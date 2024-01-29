Before we get into base building tips, though, you’ll need to know how to build a base in the first place. To do this, you’ll need to craft a Palbox.

Once this is done, you can do all sorts of things with your base, including creating useful structures and putting your Pals to work – those resources won’t gather themselves!

Keep reading for our in-depth Palworld base guide, which spills the beans on how to build a base, how to move a base, the best ways to improve your base and how many bases you can build.

How to build a base in Palworld

To build a base in Palworld, you need to craft a Palbox and place it on a flat surface. Your base will be the area directly surrounding your placed Palbox, which stores captured Pals.

You will need to gather some resources before you can craft a Palbox, however. The Palbox recipe is as follows:

One Paldium Fragment

Eight pieces of Wood

Three pieces of Stone

To unlock the Palbox crafting recipe, you need to reach Player Level 2 and use a Technology Point to be able to use it. Now, you just need to know where to place your first base.

Best Palworld base locations

There are many great base locations on the Palworld map, but when building your first base, some areas are better than others.

We’d recommend you build your base away from a fast travel Great Eagle Statue (as you can fast travel to your base, too).

It’s best to choose a location that’s not too open, so you can more easily keep track of any incoming raiders. The castle to the northeast of the Fort Ruins fast travel statue is a solid pick based on this.

Ideally, you’ll place your base in a location near Ore and Coal deposits. The more rare resources in the area, the better spot your base is in. If you aren’t happy with where you build your base, though, you can move it.

How to move your base in Palworld

If you don’t like where you place your Palworld base, you’ll be happy to hear that you can move it! You’ll be unhappy to learn that moving a base won’t be easy, though – you can’t just pick it up and move it to a new location.

To move your base, you need to disassemble it. Head into the Build Menu and then into ‘Disassembly Mode’ to remove any structure you like – including the Palbox.

Head over to your Palbox and choose to ‘Disassemble’ to remove it. Doing this should disassemble every base facility that requires a Palbox to work. Any Pal currently at the base will be stored in your Palbox, too.

Dismantling a Palbox (or any other structure) will give you back the materials used to craft them. Just remember that you’ll need to build everything again when you set up your new base.

Build some storage boxes to fit all of your supplies (to avoid carry weight issues) and move resources across from your old base location to the new one via fast travel or using a mount.

How many bases can you have in Palworld?

You can build and manage a total of three bases in Palworld. You need to raise your Base Level to unlock the ability to place down more bases. At Base Level 10, you can build a second base, and at Base Level 15, you can build a third.

The moral of the story is to not fret if you’re not entirely happy with where you build a base. Once you reach level 15, you can have three going at once.

Search out resource-rich areas that are large enough for the structures you want to craft in flat locations and you’ll have three excellent hubs in no time.

Best ways to improve your base in Palworld

There are a number of ways you can improve your Palworld base, including by keeping workbenches together and not scattered around, and placing chests nearby to resources that are being mined by your Pals.

Keep your base tidy with easily navigable routes for your Pals to maintain efficiency. A cluttered base design will actively work against your plans, no matter how cool it might look.

Another base building top tip is to keep mounted weapons high up. High-up vantage points are great for your Pals using them, as it will increase their sightlines and reduce the chances of them being attacked by intruders.

Keeping your resource and crafting stations away from enemy entry points is a good idea, too. Try to funnel your enemies through a particular path, if you can, by building walls and other fortifications.

Upgrading your structures to Stone and then Metal as soon as possible is a great way to improve base fortifications and defence. You unlock these at the following levels:

Stone Structure Set unlocks at level 18

Metal Structure Set unlocks at level 30

Building Assembly Lines as soon as you can will improve your base efficiency no end, too.

Head over to your Palbox to level up your Base Level and get to building everything it tells you as soon as possible. The quicker you upgrade your Base Level, the better your base can be - and the more bases you can build!

Now get out there with our tips above and build the best bases you can!

