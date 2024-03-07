Retro gamers also had their nostalgic desires tickled with The Cowabunga Collection, a compilation of classic games that included the formidable Turtles in Time.

But it does not stop there. Wrath of the Mutants, a 2017 arcade title, is heading to consoles in April before the adaptation of Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman's significantly darker comic book, The Last Ronin, launches sometime in the future.

Wedged in between those two games is Mutants Unleashed, so let’s take a closer look at what is in store for our wacky heroes.

A release date for TMNT: Mutants Unleashed has not been confirmed yet. However, a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, from the game’s publisher, Outright Games, confirms it will be available later this year (2024).

IGN states in a recent news story that the game will launch in the fourth quarter of the year.

Our estimate is that fans will be able to grab a copy sometime between October and November, which is perfect for parents as it is just in time for Christmas.

Can I pre-order TMNT: Mutants Unleashed?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed cannot currently be pre-ordered.

However, once pre-orders are available, it is likely you will be able to purchase a copy of the game at the usual outlets such as GAME and Amazon, as well as your console’s digital storefront.

Which consoles and platforms will TMNT: Mutants Unleashed be released on?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed is going to be released on all major consoles and PC.

So, this means if you own a PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and a PC with Steam and/or Windows, you will be able to play the game.

That is great news for owners of the previous generation of consoles such as the PS4 and Xbox One, as we are seeing more titles being released for current systems only.

TMNT: Mutants Unleashed gameplay and story details

TMNT: Mutants Unleashed. Outright Games, A Heartful of Games

TMNT: Mutants Unleashed is a 3D action platformer that is going to be set just after the events of the 2023 film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

The film, starring the voice talents of stars including Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd and Jackie Chan, received positive reviews from critics and grossed £180 million at the worldwide box office.

According to an official release reported by IGN, the game follows the Turtles as they attempt to follow their dreams and lead a normal life in society, even attending a school. However, this is soon thrown into doubt as a wave of mutants descend on New York City.

Mutants Unleashed can be played alone, or with friends via local co-op. Each of the four Turtles - Raphael, Leonardo, Donatello and Michelangelo - can be controlled, with each character having their own unique playing style.

From the screenshots released of the game, it looks like Mutants Unleashed will set players free in a vivid and colourful environment that ventures through the streets of New York to the sewers below.

Is there a trailer for TMNT: Mutants Unleashed?

Oddly, there is no trailer for TMNT: Mutants Unleashed yet, but in the meantime we’ll have to make do with the film itself. Remind yourself of its stunning visual style with the trailer below.

The game will be published by Outright Games, which has a history of producing family-friendly titles such as Jumanji Wild Adventures, and is developed by A Heartful of Games.

Can’t wait for Mutants Unleashed to be, well, unleashed? Why not read our review of Mutant Mayhem to see whether it is worth a watch?

