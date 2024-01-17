We’ll also answer any burning questions about the UK launch time, if Palworld will run on the Steam Deck, multiplayer, gameplay and trailers - so buckle up!

The reviews have already been quite positive, too, so even more reason to get excited!

But that’s quite enough from us. Read on and get pally with the Pals of Palworld, pal.

The release date for Palworld is 19th January 2024.

This is an early access release, however, and there’s no word on when the full release might come around.

The game is set to receive patches, and if you are already subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, it may well be worth a punt.

With no announced Pokémon games on the horizon, Palworld could be the title that keeps you busy until then, though you can always keep on top of your health by getting your steps in with Pokémon Go or catching Zs with Pokémon Sleep.

When is the Palworld launch time in the UK?

Palworld will launch at 8am GMT on 19th January 2024.

If you’re going to play it on Game Pass, you can pre-load it ahead of time to get started as soon as the game launches.

If you’re playing on Steam, there’s no such luck, and you’ll be stuck with a sizeable 40GB download before you can hop in.

If you don’t have a speedy internet connection, check out the best broadband for gaming in the UK. Otherwise, you can always leave your computer running before heading to work and school to make sure it’s ready for you coming home!

Will Palworld be on Xbox Game Pass?

Yes, Palworld is coming to Xbox Game Pass.

It’s available from day one, so come launch day, you’ll be able to hop in and try it out.

This was confirmed by Microsoft in a blog post on Xbox Wire. It’s not clear how long Palworld will be available, so be sure to try it out as soon as you can, if you are interested in dipping your toes into the world of Pals.

There’s always something new being added to the service, too, so you’re never short of games to play.

Is Palworld multiplayer?

Yes, Palworld is multiplayer.

While you can play with friends, you can also play with enemies. Pocketpair makes this clear on its website.

"Work together with fellow players for shared adventures in an open-world setting. Multiplayer not only allows for cooperation, but also conflict, enabling players to attack one another, steal Pals and even steal items.

"Players can engage in Pal battles, pitting their Pals against each other in combat."

It definitely doesn’t take much for Palworld to descend into Painworld, then. Hopefully, you’ve got a solid bunch of pals and Pals to keep your base safe.

On the Palworld Discord, Pocketpair goes into further detail.

"You can play Palworld with up to three friends by simply starting a multiplayer game and inviting them (four-player co-op).

"Beyond this, you can create a dedicated server, which will allow for up to 32 players to play in the same world and create guilds together. We will provide the tools to create these servers yourself at launch.

"There will also be official servers managed by us, or you can choose to host your own private ones."

Crossplay, however, won’t be available at launch, but Pocketpair stresses it is "working to make this a possibility as soon as possible".

Unfortunately, Pocketpair confirms: "This also means PC Game Pass can not play with Steam until crossplay is added."

Which platforms can play Palworld?

Palworld is available to play on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Unfortunately, the Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS5 won’t see Palworld - for now, at least.

For those looking for a PS5 release, on the official Discord server, Pocketpair says it doesn't "have plans for this at the moment, but will consider it during development". Fingers crossed, then!

Owing to the fact the game uses Unreal Engine 5, it may prove a bridge too far for the Nintendo Switch, but perhaps the long-rumoured Switch 2 has the goods.

It will be available to play on Game Pass from the Microsoft Store and Steam. That means it should run on most handheld gaming PCs, including the Steam Deck too, hopefully, but we’ll cover that in more detail just below.

Can you play Palworld on the Steam Deck?

Yes, you should be able to play Palworld on the Steam Deck.

The game would work on Steam Deck, given its lowly system requirements and controller support, but given it’s also a Linux-based system, you always run the risk of compatibility issues.

Even if it wasn’t supported, the Proton Compatibility layer used by Steam would probably get it working.

Community manager Bucky on the Palworld Discord confirmed it would work on Steam Deck, as spotted by Redditor u/NimierTheAndroid.

There has been no other official statement yet, and the game is not yet rated on Steam, but given its Pokémon inspired roots, not being playable on a handheld would be remiss.

Palworld gameplay and story details

Many have dubbed Palworld 'Pokémon with guns', and while this is true to an extent, Palworld has far more in common with the likes of Valheim and Ark: Survival Evolved, only with flavours of Pokémon - as can be seen in the first 15 minutes of gameplay shared by IGN.

Developers Pocketpair lay out their vision for Palworld on their website.

"Palworld seamlessly integrates elements of battle, monster-capturing, training and base building. Players wield a range of weapons, from classic bows and spears to modern assault rifles and rocket launchers."

This is followed up with the more familiar Pokémon gameplay loop.

"The process of capturing Pals involves strategically throwing a sphere, with a higher likelihood of success when weakening the target. Captured Pals become powerful allies in combat, each possessing distinct attributes and skills, even among those of the same type."

Base building makes up a large part of the gameplay loop, and fortunately you can put your Pals to work rather than doing it all on your lonesome.

"Players can enjoy the experience of constructing bases alongside their Pals. Within the created base, players can assign Pals to various tasks, automating item collection, production, farming, and even electricity generation."

There is a story to discover through logs and NPCS, but players will mainly be focused on the mystery surrounding the giant tree present in the world - with exploration and boss fights taking you closer to that goal.

How much is the Palworld price?

There is no official pricing yet, despite the game being so close to launch.

On CDKeys, it was listed for £27.99, but it is currently out of stock - so there’s no saying if this is accurate or not.

While there’s no pre-order, you can play it on Game Pass as soon as it launches, so you won’t need to part with any more cash if you’re already subscribed to the service.

Whatever the price may end up being, it may increase if and when it leaves early access, so you could save money if you buy it earlier on.

As soon as we know more about the Palworld price, we will update you - so check back in often!

Is there a trailer for Palworld?

Yes, there is indeed and it’s wild (insert sad badum-tsh). Check it out below!

We’ve got 'Pokémon at home' Pals, buildings engulfed in flames, shooting, rival bosses and giant weapon-wielding Pals to name just a few of the features.

The vast open-world is on display, too, but Pocketpair has kept its cards close, as we know now there are many more biomes than are depicted here - owing to the video reviews that have come out ahead of its launch.

