EA has utilised the sci-fi brand heavily over the past decade, with two entries in both the Star Wars: Battlefront and Star Wars Jedi series, a standalone space combat title in Star Wars: Squadrons and several mobile titles.

However, due to a change in strategy, one of the upcoming games set in a galaxy far, far away won't be seeing the light of day. The details emerged yesterday, with significant layoffs also announced.

The move is so "greater focus" can be put on the studio's original IPs, sports games and online communities, according to EA (via Variety).

What was EA's cancelled Star Wars game?

A first-person shooter being developed by Respawn – the same studio that made Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in 2019 and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor in 2023 – has officially been cancelled by EA.

It was rumoured (according to Insider Gaming) that the Star Wars game have would been based on The Mandalorian, and would be a linear level-style adventure across different planets in the galaxy.

EA Entertainment president Laura Miele provided a note to staff (seen by IGN) regarding the game's cancellation, stating: "It's always hard to walk away from a project, and this decision is not a reflection of the team’s talent, tenacity or passion they have for the game.

"Giving fans the next instalments of the iconic franchises they want is the definition of blockbuster storytelling, and the right place to focus."

What else has been axed in the EA layoffs?

Battlefield 2042. EA

Alongside the Star Wars game cancellation, EA has axed 670 jobs, which represents about 5 per cent of the company's workforce.

A strategy game set in the Star Wars universe is also reportedly under threat of cancellation.

Additionally, Ridgeline Games will close, too. The Seattle-based studio was said to be working on a narrative campaign set in the Battlefield universe, with some of its developers being moved into Ripple Effect.

"We are also sunsetting games and moving away from development of future licensed IP that we do not believe will be successful in our changing industry," wrote EA CEO Andrew Wilson in a letter to staff (via BBC).

"This greater focus allows us to drive creativity, accelerate innovation, and double down on our biggest opportunities – including our owned IP, sports and massive online communities – to deliver the entertainment players want today and tomorrow."

EA has been shifting focus towards its own original IP in recent years – most notably, dropping the FIFA label and turning its football simulator into EA Sports FC.

An EA representative confirmed to GamesIndustry.biz that the Black Panther game from Cliffhanger Games and the Iron Man game from EA Motive is still in active development.

It was reported by IGN that the employees at Respawn who were working on the Star Wars project will now be assigned to these Marvel titles, as well as Apex Legends. EA has also confirmed a third entry in the Star Wars Jedi series of games.

This is the second time EA has made cuts to its workforce in recent times, moving on an estimated 775 people (6 per cent of its total staff at the time) in March 2023.

It's sadly become a regular occurrence for the video game industry, with upwards of 6,000 jobs lost in 2023, and 2024 has already seen a massive number of redundancies – Sony announced plans to let go 900 people earlier this week, for instance.

Microsoft did similar in early February, affecting 1,900 people.

