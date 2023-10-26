Anyone who has been holding out for 13 years to see the best-selling thriller novelist return looks to be in for a great time.

To dive a little deeper into just how well Alan Wake 2 has been reviewed, we've rounded up a good number of critics' thoughts from some of the biggest outlets from across the web, along with their scores for your viewing pleasure.

Head below for all the details about Alan Wake 2's response from critics.

Alan Wake 2 reviews round-up: What do the critics say?

Alan Wake 2. Remedy

At the time of writing, Alan Wake 2 is sitting at a superb 89 rating on Metacritic, and an even more impressive score of 90 on OpenCritic. This makes it one of the highest-rated video games of 2023.

Let's start with some extremely positive ones: GameSpot's Mark Delaney found the game to be essential, with a 10/10 score awarded.

"The mere existence of an Alan Wake 2 would have, at different points over the years, felt like a minor miracle, but for it to be this one, that feels singular in its achievements, and coming from a studio that refuses to shy away from the paths less traveled, makes Alan Wake 2 a miracle illuminated," he wrote.

VG247 writer Kelsey Raynor similarly awarded the top score with five stars, saying: "Alan Wake 2 plays out like a completely different game when compared to its 2010 predecessor. For all the right reasons.

"Believe me when I say that Remedy Entertainment has created something so unnerving, and wholly bizarre, that it will give Silent Hill’s reboot a run for its money."

Tristan Ogilvie of IGN was also fulsome in his praise, finding the game to be a "superb survival horror sequel that makes the cult-classic original seem like little more than a rough first draft by comparison". It earned a 9/10 score for amazing from the reviewer.

Outside of traditional games media, The Guardian's Rick Lane found Alan Wake 2 to be "Remedy’s best narrative adventure yet" in a four-star review. He did, however, note that the game can, at times, "feel too much like you’re just pressing forward while weird things happen around you".

One of the only outliers is Metro GameCentral, which found the sequel to be "purposefully undermining the best elements of the original", though did say it "still gets just enough right to please both existing fans and potential newcomers". A 6/10 score was assigned as a result.

Alan Wake 2 is scheduled to launch on 27th October 2023 across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Microsoft Windows.

Since the game is a digital-only release, head to your respective platform of choice to purchase the game in time for the weekend.

