Which platforms is Palworld coming to at launch?

Palworld is available to play on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S at launch.

Palworld will be available on Team Green’s consoles and PC via Xbox Game Pass, but you can also pick it up on Steam.

There are many millions of other players on different platforms, however, and it would be a shame if they were to miss out on all the fun.

Perhaps when the game comes out of early access, we’ll start to see it pop up on other platforms, but we have more on the situation just below. Read on!

Could Palworld come to PS4, PS5 or Nintendo Switch in future?

Palworld could potentially come to PS5 in the future.

This was confirmed by developers Pocketpair on its official Discord server in an FAQ.

A post states that it doesn't "have plans for this at the moment, but will consider it during development".

Given that Palworld is a day-one exclusive for Xbox Game Pass, this may go some way towards explaining why it isn’t appearing on any Sony machine.

If it were, we can only assume that it would come to the PS4 as well, seeing as Palworld can be played on Xbox One.

Nothing has been said of the game coming to Nintendo Switch, though.

Palworld runs on Unreal Engine 5, which is compatible with the Nintendo Switch, but it may be a better fit for the long-rumoured Switch 2. We'll let you know if we hear anything!

