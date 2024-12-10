Each of the 58 games in the longlist "is now in the running for at least one BAFTA nomination across 17 competitive categories", as was detailed in a press release.

All games in the longlist were released between 25th November 2023 and 15th November 2024 – that means no Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, as an example, which is now eligible for the 2026 edition of the Games Awards.

These 58 games in the longlist will now be voted on again to decide the final list of nominations for each category.

Read on to find out everything there is to know about the BAFTA Games Awards 2025, including its full longlist and when the ceremony will be held.

BAFTA Games Awards 2025 longlist: Full list of games

The full BAFTA Games Awards 2025 longlist, by categories, is as follows (thanks, BAFTA!):

Animation

Astro Bot

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Harold Halibut

Helldivers 2

LEGO Horizon Adventures

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Artistic Achievement

ANIMAL WELL

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH

Harold Halibut

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Neva

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Still Wakes the Deep

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Audio Achievement

ANIMAL WELL

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH

Helldivers 2

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Star Wars Outlaws

Still Wakes the Deep

Best Game

ANIMAL WELL

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

British Game

Botany Manor

Crow Country

EA SPORTS F1 24

A Highland Song

LEGO Horizon Adventures

Paper Trail

Planet Coaster 2

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Still Wakes the Deep

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Debut Game

ANIMAL WELL

Balatro

Botany Manor

Harold Halibut

Little Kitty, Big City

Pacific Drive

The Plucky Squire

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Tiny Glade

Evolving Game

Baldur’s Gate 3

Diablo IV

Factorio

FINAL FANTASY XIV ONLINE

HITMAN World of Assassination

Minecraft

No Man’s Sky

Sea of Thieves

Vampire Survivors

World of Warcraft

Family

ANIMAL WELL

Astro Bot

Cat Quest III

EA SPORTS FC 25

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

LEGO Horizon Adventures

Little Kitty, Big City

Planet Coaster 2

The Plucky Squire

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Game Beyond Entertainment

Botany Manor

Frostpunk 2

INDIKA

Kind Words 2 (lofi city pop)

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Tetris Forever

Vampire Therapist

Game Design

ANIMAL WELL

Astro Bot

Balatro

Helldivers 2

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Pacific Drive

Tactical Breach Wizards

UFO 50

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

EA SPORTS FC 25

Helldivers 2

LEGO Horizon Adventures

Star Wars: Hunters

Super Mario Party Jamboree

TEKKEN 8

UFO 50

V Rising

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Music

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH

Helldivers 2

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Star Wars Outlaws

Narrative

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH

Helldivers 2

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Pacific Drive

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Still Wakes the Deep

New Intellectual Property

ANIMAL WELL

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Little Kitty, Big City

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Pacific Drive

The Plucky Squire

Stellar Blade

Still Wakes the Deep

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Technical Achievement

Astro Bot

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH

Helldivers 2

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

SILENT HILL 2

Tiny Glade

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Performer in a Leading Role

Roger Craig Smith as Batman, Bruce Wayne, Matches Malone in Batman: Arkham Shadow

Alec Newman as Cameron ‘Caz’ McLeary in Still Wakes the Deep

Cody Christian as Cloud Strife in FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH

Isabella Inchbald as Indika in INDIKA

Luke Roberts as James Sunderland in SILENT HILL 2

Humberly González as Kay Vess in Star Wars Outlaws

Clive Standen as Lieutenant Demetrian TItus in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Em Humble as Marge, Florence, Carrie, Nick, Chimney Sweep Sue, and more in Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Melina Juergens as Senua in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Y’lan Noel as Troy Marshall in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Performer in a Supporting Role

Aldís Amah Hamilton as Ástríðr in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

John Eric Bentley as Barret Wallace in FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH

Jon Blyth as Big Ron in Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Michael Abubakar as Brodie in Still Wakes the Deep

Adam McNamara as Captain Sevastus Acheran in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Karen Dunbar as Finlay in Still Wakes the Deep

Troy Baker as Harvey Dent, Rat King, Two-Face, Joker in Batman: Arkham Shadow

Matt Berry as Herbert the Gardner in Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Craig Lee Thomas as Super Earth Spokesperson in Helldivers 2

Abbi Greenland & Helen Goalen as The Furies in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

When is the BAFTA Games Awards 2025?

The BAFTA Games Awards 2025 ceremony will take place on 8th April 2025, BAFTA has confirmed.

Before then, the finalised list of nominees will be revealed by BAFTA on 4th March 2025.

We’ll be sure to update this page when the finalised nominations are revealed by BAFTA on 4th March 2025.

