Trap: Balanced Short Goalkeeper Distribution: No

Mid Block Pressing Trap: Balanced

Low Block Cross Engagement: Balanced



Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.