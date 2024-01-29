You’ll need to make sure you’re clued up on Palworld breeding if you want to get Anubis that way, so do be sure to have a quick read of our guide.

Love gaming? Listen to our podcast, One More Life!

You can find out a little more about all the Pals recommended for battling Anubis, or those required for breeding combinations, with our Palworld Pal guide.

More like this

But Anubis waits for no one, be it out in the wilds ready for a fight or as a glint in the eyes of two loving Pals. Read on!

Palworld Anubis location — Where to find Anubis

The location of Anubis marked on the Palworld Map. Pocketpair, Map Genie

Anubis can be found roaming the desert area that is northeast of the Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant fast travel point, and is generally at the coordinates -130, -96.

You can see exactly where in the screenshot above, courtesy of the interactive Palworld map from Map Genie.

This is a pretty treacherous spot on the map, so be sure to go in well-prepared - lest you make the effort of getting there only to be wiped out by some other high-level enemy.

As it’s a desert biome, you will need both heat and cold resistant clothing to survive the day and night.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get Anubis in Palworld

To catch Anubis in Palworld, it is highly recommended you bring Grass type Pals, as Anubis is most susceptible to Grass attacks, as well as plenty of Legendary Spheres, as they are very difficult to catch.

Examples of powerful Grass Pals would be Elizabee, Verdash, Lyleem and Warsect. Having these Pals in your party will go a long way to ensuring Anubis doesn’t get the better of you.

We’d say to bring at least 10 Legendary Spheres at the very minimum, as your chance of capturing Anubis will be reasonably low, even as its health is whittled down. In short, prepare for a fight.

Unless, of course, you have two loving Pals...

Anubis breeding combo explained

If the thought of heading out into the dangerous desert and smacking a Pal into submission isn’t your cup of tea, you can also breed two lesser Pals to bring Anubis into your base.

There are quite a few combinations that will work to get Anubis, so don’t worry about going to some other forlorn part of the world to get them. Check them out below!

Asrox and Pyrin

and Broncherry and Relaxaurus

and Caprity and Beakon

and Celeray and Menasting

and Gobfin and Suzaku

and Incineram and Surfent

and Kitsun and Jormuntide

and Mossanda and Katress

and Nitewing and Rayhound

and Penking and Bushi

and Quivern and Chillet

and Ragnahawk and Tombat

and Rushoar and Suzaku Aqua

Read more on Palworld:

Listen to our One More Life podcast and subscribe to our gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.