The Pokémon pop-up shop at the Natural History Museum runs from Monday 26th January 2o26 to Sunday 22nd March 2026.

That’s two whole months to get in on some Pokémon goodness sure to brighten up your day in the dead of winter.

But despite being on for so many days, tickets are limited, so you’ll definitely want to act fast if you want to get in.

On that note, read on to see how to score some tickets!

How to get tickets for Pokémon at the Natural History Museum

To get tickets for the Pokémon pop-up shop at the Natural History Museum, you need to claim them from the Natural History Museum website.

The tickets are free, but that also means that many could claim tickets but not end up going, so it's probably best not to dilly-dally.

The page can be found just below:

Sadly, the page notes that the priority list is closed, but, as of writing on 1st October, leftover tickets are slated to be released later today.

With some luck and patience, you could bag yourself some tickets. No tickets will be available at the door, so you need to book them online through the link above, provided there are tickets remaining.

The maximum group size is four, so if you’re planning to go with a larger group, you will need to make separate bookings.

Where is the Pokémon Natural History Museum pop-up shop?

The Pokémon Natural History Museum pop-up shop will be in the Cranbourne Boutique the Natural History Museum in London.

The museum itself is in South Kensington, just south of Kensington Gardens, with the closest Underground station being South Kensington, which is just a few minutes walk away.

There are plenty of bus services too, and it is within walking distance of many other sights and attractions, such as the aforementioned Kensington Gardens, Kensington Palace, and the V&A Museum, which is right next to it as well.

That’s not even mentioning the Natural History Museum itself, which you could easily spend an entire day (or days) in.

What to expect from Pokémon at the Natural History Museum

Pikachu Kaiju confirmed? The Pokémon Company, Niantic, Natural History Museum

The Pokémon x Natural History Museum event will transform the Cranbourne Boutique, a shop found in the museum, into a pop-up shop.

The Pokémon pop-up shop will be stocked with “apparel, stationery, a brand-new exclusive plush, and more”, according to the announcement page on the Pokémon website.

If you do manage to snag a ticket, your expected time slot will be around 30 minutes, which should leave plenty of time to explore the rest of the museum.

If you aren’t able to make the event, the Pokémon x Natural History Museum products will also be available for purchase from the Natural History Museum online shop.

