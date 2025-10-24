The cornerstone of any good save is your youth, and our list of FM26 wonderkids will certainly get your saves off to a flying start.

Whether you're after a defensive stalwart or a young striker to bang in the goals, we've got the top 10 best young players to sign in every position.

So, if you've got money to spend and are looking to bring a youthful squad to glory, here are our picks for the best wonderkids in Football Manager 26.

Best young goalkeepers in FM26

Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro: Age 21 | GK | AZ Alkmaar | Netherlands

Age 21 | GK | AZ Alkmaar | Netherlands Quenten Attigah: Age 16 | GK | AZ Alkmaar | Netherlands

Age 16 | GK | AZ Alkmaar | Netherlands Tommaso Martinelli: Age 19 | GK | Fiorentina | Italy

Age 19 | GK | Fiorentina | Italy Alessandro Nunziante: Age 18 | GK | Udinese | Italy

Age 18 | GK | Udinese | Italy Dennis Seimen: Age 19 | GK | VfB Stuttgart | Germany

Age 19 | GK | VfB Stuttgart | Germany Guillaume Restes: Age 20 | GK | Toulouse | France

Age 20 | GK | Toulouse | France Mike Penders: Age 19 | GK | Chelsea | Belgium

Age 19 | GK | Chelsea | Belgium Julian Eyestone: Age 19 | GK | Brentford | USA

Age 19 | GK | Brentford | USA Ante Vuković: Age 20 | GK | Pisa | Croatia

Age 20 | GK | Pisa | Croatia Vladyslav Krapyvtsov: Age 20 | GK | Girona | Ukraine

Best young centre-backs in FM26

Dean Huijsen: Age 20 | DC | Real Madrid | Netherlands

Age 20 | DC | Real Madrid | Netherlands Pau Cubarsí: Age 18 | DC | FC Barcelona | Spain

Age 18 | DC | FC Barcelona | Spain Leny Yoro: Age 19 | DC | Manchester United | France

Age 19 | DC | Manchester United | France Willy Kambwala: Age 20 | DC | Villareal CF | France

Age 20 | DC | Villareal CF | France Giovanni Leoni: Age 18 | DC | Liverpool | Italy

Age 18 | DC | Liverpool | Italy Matteo Palma: Age 17 | DRC | Udinese | Germany

Age 17 | DRC | Udinese | Germany Joane Gadou: Age 18 | DC | RB Salzburg | France

Age 18 | DC | RB Salzburg | France Luka Vušković: Age 18 | DC | Tottenham Hotspur | Croatia

Age 18 | DC | Tottenham Hotspur | Croatia Luca Marianucci: Age 20 | DC | Napoli | Italy

Age 20 | DC | Napoli | Italy Vitor Reis: Age 19 | DC | Manchester City | Brazil

Best young left-backs in FM26

Myles Lewis-Skelly: Age 18 | DL, DM, MC | Arsenal | England

Age 18 | DL, DM, MC | Arsenal | England Saba Kharebashvili: Age 16 | D/WBL, DC | Dinamo Tbilisi | Georgia

Age 16 | D/WBL, DC | Dinamo Tbilisi | Georgia Jorrel Hato: Age 19 | D/WBL, DC | Chelsea | Netherlands

Age 19 | D/WBL, DC | Chelsea | Netherlands Lewis Hall: Age 20 | D/WBL | Newcastle | England

Age 20 | D/WBL | Newcastle | England Nico O'Reilly: Age 20 | DL, M/AMC | Manchester City | England

Age 20 | DL, M/AMC | Manchester City | England Patrick Dorgu: Age 20 | D/WB/ML, AMR | Manchester United | Denmark

Age 20 | D/WB/ML, AMR | Manchester United | Denmark Jofre Torrents: Age 18 | D/WBL | FC Barcelona | Spain

Age 18 | D/WBL | FC Barcelona | Spain Davinchi: Age 17 | D/WBL | Getafe | Spain

Age 17 | D/WBL | Getafe | Spain Tom Rothe: Age 20 | D/WBL, DC | Union Berlin | Germany

Age 20 | D/WBL, DC | Union Berlin | Germany Honest Ahanor: Age 17 | D/WB/ML, DC | Atalanta | Italy

Best young right-backs in FM26

Rico Lewis: Age 20 | D/WBR, DM, MC | Manchester City | England

Age 20 | D/WBR, DM, MC | Manchester City | England Álex Jiménez: Age 20 | D/WBRL, MR | AC Milan | Spain

Age 20 | D/WBRL, MR | AC Milan | Spain Héctor Fort: Age 18 | D/WBRL, DC | FC Barcelona | Spain

Age 18 | D/WBRL, DC | FC Barcelona | Spain Jesús Fortea: Age 18 | D/WBR | Real Madrid | Spain

Age 18 | D/WBR | Real Madrid | Spain Daniel Banjaqui: Age 17 | D/WBR | SL Benfica | Portugal

Age 17 | D/WBR | SL Benfica | Portugal Martim Fernandes: Age 19 | DR, WBRL | FC Porto | Portugal

Age 19 | DR, WBRL | FC Porto | Portugal Givairo Read: Age 19 | D/WB/MR, DL | Feyenoord | Netherlands

Age 19 | D/WB/MR, DL | Feyenoord | Netherlands Josh Acheampong: Age 19 | D/WBR, DC | Chelsea | England

Age 19 | D/WBR, DC | Chelsea | England Marco Palestra: Age 20 | D/WB/MR | Atalanta | Italy

Age 20 | D/WB/MR | Atalanta | Italy Elias Baum: Age 19 | D/WBRL | Eintracht Frankfurt | Germany

Best young defensive midfielders in FM26

Andrés Chema: Age 20 | DM, MC | VfB Stuttgart | Spain

Age 20 | DM, MC | VfB Stuttgart | Spain Marc Bernal: Age 18 | DM, MC | FC Barcelona | Spain

Age 18 | DM, MC | FC Barcelona | Spain Kennet Eichhorn: Age 15 | DM, MC | Hertha BSC | Germany

Age 15 | DM, MC | Hertha BSC | Germany Nathan De Cat: Age 16 | DM, MC | Anderlecht | Belgium

Age 16 | DM, MC | Anderlecht | Belgium Jhon Solís: Age 20 | DM, MC | Girona | Colombia

Age 20 | DM, MC | Girona | Colombia Jack Hinshelwood: Age 20 | DM, D/WBR, MC | Brighton | England

Age 20 | DM, D/WBR, MC | Brighton | England Matvey Kislyak: Age 19 | DM, MC | CSKA Moscow | Russia

Age 19 | DM, MC | CSKA Moscow | Russia Noah Sadiki: Age 20 | DM, MC | Sunderland | DR Congo

Age 20 | DM, MC | Sunderland | DR Congo Dário Essugo: Age 20 | DM, MC | Chelsea | Portugal

Age 20 | DM, MC | Chelsea | Portugal Taufik Seidu: Age 17 | DM, MC | Atlético Madrid | Spain

Best young central midfielders in FM26

Ayyoub Bouaddi: Age 17 | DM, MC | Lille OSC | France

Age 17 | DM, MC | Lille OSC | France Niccolò Pisilli: Age 20 | DM, M/AMC | AS Roma | Italy

Age 20 | DM, M/AMC | AS Roma | Italy Tom Bischof: Age 20 | DM, M/AMC | Bayern Munich | Germany

Age 20 | DM, M/AMC | Bayern Munich | Germany Joāo Neves: Age 20 | DM, MC | Paris Saint-Germain | Portugal

Age 20 | DM, MC | Paris Saint-Germain | Portugal Gavi: Age 20 | DM, M/AMC | FC Barcelona | Spain

Age 20 | DM, M/AMC | FC Barcelona | Spain Guille Fernández: Age 17 | M/AMC | FC Barcelona | Spain

Age 17 | M/AMC | FC Barcelona | Spain Sverre Nypan: Age18 |M/AMC | Middlesbrough FC (on loan from Manchester City) | Norway

Age18 |M/AMC | Middlesbrough FC (on loan from Manchester City) | Norway Archie Gray: Age 19 | DM, DR, MC | Tottenham Hotspur | England

Age 19 | DM, DR, MC | Tottenham Hotspur | England Kees Smit: Age 19 | DM, M/AMC | AZ Alkmaar | Netherlands

Age 19 | DM, M/AMC | AZ Alkmaar | Netherlands Ouazane Abdellah: Age 16 | M/AMC | Ajax | Morocco

Best young attacking midfielders in FM26

Nico Paz: Age 20 | MC, AMRC, ST | Como | Argentina

Age 20 | MC, AMRC, ST | Como | Argentina Franco Mastantuono: Age 17 | AMRC | Real Madrid | Argentina

Age 17 | AMRC | Real Madrid | Argentina Rodrigo Mora: Age 18 | AMLC | FC Porto | Portugal

Age 18 | AMLC | FC Porto | Portugal Luca Williams-Barnett: Age 16 | AMRLC, ST | Tottenham Hotspur | England

Age 16 | AMRLC, ST | Tottenham Hotspur | England Arda Güler: Age 20 | MC, AMRC | Real Madrid | Türkiye

Age 20 | MC, AMRC | Real Madrid | Türkiye Luís Guilherme: Age 19 | AMRC | West Ham | Brazil

