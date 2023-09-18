Fans of classic Lara Croft have a lot to look forward to in early 2024. Aspyr and Crystal Dynamics have teamed up to deliver a remastered trilogy pack of the first three Tomb Raider games.

Given that the original releases are a pain to get working properly on PC and are not playable on modern platforms, the remastered trilogy is a perfect excuse to finally play (or replay) these relics of a bygone gaming era.

Read on to find out everything there is to know about the Tomb Raider Trilogy Remastered release date, where to pre-order, which platforms it’s on and what has changed in its gameplay and/or story over the originals.

Dive down to the end of the page to watch a trailer!

The Tomb Raider Trilogy Remastered release date is 14th February 2024. A nice Valentine’s Day treat for us fans of classic gaming. Those publishers and developers do love us, really.

The 14th of February appears to be a worldwide release date so, hopefully, we’ll all be able to play the trilogy pack of classic TR games early next year at the same time as everyone else.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Can I pre-order Tomb Raider Trilogy Remastered?

You can pre-order digital copies of Tomb Raider Trilogy Remastered right now! Simply head to the digital storefront on the console of your choice to pre-order the game (with a nice 10% discount on Steam and Switch).

If you own the original games on Steam, you can pick up the TR 1-3 Remastered pack for 20% off. It doesn’t seem like you can buy the remastered games separately, either, just as one full trilogy pack.

Pre-order Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft by using the links below:

There’s currently no sign of a physical release. Fingers crossed a physical copy will be announced before the 14th February release date.

What platform is Tomb Raider Trilogy Remastered on?

Tomb Raider Trilogy Remastered is being released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam).

No one is missing out on the remastered versions of these classic games.

Tomb Raider Trilogy Remastered gameplay and story details

Lara Croft in Tomb Raider.

The Tomb Raider Trilogy Remastered pack includes the original three Lara Croft games bundled together in one release. Each game has been lovingly remastered with updated graphics that stay true to the art direction of the originals.

If you’ve played the fantastic Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time or Majora’s Mask 3DS remakes, you’ll understand what we mean by graphics that have been remade but still carry the tone and style of the original. The Quake 2 remaster has done something similar, too.

Better yet, if you prefer the graphics of the original trilogy, you can switch between the new graphics and polygonal look any time you like with the press of a button.

The bonus expansions and secret levels are included in all three games in this remastered trilogy pack, too. That means The Unfinished Business Expansion, The Gold Mask Expansion and The Lost Artifact Expansion are all here.

More like this

In terms of gameplay, nothing has yet been revealed on any changes/updates. As far as we can tell, expect the remastered trilogy of the original Tomb Raider games to play like the original releases but with shiny new HD graphics.

Is there a Tomb Raider Trilogy Remastered trailer?

Yes, there is a Tomb Raider Trilogy Remastered trailer! You can check out the short release date reveal below to see the game (and its new, but faithful, graphics) in action:

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.