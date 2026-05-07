Some collaborations just make sense, and we’d argue that this is one of them: The Sims 4 is teaming up with Bridgerton for a suite of themed content.

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While some collabs between unlikely bedfellows take us by surprise (see: Pokémon X National Trust), this feels like a match made in heaven that Queen Charlotte, Lady Whistedown, and the gossip-loving denizens of The Ton would surely approve of.

And better yet, it’s kicking off very soon indeed! You only have to wait a week or so for this content to be playable in the game.

This news comes as fans continue to wait for The Sims: Project Rene (the huge upcoming update that was formerly referred to as The Sims 5 among fans), and it should go some way to keeping us entertained in the meantime.

So, what’s the deal with the Bridgerton content coming to The Sims 4? When does it kick off, and what is it exactly? There are two main moments for fans to be aware of, so allow us to break them down for you now.

Starting on 12 May, a limited-time Bridgerton-themed event will be taking place in The Sims 4. We’re told that it includes "more than twenty rewards across fashion, décor".

And on 14 May, two Brighterton-themed kits will become available for purchase. We don't have all of the details at the time of writing, but we do have some bits to go on.

One of the kits is called the Lady Bridgerton Masquerade Ball Fashion Kit, and the other is described as “a special bundle for those who desire the complete experience, including a romantic gazebo, elegant piano and a most charming bassinet".

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The official press release adds that, across this whole collab, fans should expect “sweeping gowns, tailored coats and masks designed to intrigue, all set within grand ballrooms adorned with chandeliers, florals and opulent detail – perfect for an evening where every glance carries meaning".

As we mentioned up the top, this feels like a collab made in heaven. It's not hard to imagine there being a big crossover segment in the Venn diagram of Sims fans and Bridgerton fans, and the aesthetics of the show will surely make for some fun builds from the community.

We’ll update this page with full details on prices and items when we have it. Until then, you can check out more of our Sims coverage below.

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