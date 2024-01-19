If you feel shy about breeding Pals all on your lonesome, you can employ your pals to help out in Palworld multiplayer - if they are playing on the same platform as you.

Breeding Pals can net you some very rare Pal variants, too, which will help you unlock all the Palworld achievements.

Be sure to check out the best starter Pals, as well, so you can get to base building as soon as possible, as you’ll need to reach a high enough level before unlocking breeding.

But that's quite enough from us. Read on!

How to Breed Pals in Palworld

If you want to breed Pals in Palworld, you need to do the following:

Construct a Breeding Farm

Place a male and female Pal in the Breeding Farm

Supply the Breeding Farm with cake and make sure it doesn’t run out

Allow time to pass for the breeding meter to increase

If the breeding process is successful, the female Pal will lay an egg

Take the egg and pop it in an incubator

If you breed Pals of the same species, you can choose ones that have complementary stats for better-rounded Pals, or ones that have the same stats to buff them up.

Lucky Pals (think Shiny Pokémon) can also be bred so that you can stock your base with the most overpowered Pals Palworld’s ever seen.

If you're more of a visual learner, you can have a wee perusal of SiNKiLLeR's handy guide on YouTube just below.

How to make cake in Palworld

Cake is required to get Pals to engage in breeding and to make it, you need to craft the Cooking Pot, which is unlocked at level 17.

The ingredients of which are as follows:

Flour – x5

– x5 Red Berries – x8

– x8 Milk – x7

– x7 Eggs – x8

– x8 Honey – x2

We’re not sure what’s so special about this cake, but it is seemingly the most powerful aphrodisiac known to Pals. Who are we to question the logic? We write about video games, not animal husbandry, after all.

Maybe this has been what’s missing from Pokémon all this time…

Breeding different Pal species in Palworld

You aren’t just limited to breeding Pals of the same species, as you can chuck any two different Pals of the opposing gender in the Breeding Farm and see what kind of Pal you’ll get at the end.

It’s best to put a little thought into this, however, as you can actually get some of the rarest and most powerful Pals in the game by doing this.

We’re not sure if Charles Darwin's work on the theory of evolution is canonically present within Palworld, but we’re sure he’d love this part of the game - and would be working overtime to make as much cake as possible.

How to build a Breeding Farm in Palworld

To craft a Breeding Farm in Palworld, you need to reach level 19 and unlock it with Technology Points then build it with 50 fibre, 20 stone and 100 wood.

Once constructed, you will be able to usher your Pals of choice in and wait for them to get busy.

To the right of the Breeding Farm fence is a crate where you need to put the cake. Keep it topped up or the breeding meter will stop and you won’t get your egg at the end of it.

Once they are inside, well fed and happy, you’ll receive the notification 'Love is blossoming between two Pals'. How sweet…

