If you’re unsure about the game, check out our Palworld review round-up to see how the game measures up to your sensibilities – if 'Pokémon with guns' wasn’t already enough to pique your interest.

Seeing as it is coming to Game Pass, you may as well give it a wee try, if you’re already subscribed to the service.

All of this depends on if it’s coming to your platform of choice, of course. If not, you can always check out all the other upcoming games in 2024 and beyond to fill in the gaps, or play the best Pokémon games on Switch, if you’re after catching monsters.

Is Palword multiplayer and crossplay? Your options explained

Yes, Palworld is multiplayer, as confirmed by developers Pocketpair.

There are a few different modes for multiplayer to boot, too, which we’ll go over individually below.

Palworld co-op

In Palworld, up to four players can be together in a world, meaning you can invite three of your pals with Pals to help take down bosses or explore the map together.

You’re able to use your own single-player character in your world, but anyone you invite to your world won’t be able to bring theirs over and will have to start afresh. The same applies if you are joining someone else's world.

Palworld dedicated servers

'Pokémon with guns' deserves more than just a paltry few people to get together, though, as proper mayhem is in order.

Pocketpair has confirmed that you can set up your own dedicated server that can host up to 32 players.

Pocketpair said in its official FAQ on Steam that it "will provide the tools to create these servers yourself at launch".

Not only that, but we’ll be able to create guilds, too. We can see some Pokémon-esque 'Gyms' coming about.

Palworld crossplay: does the game support it?

Unfortunately, Palworld does not support crossplay at launch, but will do later on.

This also applies to people playing it on Game Pass on PC and Steam players.

Pocketpair has stated it is "working to make this a possibility as soon as possible".

Hopefully, if Palworld comes to other platforms, they’ll be able to join in on the fun, as well.

