FM may be a spreadsheet simulator to many, but you can make all the transfers you want, and if you don't have the right FM26 tactics, you are going nowhere.

With a whole new tactical system allowing for both in and out of possession roles, you might be struggling to get to grips with how it all works now.

So, if you're just looking for a bit of help, we've got three great plug and play tactics for you to use, or to tweak to your liking, to help you start racking up those wins.

To make things easier, you can click on any of the following to go straight to the tactic you want:

FM26 tactics: 4-2-3-1 Gegenpress

The tactics screen in FM26 showing a 4-2-3-1 Gegenpress formation.
4-2-3-1 Gegenpress. Sports Interactive

The classic tactic that has worked in FM for many years, the 4-2-3-1 gegenpress is just as powerful in FM26 as it always has been.

A solid back four, helped out by two defensive midfielders, are the backbone of your team, giving your front four the opportunity to press aggressively, winning the ball back and keeping your opponents on the back foot.

If you find yourself conceding a lot of balls in behind, it may be worth dropping your Defensive Line down to Standard.

Team Shape

  • GK: Goalkeeper / Sweeper Keeper
  • LB: Wing-Back / Pressing Full-Back
  • CB: Ball-Playing Centre-Back / Centre-Back
  • CB: Ball-Playing Centre-Back / Centre-Back
  • RB: Wing-Back / Pressing Full-Back
  • DM: Defensive Midfielder / Defensive Midfielder
  • DM: Defensive Midfielder / Defensive Midfielder
  • LW: Inside Forward or Winger / Wide Midfielder
  • RW: Inside Forward or Winger / Wide Midfielder
  • AM: Attacking Midfielder / Attacking Midfielder
  • ST: Channel Forward or Centre Forward / Centre Forward

Team Instructions

In Possession

  • Overview
    • Passing Directness: Standard
    • Tempo: Much Higher
    • Attacking Width: Narrower
    • Attacking Transition: Counter-Attack
    • Creative Freedom: Balanced
    • Time Wasting: Less Often
    • Play for Set Pieces: Keep Ball in Play
  • Final Third
    • Dribbling: Balanced
    • Patience: Standard
    • Shots from Distance: Balanced
    • Crossing Style: Balanced
  • Progression
    • Supporting Runs: Balanced
    • Dribbling: Balanced
    • Progress Through: Balanced
    • Pass Reception: Balanced
  • Buildup
    • Build-Up Strategy: Play Through Press
    • Goal Kicks: Mixed
    • GK Distribution (Speed): Balanced
    • GK Distribution: Centre-Backs

Out of Possession

  • Overview
    • Line of Engagement: High Press
    • Defensive Line: Higher
    • Defensive Line Behaviour: Step Up More
    • Trigger Press: Much More Often
    • Defensive Transition: Counter-Press
    • Tackling: Standard
  • High Press
    • Pressing Trap: Balanced
    • Short Goalkeeper Distribution: Yes
  • Mid Block
    • Pressing Trap: Balanced
  • Low Block
    • Cross Engagement: Balanced

FM26 tactics: 5-2-1-2 Wing Play

The tactics screen in FM26 showing a 5-2-1-2 Wing Play formation.
5-2-1-2 Wing Play. Sports Interactive

Don't let the five at the back fool you. This tactic is incredibly attacking, and will score you goals, though unless you have a solid keeper and centre-backs, you may find yourself conceding plenty, too.

We're running a High Press, but you can lower that down to a Mid Block if you find yourself conceding too many balls over the top.

  • Style: Wing Play
  • Mentality: Positive or Attacking

Team Shape

  • GK: Ball-Playing Goalkeeper / Sweeper Keeper
  • CB: Wide Centre-Back / Stopping Wide Centre-Back
  • CB: Ball-Playing Centre-Back / Centre-Back or Covering Centre-Back
  • CB: Ball-Playing Centre-Back / Wide Centre-Back
  • LWB: Wing-Back / Wing-Back
  • RWB: Attacking Wing-Back / Pressing Wing-Back
  • CM: Central Midfielder / Wide Defensive Midfielder (in DM role)
  • CM: Attacking Playmaker / Defensive Midfielder (in DM role)
  • AM: Free Role / Attacking Midfielder
  • ST: Channel Forward or Deep-Lying Forward / Central Outlet Centre Forward
  • ST: Poacher / Splitting Outlet Centre Forward

