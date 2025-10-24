The cornerstone of any good save is your youth, and our list of FM26 wonderkids will certainly get your saves off to a flying start.

Whether you're after a defensive stalwart or a young striker to bang in the goals, we've got the top 10 best young players to sign in every position.

So, if you've got money to spend and are looking to bring a youthful squad to glory, here are our picks for the best wonderkids in Football Manager 26.

Best young goalkeepers in FM26

  • Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro: Age 21 | GK | AZ Alkmaar | Netherlands
  • Quenten Attigah: Age 16 | GK | AZ Alkmaar | Netherlands
  • Tommaso Martinelli: Age 19 | GK | Fiorentina | Italy
  • Alessandro Nunziante: Age 18 | GK | Udinese | Italy
  • Dennis Seimen: Age 19 | GK | VfB Stuttgart | Germany
  • Guillaume Restes: Age 20 | GK | Toulouse | France
  • Mike Penders: Age 19 | GK | Chelsea | Belgium
  • Julian Eyestone: Age 19 | GK | Brentford | USA
  • Ante Vuković: Age 20 | GK | Pisa | Croatia
  • Vladyslav Krapyvtsov: Age 20 | GK | Girona | Ukraine

Best young centre-backs in FM26

  • Dean Huijsen: Age 20 | DC | Real Madrid | Netherlands
  • Pau Cubarsí: Age 18 | DC | FC Barcelona | Spain
  • Leny Yoro: Age 19 | DC | Manchester United | France
  • Willy Kambwala: Age 20 | DC | Villareal CF | France
  • Giovanni Leoni: Age 18 | DC | Liverpool | Italy
  • Matteo Palma: Age 17 | DRC | Udinese | Germany
  • Joane Gadou: Age 18 | DC | RB Salzburg | France
  • Luka Vušković: Age 18 | DC | Tottenham Hotspur | Croatia
  • Luca Marianucci: Age 20 | DC | Napoli | Italy
  • Vitor Reis: Age 19 | DC | Manchester City | Brazil

Best young left-backs in FM26

  • Myles Lewis-Skelly: Age 18 | DL, DM, MC | Arsenal | England
  • Saba Kharebashvili: Age 16 | D/WBL, DC | Dinamo Tbilisi | Georgia
  • Jorrel Hato: Age 19 | D/WBL, DC | Chelsea | Netherlands
  • Lewis Hall: Age 20 | D/WBL | Newcastle | England
  • Nico O'Reilly: Age 20 | DL, M/AMC | Manchester City | England
  • Patrick Dorgu: Age 20 | D/WB/ML, AMR | Manchester United | Denmark
  • Jofre Torrents: Age 18 | D/WBL | FC Barcelona | Spain
  • Davinchi: Age 17 | D/WBL | Getafe | Spain
  • Tom Rothe: Age 20 | D/WBL, DC | Union Berlin | Germany
  • Honest Ahanor: Age 17 | D/WB/ML, DC | Atalanta | Italy

Best young right-backs in FM26

  • Rico Lewis: Age 20 | D/WBR, DM, MC | Manchester City | England
  • Álex Jiménez: Age 20 | D/WBRL, MR | AC Milan | Spain
  • Héctor Fort: Age 18 | D/WBRL, DC | FC Barcelona | Spain
  • Jesús Fortea: Age 18 | D/WBR | Real Madrid | Spain
  • Daniel Banjaqui: Age 17 | D/WBR | SL Benfica | Portugal
  • Martim Fernandes: Age 19 | DR, WBRL | FC Porto | Portugal
  • Givairo Read: Age 19 | D/WB/MR, DL | Feyenoord | Netherlands
  • Josh Acheampong: Age 19 | D/WBR, DC | Chelsea | England
  • Marco Palestra: Age 20 | D/WB/MR | Atalanta | Italy
  • Elias Baum: Age 19 | D/WBRL | Eintracht Frankfurt | Germany

Best young defensive midfielders in FM26

  • Andrés Chema: Age 20 | DM, MC | VfB Stuttgart | Spain
  • Marc Bernal: Age 18 | DM, MC | FC Barcelona | Spain
  • Kennet Eichhorn: Age 15 | DM, MC | Hertha BSC | Germany
  • Nathan De Cat: Age 16 | DM, MC | Anderlecht | Belgium
  • Jhon Solís: Age 20 | DM, MC | Girona | Colombia
  • Jack Hinshelwood: Age 20 | DM, D/WBR, MC | Brighton | England
  • Matvey Kislyak: Age 19 | DM, MC | CSKA Moscow | Russia
  • Noah Sadiki: Age 20 | DM, MC | Sunderland | DR Congo
  • Dário Essugo: Age 20 | DM, MC | Chelsea | Portugal
  • Taufik Seidu: Age 17 | DM, MC | Atlético Madrid | Spain

