The longlists have been revealed for the BAFTA Games Awards 2026, with 64 games left in the running for next year’s gongs.

Awards season is already in full flow for the video game industry. The Golden Joystick Awards took place last month, The Game Awards is this week, and BAFTA is making moves right now as well.

An official press release tells us that “255 games were considered by BAFTA members this year, released between 16th November 2024 and 14th November 2025.

“Each of the 64 longlisted games is now in the running for at least one BAFTA nomination across 17 categories.”

The final list of nominees will be revealed on 12th March 2026. The BAFTA Games Awards ceremony will then take place on 17th April 2026.

For now, we have a longlist for every category, and an even longer list that includes all the potential nominees mushed together.

Check out both of the lists below, and we’ll be sure to keep you posted as the 2026 ceremony nears!

BAFTA Games Awards 2026 ‘Best Game’ longlist

In alphabetical order, the games in the running for Best Game are:

  • ARC Raiders
  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Dispatch
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Hades II
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Split Fiction

BAFTA Games Awards 2026 longlist in full

In alphabetical order, here’s the full longlist of games that are “in the running for at least one BAFTA nomination across 17 categories”:

  • Absolum
  • Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
  • and Roger
  • ARC Raiders
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows
  • Atomfall
  • BALL x PIT
  • Battlefield 6
  • Blue Prince
  • Borderlands 4
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
  • Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Consume Me
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Date Everything!
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Dead Take
  • despelote
  • Dispatch
  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • DOOM: The Dark Ages
  • Dune: Awakening
  • EA SPORTS FC 26
  • ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN
  • F1 25
  • Fallout 76
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Hades II
  • Helldivers 2
  • Hitman World of Assassination
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Is This Seat Taken?
  • Jurassic World Evolution 3
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  • LEGO Party!
  • Lies of P: Overture
  • Little Nightmares III
  • Mafia: The Old Country
  • Mario Kart World
  • Marvel Rivals
  • Monument Valley 3
  • No Man's Sky
  • PEAK
  • Pokémon Legends: Z-A
  • PowerWash Simulator 2
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
  • Sea of Thieves
  • SILENT HILL f
  • Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
  • South of Midnight
  • Split Fiction
  • Still Wakes the Deep: Siren's Rest
  • Sword of the Sea
  • The Alters
  • The Elder Scrolls Online
  • The Midnight Walk
  • The Rogue Prince of Persia
  • Tiny Bookshop
  • Two Point Museum
  • Vampire Survivors
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

BAFTA Games Awards 2026 animation longlist

  • Assassin's Creed Shadows
  • Battlefield 6
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Dispatch
  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Hades II
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

BAFTA Games Awards 2026 artistic achievement longlist

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Dispatch
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Hades II
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  • South of Midnight
  • Sword of the Sea

BAFTA Games Awards 2026 audio achievement longlist

  • ARC Raiders
  • Battlefield 6
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Dispatch
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Hades II
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Split Fiction
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

BAFTA Games Awards 2026 British game longlist

  • Atomfall
  • Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
  • F1 25
  • Jurassic World Evolution 3
  • Little Nightmares III
  • Mafia: The Old Country
  • Monument Valley 3
  • PowerWash Simulator 2
  • Two Point Museum
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

BAFTA Games Awards 2026 debut game longlist

  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Consume Me
  • Date Everything!
  • despelote
  • Dispatch
  • Is This Seat Taken?
  • The Midnight Walk
  • The Rogue Prince of Persia
  • Tiny Bookshop

BAFTA Games Awards 2026 evolving game longlist

  • Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Fallout 76
  • Helldivers 2
  • Hitman World of Assassination
  • Marvel Rivals
  • No Man's Sky
  • Sea of Thieves
  • The Elder Scrolls Online
  • Vampire Survivors
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

BAFTA Games Awards 2026 family longlist

  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • EA SPORTS FC 26
  • Is This Seat Taken?
  • LEGO Party!
  • Mario Kart World
  • Monument Valley 3
  • Pokémon Legends: Z-A
  • PowerWash Simulator 2
  • Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
  • Two Point Museum

BAFTA Games Awards 2026 game beyond entertainment longlist

  • and Roger
  • Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Consume Me
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • despelote
  • Monument Valley 3
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
  • SILENT HILL f
  • The Alters

BAFTA Games Awards 2026 game design longlist

  • BALL x PIT
  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Hades II
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Split Fiction
  • The Alters

BAFTA Games Awards 2026 multiplayer longlist

  • ARC Raiders
  • Battlefield 6
  • Borderlands 4
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
  • Dune: Awakening
  • ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN
  • LEGO Party!
  • Mario Kart World
  • PEAK
  • Split Fiction

BAFTA Games Awards 2026 music longlist

  • ARC Raiders
  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Dispatch
  • DOOM: The Dark Ages
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Hades II
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

BAFTA Games Awards 2026 narrative longlist

  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Dispatch
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Hades II
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  • Split Fiction
  • The Alters

BAFTA Games Awards 2026 new intellectual property

  • Absolum
  • ARC Raiders
  • Atomfall
  • BALL x PIT
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Dispatch
  • PEAK
  • South of Midnight
  • Split Fiction
  • The Alters

BAFTA Games Awards 2026 performer in a leading role

  • Aaron Paul as Robert Robertson IN Dispatch
  • Alex Jordan as Jan Dolski (s) IN The Alters
  • Ben Starr as Verso IN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Erika Ishii as Atsu IN Ghost of Yōtei
  • Jennifer English as Maelle IN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Judy Alice Lee as Melinoë IN Hades II
  • Kaja Chan as Mio IN Split Fiction
  • Laura Bailey as Invisigal IN Dispatch
  • Suzie Yeung as Hinako Shimizu IN SILENT HILL f
  • Tom McKay as Henry of Skalitz IN Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  • Troy Baker as Indiana Jones IN Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

BAFTA Games Awards 2026 performer in a supporting role

  • Alix Wilton Regan as Lea Florence Monad IN Lies of P: Overture
  • Amelia Tyler as Hecate IN Hades II
  • Andy Serkis as Renoir IN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Charlie Cox as Gustave IN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • David Menkin as Hans IN Still Wakes the Deep: Siren's Rest
  • Jane Perry as Lia Cain IN Dead Take
  • Jeffrey Wright as Chase IN Dispatch
  • Kirsty Rider as Lune IN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Rich Keeble as Monoco IN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Troy Baker as Higgs IN Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

BAFTA Games Awards 2026 technical achievement longlist

  • ARC Raiders
  • Battlefield 6
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • DOOM: The Dark Ages
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  • Split Fiction

At last year's BAFTA Games Awards, it was Astro Bot that won 'best game', but there was a decent spread of winners among the other categories. We also got treated to the sight of Ben Starr dressed as a Balatro joker.

Of course, only time will tell which games come up on top this year. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 won big at The Golden Joysticks, but BAFTA does sometimes throw up some surprises.

We'll be sure to keep you updated with all the latest as April nears! Until then, check out our interview with last year's BAFTA host Phil Wang.

