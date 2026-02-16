Following on from the release of CoD BO7 Season 2, we are here to peddle CoD BO7 Season 2 Reloaded release date speculation as well as to ponder upon what to expect — such is the responsibility of gaming media outlets.

Ahead of the official reveal, we do know some big details of the upcoming mid-season refresh, courtesy of Activison themselves.

No doubt, we'll see further additions to the recently launched CoD BO7 Ranked Play, which has had hardcore Call of Duty League players and would-be's getting sweaty.

Certainly, the multiplayer and Zombies modes are by far and away the best part about Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 as noted in our review, so it’s great to see more content coming to the game.

But, as for all things Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Season 2 Reloaded, let’s get to it!

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 2 Season 2 Reloaded is likely to release Thursday 5 March 2026 or Thursday 12 March 2026.

Mid-season refreshes, known as Reloaded, always land four to five weeks after the initial Season launches.

With CoD BO7 Season 2 having launched 5 February 2026, four to five weeks later gives us the aforementioned dates.

Once we get an official confirmation, we will update you in due course with all the details of the exact timings of the launch.

CoD BO7 Season 2 Reloaded: What to expect

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Season 2 Reloaded is likely to include new multiplayer maps and a new Zombies map, as well as a litany of weapons and skins.

As noted in a separate article, Paradox Junction is coming as part of CoD BO7 Season 2 Reloaded, meaning Nuketown Zombies is on its way!

As for what else to expect, Season 1 Reloaded brought about three new multiplayer maps, with Zarya Cosmodrome from Ashes of the Damned being made into a Survival map, so we could see Season 2 Reloaded bring about similar additions

Again, once more concrete details emerge, we will update this page with all the juicy details!