Best young central midfielders in FM26

  • Ayyoub Bouaddi: Age 17 | DM, MC | Lille OSC | France
  • Niccolò Pisilli: Age 20 | DM, M/AMC | AS Roma | Italy
  • Tom Bischof: Age 20 | DM, M/AMC | Bayern Munich | Germany
  • Joāo Neves: Age 20 | DM, MC | Paris Saint-Germain | Portugal
  • Gavi: Age 20 | DM, M/AMC | FC Barcelona | Spain
  • Guille Fernández: Age 17 | M/AMC | FC Barcelona | Spain
  • Sverre Nypan: Age18 |M/AMC | Middlesbrough FC (on loan from Manchester City) | Norway
  • Archie Gray: Age 19 | DM, DR, MC | Tottenham Hotspur | England
  • Kees Smit: Age 19 | DM, M/AMC | AZ Alkmaar | Netherlands
  • Ouazane Abdellah: Age 16 | M/AMC | Ajax | Morocco

Best young attacking midfielders in FM26

  • Nico Paz: Age 20 | MC, AMRC, ST | Como | Argentina
  • Franco Mastantuono: Age 17 | AMRC | Real Madrid | Argentina
  • Rodrigo Mora: Age 18 | AMLC | FC Porto | Portugal
  • Luca Williams-Barnett: Age 16 | AMRLC, ST | Tottenham Hotspur | England
  • Arda Güler: Age 20 | MC, AMRC | Real Madrid | Türkiye
  • Luís Guilherme: Age 19 | AMRC | West Ham | Brazil
  • Dro: Age 17 | M/AMLC | FC Barcelona | Spain
  • Konstantinos Karetsas: Age 17 | AMC | KRC Genk | Greece
  • Facundo Buonanotte: Age 20 | MRC, AMRLC | Brighton | Argentina
  • Claudio Echeverri: Age 19 | MC, AMLC | Manchester City | Argentina

Best young left wingers in FM26

  • Kenan Yıldız: Age 20 | AMRLC, ST | Juventus | Türkiye
  • Jamie Gittens: Age 20 | M/AMRL | Chelsea | England
  • Gabriel Mec: Age 17 | AMRL | Grêmio | Brazil
  • Alejandro Garnacho: Age 21 | AMRL | Chelsea | Argentina
  • Saïd El Mala: Age 18 | ML, AMRLC | 1. FC Köln | Germany
  • Rio Ngumoha: Age 16 | AMRL | Liverpool | England
  • Jeremy Monga: Age 15 | AMLC | Leicester City | England
  • Kerim Alajbegović: Age 17 | ML, AMRLC | RB Salzburg | Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • Assane Diao: Age 19 | AMRL, ST | Como | Senegal
  • Malick Fofana: Age 20 | AMRL | Lyon | Belgium

Best young right wingers in FM26

  • Ethan Nwaneri: Age 18 | MC, AMRLC | Arsenal | England
  • Désiré Doué: Age 20 | AMRLC | Paris Saint-Germain | France
  • Yankuba Minteh: Age 20 | M/AMRL | Brighton | The Gambia
  • Geovany Quenda: Age 18 | M/AMRL | Sporting CP | Portugal
  • Tyler Dibling: Age 19 | AMRC | Everton | England
  • Ibrahim Mbaye: Age 17 | AMRL | Paris Saint-Germain | France
  • Ben Gannon Doak: Age 19 | AMRL | AFC Bournemouth | Scotland
  • José Reyes: Age 17 | AMRL, ST | Real Madrid | Spain
  • Gabriel Veneno: Age 15 | AMR | Atlético Mineiro | Brazil
  • Roony Bardghji: Age 19 | M/AMR | FC Barcelona | Sweden

Best young strikers in FM26

  • Mathys Tel: Age 20 | AMRL, ST | Tottenham Hotspur | France
  • Dastan Satpayev: Age 16 | AMRL, ST | Kairat Almaty | Kazakhstan
  • Vitor Roque: Age 20 | AMRL, ST | Palmeiras | Brazil
  • Sami Bouhoudane: Age 17 | ST | PSV | Netherlands
  • Evan Ferguson: Age 20 | ST | AS Roma (on loan from Brighton) | Ireland
  • Francesco Pio Esposito: Age 20 | ST | Inter Milan | Italy
  • Francesco Camarda: Age 17 | ST | Lecce (on loan from AC Milan) | Italy
  • Eli Junior Kroupi: Age 19 | ST | AFC Bournemouth | France
  • Harry Gray: Age 16 | AMRC, ST | Leeds United | England
  • Álvaro Rodríguez: Age 20 | AML, ST | Elche
Authors

Alex RaisbeckGaming writer
