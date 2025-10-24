❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
FM26 wonderkids: Best young players to sign in Football Manager 26
Some wonderful wonderkids.
Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our FREE gaming newsletter
Published: Friday, 24 October 2025 at 1:34 pm
Authors
Alex RaisbeckGaming writer
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad