For better or worse, Activision has launched Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 into the world, and the first order of business is for you to race through the main missions as quickly as you can.

This year, we have a particularly starry cast to enjoy, with Milo Ventimiglia (Gilmore Girls, This Is Us) starring in the CoD BO7 campaign alongside Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy).

But how many CoD BO7 main missions are there, and what does the full list look like? Keep on reading and we'll deliver all of the detail you seek.

How many missions are in the CoD BO7 campaign?

There are 11 missions in the CoD BO7 campaign, we can confirm now that the game is out.

There's should be enough here to keep you busy for a few hours but, of course, you'll probably spend much longer playing Multiplayer and Zombies over the course of the next year.

That being said, Activision as envisioned a new endgame experience to keep you in a campaign mood for a while longer, so let's see how that goes down before we uninstall the campaign altogether.

Full list of CoD BO7 campaign missions

The full list of CoD BO7 campaign missions looks like this:

Exposure Inside Distortion Escalation Disruption Collapse Fracture Quarantine Suppression Breakpoint Containment

Keep on reading and we'll explain the rewards that you'll receive for each of those missions.

CoD BO7 campaign rewards

You'll earn 5000 XP for each mission in the CoD BO7 campaign (that's 55,000 XP in total, if you were wondering) – but that's not all!

The full list of CoD BO7 campaign rewards goes like this:

Exposure - rewards with 5000 XP and the Irides One weapon blueprint Inside - rewards with 5000 XP and the Ratted Out decal Distortion - rewards with 5000 XP and the Phantom weapon blueprint Escalation - rewards with 5000 XP and the Sniper, No Sniping emblem Disruption - rewards with 5000 XP and the Lock-In Shock emote Collapse - rewards with 5000 XP and the Wing Clipper weapon charm Fracture - rewards with 5000 XP and the It's A Clap finishing move Quarantine - rewards with 5000 XP and the Guilded Tower loading screen Suppression - rewards with 5000 XP and the Razerfire Vertex weapon blueprint Breakpoint - rewards with 5000 XP and the Bot Buster equipment skin Containment - rewards with 5000 XP and the Grounded operator skin

And that's all you need to know! Stay tuned for more CoD BO7 guides from us in the next few weeks.

