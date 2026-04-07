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If you're tired of FM26, you owe it to yourself to play this Football Manager deckbuilder
When the seagulls follow the trawler, it is because they think sardines will be thrown into the sea.
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Published: Tuesday, 7 April 2026 at 10:44 am
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