Even with those Switch 2 rumours swirling, there doesn't seem to be any sign of slowdown in regards to new Switch releases.

The Switch was already a haven for Star Wars fans, of course, with the likes of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Jedi Academy and Episode I Racer among the bevvy of classic titles on the system.

Soon, fans will be able to enjoy the original Star Wars Battlefront games on the Switch (not to be confused with the more recent EA remakes, of course). Check out the trailer below, courtesy of the port experts at Aspyr:

The trailer's YouTube description confirms that Battlefront (2004) and Battlefront II (2005) are both included, along with loads of bonus content.

In the first game, you'll get the bonus map Jabba's Palace. Who wouldn't want to hang out there?

On the second game, the bonus maps include Bespin: Cloud City, Rhen Var: Harbor, Rhen Var: Citadel and Yavin 4: Arena.

The second game also includes bonus heroes Kit Fisto and Asajj Ventress (the latter of whom is due to appear soon in The Bad Batch season 3).

Campaign Mode and Galactic Conquest are both included, along with online multiplayer that supports up to 64 players per map.

Hero Assault is also playable on all ground maps, including Death Star, Kashyyyk, Kamino, and Naboo for the first time ever.

The release date for Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection is 14th March 2024.

As well as coming to Switch, the collection will also be available on Xbox, PS4, PS5 and Steam.