Team Instructions

In Possession

  • Overview
    • Passing Directness: Shorter
    • Tempo: Higher
    • Attacking Width: Narrower
    • Attacking Transition: Counter-Attack
    • Creative Freedom: More Expressive
    • Time Wasting: Less Often
    • Play for Set Pieces: Play For Set Pieces
  • Final Third
    • Dribbling: Balanced
    • Patience: Work Ball Into Box
    • Shots from Distance: Balanced
    • Crossing Style: Low Crosses
  • Progression
    • Supporting Runs: Both Flanks
    • Dribbling: Balanced
    • Progress Through: Balanced
    • Pass Reception: Pass Into Space
  • Buildup
    • Build-Up Strategy: Play Through Press
    • Goal Kicks: Short
    • GK Distribution (Speed): Distribute Quickly
    • GK Distribution: Centre-Backs

Out of Possession

  • Overview
    • Line of Engagement: High Press or Mid Block
    • Defensive Live: Standard
    • Defensive Line Behaviour: Balanced
    • Trigger Press: Much More Often
    • Defensive Transition: Counter-Press
    • Tackling: Get Stuck In
  • High Press
    • Pressing Trap: Balanced
    • Short Goalkeeper Distribution: Yes
  • Mid Block
    • Pressing Trap: Balanced
  • Low Block
    • Cross Engagement: Balanced

FM26 tactics: Standard 4-4-2

The tactics screen in FM26 showing a 4-4-2 formation.
Standard 4-4-2. Sports Interactive

If you're playing a lower-league save and perhaps don't have players with the quality to pull off one of the two tactics above, then this 4-4-2 is the one for you.

With a solid back four, supported by two DMs sitting just in front of them, it makes use of two wingers on the flanks to counter-attack quickly, getting the ball up to your strikers.

If you have one, feel free to stick a Target Man up top to have a focal point for your attack, setting up your second striker or finishing chances for themselves.

  • Style: Fluid Counter-Attack
  • Mentality: Cautious or Balanced

Team Shape

  • GK: Ball-Play Goalkeeper or Goalkeeper / Goalkeeper
  • LB: Wing-Back / Full-Back
  • CB: Centre-Back or Ball-Playing Centre-Back / Centre-Back
  • CB: Centre-Back or Ball-Playing Centre-Back / Centre-Back
  • RB: Wing-Back / Full-Back
  • DM: Deep-Lying Playmaker / Screening Defensive Midfielder
  • DM: Defensive Midfielder / Defensive Midfielder
  • LM: Winger or Inverted Winger / Wide Midfielder
  • RM: Winger or Inverted Winger / Wide Midfielder
  • ST: Channel Forward or Centre Forward or Target Man / Central Outlet Centre Forward or Centre Forward
  • ST: Channel Forward or Centre Forward or Target Man / Central Outlet Centre Forward or Centre Forward

Team Instructions

In Possession

  • Overview
    • Passing Directness: Shorter
    • Tempo: Higher
    • Attacking Width: Standard
    • Attacking Transition: Counter-Attack
    • Creative Freedom: Balanced
    • Time Wasting: Less Often
    • Play for Set Pieces: Play For Set Pieces
  • Final Third
    • Dribbling: Encourage
    • Patience: Standard
    • Shots from Distance: Balanced
    • Crossing Style: Balanced
  • Progression
    • Supporting Runs: Balanced
    • Dribbling: Encourage
    • Progress Through: Balanced
    • Pass Reception: Pass Into Space
  • Buildup
    • Build-Up Strategy: Balanced
    • Goal Kicks: Mixed
    • GK Distribution (Speed): Distribute Quickly
    • GK Distribution: Balanced

Out of Possession

  • Overview
    • Line of Engagement: High Press
    • Defensive Line: Standard
    • Defensive Line Behaviour: Step Up More
    • Trigger Press: More Often
    • Defensive Transition: Counter-Press
    • Tackling: Get Stuck In
  • High Press
    • Pressing Trap: Balanced
    • Short Goalkeeper Distribution: No
  • Mid Block
    • Pressing Trap: Balanced
  • Low Block
    • Cross Engagement: Balanced
Authors

Alex RaisbeckGaming writer
