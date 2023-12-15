Baldur’s Gate 3, which won best game at The Game Awards, has 11 nominations and leads the line-up. Alan Wake 2 is just behind, with 10 nominations.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Hogwarts Legacy all have nine to round out the top 'three'.

All those longlist nominations are great and all, but when is the BAFTA Games Awards 2024 event being held?

Read on for the full longlist of BAFTA Games Awards nominees, and to discover when the event is taking place.

When is the BAFTA Games Awards 2024?

The BAFTA Games Awards 2024 event will take place on Thursday 11th April 2024, it has been confirmed.

We will find out which game wins what award on 11th April, in what’s sure to be an evening full of all the glitz and glamour one would expect from an awards show.

Ahead of the show in April 2024, BAFTA has revealed a longlist of 60 games up for awards in this year’s event.

The longlist has been put together from votes by over 1,200 BAFTA members and "experienced games professionals from across the global industry", according to a press release.

In January 2024, the longlist for the Best Game and Best British Game categories will be whittled down by further votes for the final list of nominations.

"BAFTA juries will decide the nominations in the other 15 categories. The nominations will be announced on Thursday 7th March."

Finally, "Following the nominations, BAFTA’s games members will vote for the winners in Best Game and British Game, and juries will vote for the winners in the other categories."

For now, though, here’s the longlist of BAFTA Games Awards nominees.

Full longlist of BAFTA Games Awards nominees

Sixty games have been nominated for an award across 17 different categories. Here is the full longlist of BAFTA Games Awards nominees by categories:

Best Animation

Alan Wake 2

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy 16

Hi-Fi RUSH

Hogwarts Legacy

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Super Mario Bros Wonder

Artistic Achievement

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

COCOON

Diablo 4

Final Fantasy 16

Hi-Fi RUSH

Hogwarts Legacy

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros Wonder

Audio Achievement

Alan Wake 2

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Baldur’s Gate 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Final Fantasy 16

Hi-Fi RUSH

Hogwarts Legacy

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Best Game

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

COCOON

Dave the Diver

DREDGE

Hogwarts Legacy

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Super Mario Bros Wonder

Game Design

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

COCOON

Dave the Diver

DREDGE

Hogwarts Legacy

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros Wonder

Viewfinder

Best Music

Alan Wake 2

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Baldur’s Gate 3

Diablo 4

Final Fantasy 16

Hi-Fi RUSH

Hogwarts Legacy

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Best Narrative

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Dave the Diver

Diablo 4

DREDGE

Final Fantasy 16

Hogwarts Legacy

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Starfield

Technical Achievement

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Final Fantasy 16

Hogwarts Legacy

Horizon Call of the Mountain

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Starfield

Viewfinder

Performer in a Leading Role

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy 16

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Performer in a Supporting Role

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy 16

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Best Debut Game

Atomic Heart

COCOON

Dave the Diver

DREDGE

En Garde!

Lords of the Fallen

Planet of Lana

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

Venba

Viewfinder

Best Multiplayer

Baldur’s Gate 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Diablo 4

Disney Illusion Island

EA Sports FC 24

Forza Motorsport

LEGO 2K Drive

Mortal Kombat 1

Party Animals

Super Mario Bros Wonder

Best Evolving Game

Battlefield 2042

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy 14: Online

Fortnite

Forza Horizon 5

Genshin Impact

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

No Man’s Sky

POWERWASH SIMULATOR

Sea of Thieves

Best Family Game

Bluey: The Videogame

COCOON

Dave the Diver

Disney Illusion Island

EA Sports FC 24

Hi-Fi RUSH

Hogwarts Legacy

LEGO 2K Drive

Sonic Superstars

Super Mario Bros Wonder

Best British Game

Cassette Beasts

Dead Island 2

Disney Illusion Island

EA Sports WRC

F1 23

Football Manager 2024

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Tron: Identity

Viewfinder

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

Game Beyond Entertainment

Chants of Sennaar

Deliver Us Mars

Goodbye Volcano High

Jusant

The Making of Karateka

Tchia

Terra Nil

Thirsty Suitors

Venba

Viewfinder

Best New Intellectual Property

Chants of Sennaar

COCOON

Dave the Diver

DREDGE

Hi-Fi RUSH

Jusant

Lies of P

Sea of Stars

Starfield

Viewfinder

Check back in on 7th March for the finalised list of nominations ahead of the BAFTA Games Awards show, taking place on 11th April 2024.

