And the protagonist, Senua, stood out for her struggles with mental illness, possessing strength of a kind we don't often see in gaming.

Released back in 2017, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice was a unique experience. Standing somewhere between indie and AAA, Ninja Theory created a short game with breathtaking graphics, a moody world, and lofty concepts such as an ambiguous and ominous thread of permadeath.

We were pretty excited when a sequel was announced back in 2019, and we're even more hyped after the new trailer at the recent Xbox Games Showcase.

We'll share the trailer below, along with everything we know about Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II.

When is Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II released?

There currently isn't an exact release date for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, though it is scheduled for release sometime in 2024.

What platforms and consoles will Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II be available on?

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II was one of the first titles confirmed for the Xbox Series X. It looks as if it will remain an Xbox exclusive.

It is unknown if the game will ever come to the PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and PC as the original did, but we'll keep you posted.

What is Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II about?

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is a sequel to Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (we're unsure why they've swapped Hellblade's side of the colon), which followed the titular Celtic warrior as she battled her way into Viking Hell to rescue her dead lover's soul.

Not much is known about this follow-up, but it is expected to continue the well-received portrayal of Senua's psychosis, as well as more exploration into Norse and Celtic culture.

The game was also built using next-generation hardware so, as the trailer depicts, the game will likely be technically impressive and graphically stunning.

Is there a trailer for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II?

We'll share the new trailer, released last night, below:

And the very first trailer: