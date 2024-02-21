What time is The Bad Batch out on Disney Plus? Release schedule

As teased in the season 3 trailer, these concluding episodes will see the squad still reeling from the loss of their brother, who was killed in a confrontation with Grand Moff Tarkin at the end of the previous run.

Star Wars animated series The Bad Batch is back for its third and final season, with all signs pointing to a blockbuster swan-song for the close-knit group of atypical clones.

In an interview with StarWars.com, exec producer Brad Rau discussed the twist’s impact: “It affected a lot of the logistics. The very mathematical logistics of how we normally would have the team operate was massively different without Tech there.

“But emotionally, the most important part, the way that the loss of Tech affected Omega, Hunter, Wrecker, Echo, and Crosshair, even throughout the whole season was… definitely very heavy.”

Another element of the show that has caught people’s attention is the shock return of The Clone Wars favourite Asajj Ventress, who can be seen with a striking new look in the aforementioned trailer. We’ll leave it here in case you want a reminder:

And if you’re wondering when the next episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 drops on Disney Plus, read on for everything you need to know.

When is The Bad Batch season 3 episode 4 on Disney Plus?

The Bad Batch season 3 episode 4 will be released on Disney Plus on Wednesday 28th February 2024.

The final instalment kicked off with a three-episode launch, but will now scale back to one per week (with a mid-season double bill as is typical for the Star Wars spin-off).

What time does The Bad Batch launch on Disney Plus?

The Bad Batch season 3 episodes will be released at the same time each week, becoming available to stream from 12am (PT), 3am (ET) or 8am (GMT) depending on what part of the world you’re in.

That’s good news for UK-based fans who want to squeeze in a watch before work or school.

How many episodes are in The Bad Batch season 3?

The Bad Batch season 3 will consist of 15 episodes in total, which is one less than the previous two editions.

The Bad Batch season 3 release schedule

If you want to know exactly when to mark your calendars, here are the dates you can expect our final adventures with The Bad Batch.

The Bad Batch season 3 episode 1 – Confined – Wednesday 21st February 2024 (out now)

The Bad Batch season 3 episode 2 – Paths Unknown – Wednesday 21st February 2024 (out now)

The Bad Batch season 3 episode 3 – Shadows of Tantiss – Wednesday 21st February 2024 (out now)

The Bad Batch season 3 episode 4 – A Different Approach – Wednesday 28th February 2024

The Bad Batch season 3 episode 5 – The Return – Wednesday 6th March 2024

The Bad Batch season 3 episode 6 – Infiltration – Wednesday 13th March 2024

The Bad Batch season 3 episode 7 – Extraction – Wednesday 13th March 2024

The Bad Batch season 3 episode 8 – Bad Territory – Wednesday 20th March 2024

The Bad Batch season 3 episode 9 – The Harbinger – Wednesday 27th March 2024

The Bad Batch season 3 episode 10 – Identity Crisis – Wednesday 3rd April 2024

The Bad Batch season 3 episode 11 – Point of No Return –Wednesday 3rd April 2024

The Bad Batch season 3 episode 12 – Juggernaut – Wednesday 10th April 2024

The Bad Batch season 3 episode 13 – Into the Breach – Wednesday 17th April 2024

The Bad Batch season 3 episode 14 – Flash Strike – Wednesday 24th April 2024

The Bad Batch season 3 episode 15 – The Cavalry Has Arrived – Wednesday 1st May 2024

