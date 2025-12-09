The longlists have been revealed for the BAFTA Games Awards 2026, with 64 games left in the running for next year’s gongs.

Awards season is already in full flow for the video game industry. The Golden Joystick Awards took place last month, The Game Awards is this week, and BAFTA is making moves right now as well.

An official press release tells us that “255 games were considered by BAFTA members this year, released between 16th November 2024 and 14th November 2025.

“Each of the 64 longlisted games is now in the running for at least one BAFTA nomination across 17 categories.”

The final list of nominees will be revealed on 12th March 2026. The BAFTA Games Awards ceremony will then take place on 17th April 2026.

For now, we have a longlist for every category, and an even longer list that includes all the potential nominees mushed together.

Check out both of the lists below, and we’ll be sure to keep you posted as the 2026 ceremony nears!

BAFTA Games Awards 2026 ‘Best Game’ longlist

In alphabetical order, the games in the running for Best Game are:

ARC Raiders

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Dispatch

Ghost of Yōtei

Hades II

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Split Fiction

BAFTA Games Awards 2026 longlist in full

In alphabetical order, here’s the full longlist of games that are “in the running for at least one BAFTA nomination across 17 categories”:

Absolum

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

and Roger

ARC Raiders

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Atomfall

BALL x PIT

Battlefield 6

Blue Prince

Borderlands 4

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Consume Me

Cyberpunk 2077

Date Everything!

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Dead Take

despelote

Dispatch

Donkey Kong Bananza

DOOM: The Dark Ages

Dune: Awakening

EA SPORTS FC 26

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN

F1 25

Fallout 76

Ghost of Yōtei

Hades II

Helldivers 2

Hitman World of Assassination

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Is This Seat Taken?

Jurassic World Evolution 3

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

LEGO Party!

Lies of P: Overture

Little Nightmares III

Mafia: The Old Country

Mario Kart World

Marvel Rivals

Monument Valley 3

No Man's Sky

PEAK

Pokémon Legends: Z-A

PowerWash Simulator 2

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Sea of Thieves

SILENT HILL f

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

South of Midnight

Split Fiction

Still Wakes the Deep: Siren's Rest

Sword of the Sea

The Alters

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Midnight Walk

The Rogue Prince of Persia

Tiny Bookshop

Two Point Museum

Vampire Survivors

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

BAFTA Games Awards 2026 animation longlist

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Battlefield 6

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Dispatch

Donkey Kong Bananza

Ghost of Yōtei

Hades II

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

BAFTA Games Awards 2026 artistic achievement longlist

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Dispatch

Ghost of Yōtei

Hades II

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

South of Midnight

Sword of the Sea

BAFTA Games Awards 2026 audio achievement longlist

ARC Raiders

Battlefield 6

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Dispatch

Ghost of Yōtei

Hades II

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Split Fiction

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

BAFTA Games Awards 2026 British game longlist

Atomfall

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

F1 25

Jurassic World Evolution 3

Little Nightmares III

Mafia: The Old Country

Monument Valley 3

PowerWash Simulator 2

Two Point Museum

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

BAFTA Games Awards 2026 debut game longlist

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Consume Me

Date Everything!

despelote

Dispatch

Is This Seat Taken?

The Midnight Walk

The Rogue Prince of Persia

Tiny Bookshop

BAFTA Games Awards 2026 evolving game longlist

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

Cyberpunk 2077

Fallout 76

Helldivers 2

Hitman World of Assassination

Marvel Rivals

No Man's Sky

Sea of Thieves

The Elder Scrolls Online

Vampire Survivors

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

BAFTA Games Awards 2026 family longlist

Donkey Kong Bananza

EA SPORTS FC 26

Is This Seat Taken?

LEGO Party!

Mario Kart World

Monument Valley 3

Pokémon Legends: Z-A

PowerWash Simulator 2

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Two Point Museum

BAFTA Games Awards 2026 game beyond entertainment longlist

and Roger

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Consume Me

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

despelote

Monument Valley 3

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

SILENT HILL f

The Alters

BAFTA Games Awards 2026 game design longlist

BALL x PIT

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Donkey Kong Bananza

Ghost of Yōtei

Hades II

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Split Fiction

The Alters

BAFTA Games Awards 2026 multiplayer longlist

ARC Raiders

Battlefield 6

Borderlands 4

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Dune: Awakening

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN

LEGO Party!

Mario Kart World

PEAK

Split Fiction

BAFTA Games Awards 2026 music longlist

ARC Raiders

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Dispatch

DOOM: The Dark Ages

Ghost of Yōtei

Hades II

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

BAFTA Games Awards 2026 narrative longlist

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Dispatch

Ghost of Yōtei

Hades II

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Split Fiction

The Alters

BAFTA Games Awards 2026 new intellectual property

Absolum

ARC Raiders

Atomfall

BALL x PIT

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Dispatch

PEAK

South of Midnight

Split Fiction

The Alters

BAFTA Games Awards 2026 performer in a leading role

Aaron Paul as Robert Robertson IN Dispatch

Alex Jordan as Jan Dolski (s) IN The Alters

Ben Starr as Verso IN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Erika Ishii as Atsu IN Ghost of Yōtei

Jennifer English as Maelle IN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Judy Alice Lee as Melinoë IN Hades II

Kaja Chan as Mio IN Split Fiction

Laura Bailey as Invisigal IN Dispatch

Suzie Yeung as Hinako Shimizu IN SILENT HILL f

Tom McKay as Henry of Skalitz IN Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Troy Baker as Indiana Jones IN Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

BAFTA Games Awards 2026 performer in a supporting role

Alix Wilton Regan as Lea Florence Monad IN Lies of P: Overture

Amelia Tyler as Hecate IN Hades II

Andy Serkis as Renoir IN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Charlie Cox as Gustave IN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

David Menkin as Hans IN Still Wakes the Deep: Siren's Rest

Jane Perry as Lia Cain IN Dead Take

Jeffrey Wright as Chase IN Dispatch

Kirsty Rider as Lune IN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Rich Keeble as Monoco IN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Troy Baker as Higgs IN Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

BAFTA Games Awards 2026 technical achievement longlist

ARC Raiders

Battlefield 6

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Donkey Kong Bananza

DOOM: The Dark Ages

Ghost of Yōtei

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Split Fiction

At last year's BAFTA Games Awards, it was Astro Bot that won 'best game', but there was a decent spread of winners among the other categories. We also got treated to the sight of Ben Starr dressed as a Balatro joker.

Of course, only time will tell which games come up on top this year. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 won big at The Golden Joysticks, but BAFTA does sometimes throw up some surprises.

We'll be sure to keep you updated with all the latest as April nears! Until then, check out our interview with last year's BAFTA host Phil Wang.

