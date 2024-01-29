Palworld Anubis guide: Location, how to get & breeding combo explained
A perfect Anubis guide if you're a-noob-at-dis game.
One of the defining features of the survival-crafting game Palworld is the fact that the busywork can be offloaded to the eponymous Pals - and Anubis, in particular, has great stats for this.
So we thought it best to provide you with Anubis's location, how to get it and breeding combinations.
You’ll need to make sure you’re clued up on Palworld breeding if you want to get Anubis that way, so do be sure to have a quick read of our guide.
Love gaming? Listen to our podcast, One More Life!
You can find out a little more about all the Pals recommended for battling Anubis, or those required for breeding combinations, with our Palworld Pal guide.
More like this
But Anubis waits for no one, be it out in the wilds ready for a fight or as a glint in the eyes of two loving Pals. Read on!
Palworld Anubis location — Where to find Anubis
Anubis can be found roaming the desert area that is northeast of the Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant fast travel point, and is generally at the coordinates -130, -96.
You can see exactly where in the screenshot above, courtesy of the interactive Palworld map from Map Genie.
This is a pretty treacherous spot on the map, so be sure to go in well-prepared - lest you make the effort of getting there only to be wiped out by some other high-level enemy.
As it’s a desert biome, you will need both heat and cold resistant clothing to survive the day and night.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
How to get Anubis in Palworld
To catch Anubis in Palworld, it is highly recommended you bring Grass type Pals, as Anubis is most susceptible to Grass attacks, as well as plenty of Legendary Spheres, as they are very difficult to catch.
Examples of powerful Grass Pals would be Elizabee, Verdash, Lyleem and Warsect. Having these Pals in your party will go a long way to ensuring Anubis doesn’t get the better of you.
We’d say to bring at least 10 Legendary Spheres at the very minimum, as your chance of capturing Anubis will be reasonably low, even as its health is whittled down. In short, prepare for a fight.
Unless, of course, you have two loving Pals...
Anubis breeding combo explained
If the thought of heading out into the dangerous desert and smacking a Pal into submission isn’t your cup of tea, you can also breed two lesser Pals to bring Anubis into your base.
There are quite a few combinations that will work to get Anubis, so don’t worry about going to some other forlorn part of the world to get them. Check them out below!
- Asrox and Pyrin
- Broncherry and Relaxaurus
- Caprity and Beakon
- Celeray and Menasting
- Gobfin and Suzaku
- Incineram and Surfent
- Kitsun and Jormuntide
- Mossanda and Katress
- Nitewing and Rayhound
- Penking and Bushi
- Quivern and Chillet
- Ragnahawk and Tombat
- Rushoar and Suzaku Aqua
Read more on Palworld:
- Palworld Pals — the full list to collect
- Do Pals evolve? How to improve yours
- Palworld patch notes — what changed?
- Is Palworld free? Cheap ways to play
- Palworld sales numbers — latest figures
- Palworld Depresso — fans embrace an icon
- Palworld starters — best early game Pals
- Palworld breeding explained — how to breed
- Palworld PC requirements — can you run it?
- Will Palworld come to PS4, Mac and Switch? Platforms explained
- Palworld server status — how to check
- Palworld multiplayer explained — is it crossplay?
- Palworld achievements — the full list
- Palworld reviews — our round-up
- Is Palworld on Game Pass? Key details
Listen to our One More Life podcast and subscribe to our gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.
Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.