Age 19 | AMRC | West Ham | Brazil Dro: Age 17 | M/AMLC | FC Barcelona | Spain

Age 17 | M/AMLC | FC Barcelona | Spain Konstantinos Karetsas: Age 17 | AMC | KRC Genk | Greece

Age 17 | AMC | KRC Genk | Greece Facundo Buonanotte: Age 20 | MRC, AMRLC | Brighton | Argentina

Age 20 | MRC, AMRLC | Brighton | Argentina Claudio Echeverri: Age 19 | MC, AMLC | Manchester City | Argentina

Best young left wingers in FM26

Kenan Yıldız: Age 20 | AMRLC, ST | Juventus | Türkiye

Age 20 | AMRLC, ST | Juventus | Türkiye Jamie Gittens: Age 20 | M/AMRL | Chelsea | England

Age 20 | M/AMRL | Chelsea | England Gabriel Mec: Age 17 | AMRL | Grêmio | Brazil

Age 17 | AMRL | Grêmio | Brazil Alejandro Garnacho: Age 21 | AMRL | Chelsea | Argentina

Age 21 | AMRL | Chelsea | Argentina Saïd El Mala: Age 18 | ML, AMRLC | 1. FC Köln | Germany

Age 18 | ML, AMRLC | 1. FC Köln | Germany Rio Ngumoha: Age 16 | AMRL | Liverpool | England

Age 16 | AMRL | Liverpool | England Jeremy Monga: Age 15 | AMLC | Leicester City | England

Age 15 | AMLC | Leicester City | England Kerim Alajbegović: Age 17 | ML, AMRLC | RB Salzburg | Bosnia and Herzegovina

Age 17 | ML, AMRLC | RB Salzburg | Bosnia and Herzegovina Assane Diao: Age 19 | AMRL, ST | Como | Senegal

Age 19 | AMRL, ST | Como | Senegal Malick Fofana: Age 20 | AMRL | Lyon | Belgium

Best young right wingers in FM26

Ethan Nwaneri: Age 18 | MC, AMRLC | Arsenal | England

Age 18 | MC, AMRLC | Arsenal | England Désiré Doué: Age 20 | AMRLC | Paris Saint-Germain | France

Age 20 | AMRLC | Paris Saint-Germain | France Yankuba Minteh: Age 20 | M/AMRL | Brighton | The Gambia

Age 20 | M/AMRL | Brighton | The Gambia Geovany Quenda: Age 18 | M/AMRL | Sporting CP | Portugal

Age 18 | M/AMRL | Sporting CP | Portugal Tyler Dibling: Age 19 | AMRC | Everton | England

Age 19 | AMRC | Everton | England Ibrahim Mbaye: Age 17 | AMRL | Paris Saint-Germain | France

Age 17 | AMRL | Paris Saint-Germain | France Ben Gannon Doak: Age 19 | AMRL | AFC Bournemouth | Scotland

Age 19 | AMRL | AFC Bournemouth | Scotland José Reyes: Age 17 | AMRL, ST | Real Madrid | Spain

Age 17 | AMRL, ST | Real Madrid | Spain Gabriel Veneno: Age 15 | AMR | Atlético Mineiro | Brazil

Age 15 | AMR | Atlético Mineiro | Brazil Roony Bardghji: Age 19 | M/AMR | FC Barcelona | Sweden

Best young strikers in FM26

Mathys Tel: Age 20 | AMRL, ST | Tottenham Hotspur | France

Age 20 | AMRL, ST | Tottenham Hotspur | France Dastan Satpayev: Age 16 | AMRL, ST | Kairat Almaty | Kazakhstan

Age 16 | AMRL, ST | Kairat Almaty | Kazakhstan Vitor Roque: Age 20 | AMRL, ST | Palmeiras | Brazil

Age 20 | AMRL, ST | Palmeiras | Brazil Sami Bouhoudane: Age 17 | ST | PSV | Netherlands

Age 17 | ST | PSV | Netherlands Evan Ferguson: Age 20 | ST | AS Roma (on loan from Brighton) | Ireland

Age 20 | ST | AS Roma (on loan from Brighton) | Ireland Francesco Pio Esposito: Age 20 | ST | Inter Milan | Italy

Age 20 | ST | Inter Milan | Italy Francesco Camarda: Age 17 | ST | Lecce (on loan from AC Milan) | Italy

Age 17 | ST | Lecce (on loan from AC Milan) | Italy Eli Junior Kroupi: Age 19 | ST | AFC Bournemouth | France

Age 19 | ST | AFC Bournemouth | France Harry Gray: Age 16 | AMRC, ST | Leeds United | England

Age 16 | AMRC, ST | Leeds United | England Álvaro Rodríguez: Age 20 | AML, ST | Elche

