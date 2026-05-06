We’ll confess that we didn’t see this exact combination coming — Pokémon is teaming up with the National Trust to bring a fun experience to a number of UK locations during May half-term.

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Given that Pokémon is one of the biggest franchises in the world, it shouldn’t come as any surprise that they’re always cooking up collabs with other brands. But still, we wouldn’t have guessed at this precise combo of things.

Other recent Pokémon collabs include the National History Museum and McDonalds, which is starting to sound like a whole series of good ideas for places to go. For now, though, let’s focus on the National Trust one! Read on for all the key details.

When is the Pokémon National Trust collab?

The Pokémon National Trust collab will start on Saturday 23 May 2026, at no less than 14 National Trust properties around the UK.

The precise dates these activations will vary based on the local half-term dates in each area, and we assume that the individual opening hours of each location will also play a part.

So, we’d recommend finding your nearest partaking place, checking their opening times, and heading over during half-term to enjoy the Pokémon fun.

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What is the Pokémon National Trust collab?

We hope you like nature walks! The Pokémon Company has told fans to expect ‘Mega Evolution Trails’, themed around the Pokémon Trading Card Game, at each of these 14 locations.

The official press release describes these trails as “a playful way to build confidence outdoors, enjoy fresh air and create shared family memories while searching for ten Mega Evolution Pokémon across ten trail points".

The description continues: “Each trail point features a simple physical or creative challenge inspired by different Mega Evolution Pokémon.

“From showing courage and curiosity with Darkness-type Mega Gengar ex, to unleashing energy and imagination inspired by the powerful Fire‑type Mega Charizard Y ex, the trails blend imaginative play with gentle activity.

“A trail sheet will help young trainers keep track of their discoveries and at the end of the trail, explorers can celebrate their achievement together with a photo opportunity at a Pokémon TCG Mega Evolution Trail backdrop.”

Where is the Pokémon National Trust collab?

From 23 May onwards, you’ll find the Pokémon collab at these National Trust properties:

Attingham Park, Shropshire

Belton House, Lincolnshire

Blickling Estate, Norfolk

Dyrham Park, South Gloucestershire

Hughenden, Buckinghamshire

Kingston Lacy, Dorset

Lanhydrock, Cornwall

Quarry Bank, Cheshire

Saltram, Devon

Sizergh, Cumbria

Speke Hall, Merseyside

Tredegar House, Newport

Wimpole Estate, Cambridgeshire

Winkworth Arboretum, Surrey

And from 13 June, Rowallane Garden in County Down will also take part in the event.

It's worth mentioning that admission to National Trust sites is a paid-for activity, unless you already have a membership, and you can learn more about this collab over on the official National Trust website.

Beyond that, we’re told that this is just one part of “a wider National Trust partnership with Pokémon, marking the first of several playful experiences families will see at National Trust places this year.”

As we hear more about what’s to come for this unlikely union, we’ll be sure to let you know!

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