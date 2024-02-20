Want to get Jormuntide Ignis in your corner? Let's take a look at how to grab it in Palworld.

Jormuntide Ignis location: Where to catch in Palworld

It is possible to catch Jormuntide Ignis in the wild in Palworld, but it is quite a rare occurrence! You'll want to stock up on Pal Spheres and powerful creatures before you even attempt this.

When you're ready to try and catch a Jormuntide Ignis, head to the map location shown in the video above. As you can see in the opening seconds of the video, Jormuntide Ignis can be found on a small island off to the west side of the map (also known as the left-hand side).

The Jormuntide Ignis shown in the video is at level 42, so it won't be easy to battle it into submission before capturing it! Good luck to you.

Can you get Jormuntide Ignis from an egg in Palworld?

Yes! To get Jormuntide Ignis from an egg, first you'll need to find the specific egg from which it hatches – which means you'll need a Huge Dragon Egg.

These eggs, which are purple and black in colour, are the rarest eggs in the game, which makes sense since they contain, perhaps, the toughest beast in the game.

But where can we find them? The video below should come in handy if you want to use the egg method to catch your Jormuntide Ignis.

Technically, you can find the Huge Dragon Egg in every biome. Like many items, they spawn randomly and, as we said, they're extremely rare. Just make sure you're looking in high-up places like mountains peaks and cliff edges.

They'll be in a nest, so if you're lucky enough to see one, make sure you have space in your inventory – they weigh 50 units, so you'll want to have plenty of room going spare!

How to breed Jormuntide Ignis in Palworld

So, can you breed a Jormuntide Ignis? You can indeed – but first you'll need the Breeding Farm.

This can be unlocked with technology points after you reach level 19. You'll need 50 fibre, 20 stone and 100 wood pieces.

Once you have the Breeding Farm, unfortunately you'll need two Jormuntide Ignis to make a new one! The egg or outright battle options will need to be tackled first, then.

