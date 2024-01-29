If you’re yet to try out Palworld, have a wee check to see if the game is free, if it’s on PlayStation or Switch, or to find out just how many millions of players are enjoying their time with the game dubbed 'Pokémon with Guns'.

You can also have a perusal of our guides on Palworld Breeding and how to mine for Ore, and to see just why everyone is fussing about work-shy Depresso.

But that’s quite enough from us, there’s a whole world chock-full of secrets and treasures to explore - so read on!

Full Palworld map revealed

An overview of the Palworld map, Palpagos. Pocketpair, Map Genie

Courtesy of Map Genie, the full Palworld map, Palpagos Island, can be seen in full.

Map Genie frequently compiles interactive maps for many different games, so it's a great resource if you ever find yourself stuck.

You can also search for exactly what you’re looking for by using the handy-dandy filter.

In our screenshot above, we only have fast travel points enabled, for example, as this is what we want to find first when exploring a new area, should we succumb to a powerful Pal and want to travel back.

But if there’s anything you’re looking for - be it eggs, Syndicate Towers, Memos, Treasure Chests or heatmaps for specific Pals - Map Genie has got you covered!

