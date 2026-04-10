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Elz the Witch talks hosting the BAFTAs, gaming memories and women in the industry: "We're here to stay"
Ahead of the BAFTA Games Awards with Google Play, we chatted to host Elz the Witch.
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Published: Friday, 10 April 2026 at 4:00 pm
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