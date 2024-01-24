But still, versions aside, players will want to know what's changed in the latest Palworld update. Read on for the full patch notes!

The game's official Discord server and X (formerly Twitter) account are the best places to look for up to the minute info.

It's on the Discord that we found the official Palworld patch notes below — they were shared on Tuesday 24th January, following the latest Palworld update. As you can see, they're not massively detailed.

Updates have been released for Xbox and Microsoft Store PC versions.

This update fixes some of the previously mentioned issues.

The following issues have been fixed

Xbox

When starting the game app, it goes black and cannot proceed further.

Microsoft Store PC version

When starting the game app, it goes black and cannot proceed further.

Controller is not recognised.

Key guide display is not displayed correctly.

Exit game button is not implemented.

Looking ahead, the developer clearly has some big plans for Palworld updates! The post below has been shared on its channels to tease the roadmap of upcoming content:

We'll include the info for you below! Everything you're about to read has come direct from the developers through official channels. Lots to look forward to, basically.

The Future of Palworld

"We would like to share with you our roadmap for Palworld.

"Sales have far exceeded the development team's expectations, and we are currently experiencing many problems due to excessive access congestion, among other challenges.

"We will prioritise improving this issue first, and then move on to implementing new in-game features. Thank you for your understanding."

Early Access Roadmap

Addressing critical issues.

Currently, numerous bugs have been identified, and we are prioritising fixing those.

Sometimes, the world date may experience rollbacks.

The loading screen may persist when trying to load into worlds.

... and so on.

Improvements to Implement ASAP

Key configuration improvements.

Improvements to base Pal AI and pathing.

PvP.

Raid Bosses (end-game content).

Pal Arena (PvP for Pals).

Steam-Xbox crossplay.

Various Xbox feature improvements.

Server transfers and migrations.

Improvements to the building system.

New islands, Pals, Bosses and technologies.

