BAFTA Games Awards 2024: Longlist of nominees revealed
The longlist of the best games of 2023 has been revealed by BAFTA. Did your favourite make the cut?
We’re thick in the middle of awards season, and the BAFTA Games Awards 2024 longlist of nominations have been revealed!
Sixty games are up for BAFTA awards this year across 17 different categories. All of the 60 games are nominated for at least one award, but several do lead the pack in longlist noms.
Baldur’s Gate 3, which won best game at The Game Awards, has 11 nominations and leads the line-up. Alan Wake 2 is just behind, with 10 nominations.
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Hogwarts Legacy all have nine to round out the top 'three'.
All those longlist nominations are great and all, but when is the BAFTA Games Awards 2024 event being held?
Read on for the full longlist of BAFTA Games Awards nominees, and to discover when the event is taking place.
When is the BAFTA Games Awards 2024?
The BAFTA Games Awards 2024 event will take place on Thursday 11th April 2024, it has been confirmed.
We will find out which game wins what award on 11th April, in what’s sure to be an evening full of all the glitz and glamour one would expect from an awards show.
Ahead of the show in April 2024, BAFTA has revealed a longlist of 60 games up for awards in this year’s event.
The longlist has been put together from votes by over 1,200 BAFTA members and "experienced games professionals from across the global industry", according to a press release.
In January 2024, the longlist for the Best Game and Best British Game categories will be whittled down by further votes for the final list of nominations.
"BAFTA juries will decide the nominations in the other 15 categories. The nominations will be announced on Thursday 7th March."
Finally, "Following the nominations, BAFTA’s games members will vote for the winners in Best Game and British Game, and juries will vote for the winners in the other categories."
For now, though, here’s the longlist of BAFTA Games Awards nominees.
Full longlist of BAFTA Games Awards nominees
Sixty games have been nominated for an award across 17 different categories. Here is the full longlist of BAFTA Games Awards nominees by categories:
Best Animation
- Alan Wake 2
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy 16
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Super Mario Bros Wonder
Artistic Achievement
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- COCOON
- Diablo 4
- Final Fantasy 16
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros Wonder
Audio Achievement
- Alan Wake 2
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Final Fantasy 16
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Best Game
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- COCOON
- Dave the Diver
- DREDGE
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Super Mario Bros Wonder
Game Design
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- COCOON
- Dave the Diver
- DREDGE
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros Wonder
- Viewfinder
Best Music
- Alan Wake 2
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Diablo 4
- Final Fantasy 16
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Best Narrative
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Dave the Diver
- Diablo 4
- DREDGE
- Final Fantasy 16
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Starfield
Technical Achievement
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Final Fantasy 16
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Starfield
- Viewfinder
Performer in a Leading Role
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy 16
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Performer in a Supporting Role
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy 16
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Best Debut Game
- Atomic Heart
- COCOON
- Dave the Diver
- DREDGE
- En Garde!
- Lords of the Fallen
- Planet of Lana
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical
- Venba
- Viewfinder
Best Multiplayer
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Diablo 4
- Disney Illusion Island
- EA Sports FC 24
- Forza Motorsport
- LEGO 2K Drive
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Party Animals
- Super Mario Bros Wonder
Best Evolving Game
- Battlefield 2042
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy 14: Online
- Fortnite
- Forza Horizon 5
- Genshin Impact
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- No Man’s Sky
- POWERWASH SIMULATOR
- Sea of Thieves
Best Family Game
- Bluey: The Videogame
- COCOON
- Dave the Diver
- Disney Illusion Island
- EA Sports FC 24
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Hogwarts Legacy
- LEGO 2K Drive
- Sonic Superstars
- Super Mario Bros Wonder
Best British Game
- Cassette Beasts
- Dead Island 2
- Disney Illusion Island
- EA Sports WRC
- F1 23
- Football Manager 2024
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
- Tron: Identity
- Viewfinder
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin
Game Beyond Entertainment
- Chants of Sennaar
- Deliver Us Mars
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Jusant
- The Making of Karateka
- Tchia
- Terra Nil
- Thirsty Suitors
- Venba
- Viewfinder
Best New Intellectual Property
- Chants of Sennaar
- COCOON
- Dave the Diver
- DREDGE
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Jusant
- Lies of P
- Sea of Stars
- Starfield
- Viewfinder
Check back in on 7th March for the finalised list of nominations ahead of the BAFTA Games Awards show, taking place on 11th April 2024.
