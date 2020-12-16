Upcoming Video game release dates 2020/2021 – PS4, Xbox One, PC and Switch
Upcoming video game release dates across platforms.
2020 is drawing to a close and the last big game of the year, Cyberpunk 2077, is out now. And so, we turn our attention to 2021 where a whole new load of games are set to be released for us all to lose hours in.
If a release date is as yet unconfirmed, we’ll list a game under TBC.
Across all platforms, including the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X, here are the major releases to look out for going into 2021 and keep this page bookmarked as we will be updating it with all the news as soon as we get it.
December 2020 video game releases
- Misshitsu No Sacrifice (PC, Switch) – 17th December
- Who’s Your Daddy? (PC, Xbox One) – 23rd December
- Earth Defense Force: World Brothers (PS4, Switch) – 24th December
January 2021 video game releases
- Iris Fall (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 8th January
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Core Collection (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 12th January
- Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game – Complete Edition (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia) – 14th January
- MXGP 2020 (PS5) – 14th January
- Hitman 3 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS5, PS4, Switch) – 20th January (Pre-order)
- Ride 4 (PS5, Xbox Series X) – 21st January
- Bladed Fury (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 22nd January
- Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) – 26th January
- Stronghold: Warlords (PC) – 26th January
- Cyber Shadow (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 26th January
- Ar Nosurge DX (PC, Switch, PS4) – 28th January
- Ciel Nosurge DX (PC, Switch, PS4) – 28th January
- Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny (PS4, Switch) – 28th January
- Märchen Forest: Mylne and the Forest Gift (PC, PS4, Switch) – 28th January
- The Medium (PC, Xbox) – 28th January
- Sword of the Necromancer (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 28th January
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection (PC, Xbox) -28th January
- Buddy Mission: Bond (Switch) – 29th January
- Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne (PC, PS4, Switch) – 29th January
- Gods Will Fall (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia) – 29th January
February 2021 video game releases
- Cultist Simulator (Switch) – 2nd February
- Outsiders (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) – 2nd February
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox (PS4) – 2nd February
- Habroxia 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch) – 3rd February
- Skyforge (Switch) – 3rd February
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – 4th February (Pre-order)
- Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition (PS5) – 5th February
- Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition (PS5) – 5th February
- Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition (PC, PS4) – 5th February
- Death Crown (Switch, PS4, Xbox) – 11th February
- Little Nightmares 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 11th February
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Switch) – 12th February
- Azur Lane: Crosswave (Switch) – 16th February
- Fallen Legion: Revenants (Switch, PS4) – 16th February
- The 25th Ward: The Silver Case (Switch) – 18th February
- Void Terrarium Plus (PS5) – 18th February
- The Silver Case (Switch) – 18th February
- Persona 5 Strikers (PC, Switch, PS4) – 23rd February
- Cotton Reboot (PS4, Switch) – 25th February
- Darius Cozmic Revelation (PS4, Switch) – 25th February
- Forward to the Sky (Switch) – 25th February
- Riders Republic (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Stadia) – 25th February (Pre-order)
- Wing of Darkness (PC, PS4, Switch) – 25th February
- Wrath: Aeon of Ruin (PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch) – 25th February
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins: Resurrection (Switch) – 25th February
- Bravely Default 2 (Switch) 26th February
March 2021 video game releases
- Harvest Moon: One World (PS4, Switch) – 2nd March
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS5) – 2nd March
- Sea of Solitude Directors Cut (Switch) – 4th March
- Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame 4 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Stadia)
- Saviors of Sapphire Wings & Stranger of Sword City Revisited (PC, Switch) – 16th March
- Jack Jeanne (Switch) – 18th March
- Maglam Lord (Switch) – 18th March
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 18th March
- Returnal (PS5) – 19th March
- Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town (Switch) – 23rd March
- Love Live! School Idol Festival: After School Activity Wai-Wai! Home Meeting!! (PS4) – 24th March
- Balan Wonderworld (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Switch) – 26th March (Pre-order)
- Monster Hunter Rise (Switch) – 26th March
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (PC, Xbox) – 26th March
- It Takes Two (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Switch) – 26th March
April 2021 video game releases
- Guilty Gear Strive (PC, PS4, PS5) – 9th April
- Poison Control (Switch, PS4) – 13th April
- Nier (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 23rd April
May 2021 video game releases
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – 10th May
- Rune Factory 5 (Switch) – 20th May
- Deathloop (PC, PS5) – 21st May
June 2021 video game releases
- Back 4 Blood (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch) – 22nd June
TBC video game release dates
- 12 Minutes (Switch)
- Anonymous Code (PS4, Switch)
- Apex Legends (Switch)
- The Artful Escape (PC, Xbox)
- The Ascent (PC, Xbox Series X)
- Blade Runner Enhanced Edition (PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox)
- Boyfriend Dungeon (PC, Switch)
- Bravely Default 2 (Switch)
- Call of the Sea (PC, Xbox Series X)
- Chronos: Before the Ashes (PC)
- CrossfireX (Xbox)
- Curse of the Sea Rats (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Dangerous Driving 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch)
- Dead by Daylight (PS5, Xbox Series X)
- Dungeons and Dragons Dark Alliance (PC)
- Eastwood (PC, Switch)
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach (PC, Ps4, PS5)
- Freedom Planet 2 (PC)
- The Good Life (PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch)
- Gridiron Champions (PC, Ps4, Xbox)
- Griftlands (PC)
- The Guild 3 (PC)
- Heart of the Woods (Switch)
- Humankind (PC, Stadia)
- King of Seas (PC, Ps4, Xbox Switch)
- King’s Bounty II (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Last Stop (PC, Xbox)
- Lone Echo 2 Rift (Stadia)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm (PC, Ps4, PS5)
- Overcooked All you Can Eat (Ps5, Xbox Series X)
- Please Be Happy (PC, Switch)
- Rogue Company (PC, PS4, XBO, Switch)
- Rust (PS4, Xbox)
- Samurai Shodown (Xbox Series X)
- Session (PC, Xbox)
- Super Meat Boy Forever (PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch)
- The Survivalists (PC, Ps4, Xbox, Switch)
- System Shock (PC, PS4, Xbox)
- The Pedestrian (PS4)
- Tom Clancey’s Rainbow 6 Siege (Ps5, Xbox Series X)
- Vigor (PS5)
- Ways to the Woods (PC, Xbox)
- Windjammers 2 (Pc, Switch, Stadia)
- World of Warcraft Shadowlands (PC)
Recently released games
Despite the issues that have affected us all in 2020, there have still been many games released, with some big hitters thrown into the mix. The staples of the EA sports world have come along as scheduled, with Madden, NBA and FIFA all getting new ’21 entries. PES has skipped a year though, only releasing an update rather than a whole new game.
Other franchises also saw new additions too with Watch Dogs Legion getting a release, while Dirt 5 was released in November and will get a next-gen upgrade shortly. Assassin’s Creed returned too with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, their most successful game at launch yet and one that looks staggeringly good on both the next-gen machines.
Elsewhere, Marvel came along and gave us an Avengers game that got a mixed reception, despite giving us a solid campaign. And Switch gamers got a blast of nostalgia with the release of Mario 3D All-stars, a collection of 3D Mario games that includes the legendary Mario 64.
And of course, the next-generation of gaming is here and the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and the PS5 are finally here to play!
For more gaming and technology news visit our Technology section. Looking for something to watch? Visit our TV Guide.