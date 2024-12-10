BAFTA Games Awards 2025: Longlist and when to watch
Has your favourite made the cut?
The BAFTA Games Awards has set a date and revealed its longlist of 58 games representing the best releases of 2024.
58 games have made BAFTA’s longlist. These games were selected by over 1,300 BAFTA members, whittled down from the original list of 247 titles.
Each of the 58 games in the longlist "is now in the running for at least one BAFTA nomination across 17 competitive categories", as was detailed in a press release.
All games in the longlist were released between 25th November 2023 and 15th November 2024 – that means no Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, as an example, which is now eligible for the 2026 edition of the Games Awards.
These 58 games in the longlist will now be voted on again to decide the final list of nominations for each category.
Read on to find out everything there is to know about the BAFTA Games Awards 2025, including its full longlist and when the ceremony will be held.
BAFTA Games Awards 2025 longlist: Full list of games
The full BAFTA Games Awards 2025 longlist, by categories, is as follows (thanks, BAFTA!):
Animation
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Harold Halibut
- Helldivers 2
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Thank Goodness You’re Here!
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Artistic Achievement
- ANIMAL WELL
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH
- Harold Halibut
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Neva
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Still Wakes the Deep
- Thank Goodness You’re Here!
Audio Achievement
- ANIMAL WELL
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH
- Helldivers 2
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Still Wakes the Deep
Best Game
- ANIMAL WELL
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Thank Goodness You’re Here!
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
British Game
- Botany Manor
- Crow Country
- EA SPORTS F1 24
- A Highland Song
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Paper Trail
- Planet Coaster 2
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Still Wakes the Deep
- Thank Goodness You’re Here!
Debut Game
- ANIMAL WELL
- Balatro
- Botany Manor
- Harold Halibut
- Little Kitty, Big City
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
- Thank Goodness You’re Here!
- Tiny Glade
Evolving Game
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Diablo IV
- Factorio
- FINAL FANTASY XIV ONLINE
- HITMAN World of Assassination
- Minecraft
- No Man’s Sky
- Sea of Thieves
- Vampire Survivors
- World of Warcraft
Family
- ANIMAL WELL
- Astro Bot
- Cat Quest III
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Little Kitty, Big City
- Planet Coaster 2
- The Plucky Squire
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
Game Beyond Entertainment
- Botany Manor
- Frostpunk 2
- INDIKA
- Kind Words 2 (lofi city pop)
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
- Tetris Forever
- Vampire Therapist
Game Design
- ANIMAL WELL
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Helldivers 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Pacific Drive
- Tactical Breach Wizards
- UFO 50
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Multiplayer
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- Helldivers 2
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Star Wars: Hunters
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- TEKKEN 8
- UFO 50
- V Rising
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Music
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH
- Helldivers 2
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Star Wars Outlaws
Narrative
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH
- Helldivers 2
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Pacific Drive
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Still Wakes the Deep
New Intellectual Property
- ANIMAL WELL
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Little Kitty, Big City
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
- Stellar Blade
- Still Wakes the Deep
- Thank Goodness You’re Here!
Technical Achievement
- Astro Bot
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH
- Helldivers 2
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- SILENT HILL 2
- Tiny Glade
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Performer in a Leading Role
- Roger Craig Smith as Batman, Bruce Wayne, Matches Malone in Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Alec Newman as Cameron ‘Caz’ McLeary in Still Wakes the Deep
- Cody Christian as Cloud Strife in FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH
- Isabella Inchbald as Indika in INDIKA
- Luke Roberts as James Sunderland in SILENT HILL 2
- Humberly González as Kay Vess in Star Wars Outlaws
- Clive Standen as Lieutenant Demetrian TItus in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- Em Humble as Marge, Florence, Carrie, Nick, Chimney Sweep Sue, and more in Thank Goodness You’re Here!
- Melina Juergens as Senua in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Y’lan Noel as Troy Marshall in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Performer in a Supporting Role
- Aldís Amah Hamilton as Ástríðr in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- John Eric Bentley as Barret Wallace in FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH
- Jon Blyth as Big Ron in Thank Goodness You’re Here!
- Michael Abubakar as Brodie in Still Wakes the Deep
- Adam McNamara as Captain Sevastus Acheran in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- Karen Dunbar as Finlay in Still Wakes the Deep
- Troy Baker as Harvey Dent, Rat King, Two-Face, Joker in Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Matt Berry as Herbert the Gardner in Thank Goodness You’re Here!
- Craig Lee Thomas as Super Earth Spokesperson in Helldivers 2
- Abbi Greenland & Helen Goalen as The Furies in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
When is the BAFTA Games Awards 2025?
The BAFTA Games Awards 2025 ceremony will take place on 8th April 2025, BAFTA has confirmed.
Before then, the finalised list of nominees will be revealed by BAFTA on 4th March 2025.
We’ll be sure to update this page when the finalised nominations are revealed by BAFTA on 4th March 2025.
